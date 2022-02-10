United States Credit Surcharging and Cash Discounting Market Report 2021 Featuring American Express, Discover, Kroger, Mastercard, QVC, Rite Aid, Riverside Cafe, Safeway, & Visa

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Credit Surcharging and Cash Discounting: Approaches to Managing Processing Costs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Credit Surcharging and Cash Discounting: Approaches to Managing Processing Costs, examines the changing regulatory landscape for surcharging and discounting, and offers recommendations on how to effectively adopt either strategy.

Credit surcharging and cash discounting are two approaches to shifting the cost of credit processing from the merchant to the consumer. While either approach can help merchants lower operating expenses and support their bottom line, they both come with challenges and risks.

Merchants should be aware of the complex regulatory environment surrounding these strategies and weigh the risk of losing customers to competitors who do not surcharge or offer discounts.

Highlights of this report include:

Definition of Terms

Overview of Developing Rules and Regulations

Strengths and Weaknesses of Each Approach

A Case Study

Current Trends

Recommendations for Merchants

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Overview of Terminology A Brief History: Developing Rules and Regulations Strengths and Weakness of Each Approach Case Study Current Trends in Credit Surcharging and Cash Discounting Recommendations for Merchants

