United States Credit Card Market Outlook 2023-2026: Application Rates Soar Above Pandemic Lows

The 2023 Credit Card Market Outlook report provides comprehensive guidance on trends shaping credit card growth - including co-branded and private label cards, bank issuers, and card networks - and forecasts payment value growth through 2026.

Credit cards have come out of the pandemic stronger than ever: Adoption rates, usage frequency, and payment value have each reached new highs - and continued payment value growth is expected. But a host of challenges await, including usage normalization and the prospect of recession; buy now, pay later competition; and regulatory scrutiny of key revenue streams.

More specifically, the report:

Trends and forecasts credit card payment value by major payment network, including credit cards, debit cards, consumer credit cards, and small business credit cards.

Analyzes credit card usage trends by payment network, including standard, signature, small business, and other card types, with demographic analysis - and credit card usage trends by bank issuer, with demographic analysis.

Analyzes reward card trends, including share of card spend overall and type of reward earned (cash, points, miles).

Trends co-branded and private label credit card usage by card type/brand, with demographic analysis.

Trends and analyzes household debt and spending behaviour, including loan delinquencies, the debt service ratio, active credit card users, share of consumer payment volume and value made by payment method, and general-purpose credit card payment value share of consumer expenditures.

Trends and analyzes important credit card metrics, including account growth rates and application rates, future application intention, outstanding credit card balances, and share of consumers who revolve their credit card balances.

Identifies and analyzes credit card regulation pain points, including interest, late fees, and merchant fees.

Analyzes credit card innovation trends, including travel and entertainment portals, expanding credit access; trends in digital payment service usage by Digital wallet, with demographic analysis; and analyzed contactless payment usage for digital wallets and cards, with demographic analysis.

Companies Featured:

VISA

AMEX

Wells Fargo

TD Bank

Goldman Sachs

Synchrony Financial

American Express

Delta

Capital One

Kohl's

PayPal

Venmo

Zelle

Apple Pay

Cash App/Square Cash

Google Pay

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Overview

Macro Trends

Credit Card Industry Drivers

Credit Card Regulation Trends

Credit Card Payment Value Trends

Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network and Bank Issuer

Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network

Credit Card Usage Trends by Bank Issuer

Rewards, Co-Branded, and Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends

Credit Card Innovation Trends

Chapter 2: Macro Trends

Staying Strong: Household Debt and Spending Trends

Household Debt Balances Above Pre-Pandemic Levels by $2.4 Trillion

Delinquency Rates on Current Debt Rise

But Household Debt Service Ratio Remains Well Below Great Recession Levels

But Spending Remains Robust

Card-Based Spending Remains Strong

Travel Spending Passes Pre-Pandemic Levels

Credit Card Payments Lead the Consumer Payment Charge

Cards Are More Prevalently Used Than Cash

Consumers Use Credit Cards for More Than One-Quarter of Their Payments

Credit Card Dollar Share of Consumer Payments Surpasses Debit

General-Purpose Credit Cards Pick Up Consumer Spending Share

Digital Engagement Strengthens

Online/Remote Payments Share on the Rise

Alternative Payments: An Increasingly Competitive Threat

Credit Card Issuers Adopt Payment Flexibility Features to Adapt

Chapter 3: Credit Card Industry Drivers

Expect Normalization

U.S. Quarterly Credit Card Account Growth Plateaus

Credit Card Application Trends Remain Strong

Application Rates Soar Above Pandemic Lows

High-Fico Skew

Future Application Intention Bodes Well for Demand

Credit Card Balances and Delinquencies Jump in 2022

The Card Revolver Situation

Consumer Revolving Behavior

Credit Card Revolving Behavior: Demographics

Chapter 4: Credit Card Regulation Trends

Credit Card Interest on the Chopping Block?

Credit Card Late Fees in the Crosshairs

Credit Card Competition Act Could Pressure Network Fees

CFPB Studies the Impact of Card Line Decreases

Chapter 5: Credit Card Payment Value Trends

General-Purpose Credit Card and Debit Card Payment Value Trends

Credit Card Payment Value Share Holds Steady

Explosive 2022 Credit Card Growth

And Record Merchant Fee Revenue

General-Purpose Credit Card and Debit Card Payment Value Forecast

Beware Regulation That Can Dampen Future Credit Card Growth

General-Purpose Card Payment Value by Network: Visa Maintains 50% Share

General-Purpose Payment Value Trends: Consumer Vs. Commercial

Consumer Credit Card Payment Value Share Grows

Visa: Consumer and Commercial Consumer Credit Card Payment Value Leader

Small Business Credit Card Payment Value Surpasses $750 Billion

Visa Small Business Credit Cards Increase Lead Over American Express

Chapter 6: Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network and Bank Issuer

General-Purpose Credit Card Usage Trends, by Network

Trending in the Right Direction

Standard Cards Types Predominate

General-Purpose Credit Cards Demographics by Network

Chase Tops Bank Issuers

More Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults Have at Least One Chase-Branded Credit Card

Credit Card Ownership Demographics Among Major Issuers

Chase, Citibank, and American Express Cardholders Skew Most to Higher Household Incomes

Who Have a Credit Card in Their Own Name)

Wells Fargo , Td Bank, and Goldman Sachs Bank Score With Gen Z

, Td Bank, and Goldman Sachs Bank Score With Gen Z Hispanic and Black Card Ownership is Less Likely - With Exceptions

Chapter 7: Rewards, Co-Branded, and Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends

Credit Cards Are on a Roll

Taking a Bite Out of Cash

Usage Penetration Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

Half of Credit Card Users Have at Least Three Cards

Credit Card Rewards Make the World Go Round

Rewards Cards Generate 90% of General-Purpose Card Spend

Deep Subprime Scorers Are on the Bandwagon

New Redemption Innovations

Sprucing Up Travel and Entertainment Rewards and Perks

Cash is King

Cash-Back Cards Also Trump Points and Miles Cards on Adoption

Cash for Crypto ?

? Crypto Cards

Cards Co-Branded Credit Cards Weather the Storm

Three in 10 Consumers Have a Co-Branded Credit Card; Department Store Cards Falter

Department Store and Discount Store Co-Brands Suffer Longer-Term Declines

Co-Branded Cardholder Demographics

Synchrony Financial Reports Continued Growth

American Express Rides Delta Strength

Capital One Makes Its Moves

Wells Fargo Keeps Private-Label Credit Card Unit - for Now

Digital Co-Brands Are the Cards to Beat

Private-Label Credit Cards Face Continued Challenges

Top Card? Kohl's Charge

But Usage Declines Among Top Private-Label Cards Continue

Five-Year Trend: Target Card Goes Against the Grain

Private Label Cardholder Demographics

Retailer Loyalty Programs Increasingly Separate from Private Label Enrollment

Major Private Label Credit Card Issuers Are Diversifying into Higher-Growth Areas

Times Are Tough: Victoria's Secret and Kohl's Go Cobrand

Chapter 8: Credit Card Innovation Trends

The Power of Travel and Entertainment Portals

American Express: a Pioneer Continues to Innovate

But the Portal Field is Getting Crowded

Amex Adds a Twist

Expanding Credit Access

BNPL and Credit Cards Lead the Way

Thin File? There's a Credit Card for You

Secured Cards Enjoying a Renaissance?

Seamless Upgrade to Unsecured Card

No Credit Score, No Problem

Building Credit as a Family

Soft Credit History Pulls That Don't Ding Your Credit Score

Digital Payment Services Gain Traction - Credit Cards Left Behind

Paypal Stays on Top - But Competitors Are Gaining Ground

Digital Payment Service User Demographics

Credit Cards Lag Other Mobile App Funding Methods - But It Varies by App

Contactless Card Issuance and Adoption

Contactless Wallet and Card User Demographics

Appendix

Market Size and Forecast Methodology

Definitions

