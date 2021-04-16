United States Data Center Cooling Markets 2021-2026: Continuous Growth In Hyperscale Data Center Development & Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
Apr 16, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2026.
The data center investors are increasingly investing in liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling solutions. The importance of edge data centers has been aided by the emergence of 5G network worldwide, and the US is among the earliest adopters of the technology. Many operators in the US such as EdgePresence, EdgeMicro, and American Towers have started investing in these centers.
In 2020, Switch partnered with Dell and FedEx to deploy edge data center facilities in the US. DataBank, a colocation service provider, is investing around $30 million in EdgePresence, an edge data center provider in the US, to collocate their customer workloads to edge centers to reduce latency in their services.
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation
The U.S. data center cooling market research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, tier standards, geography. In terms of cooling, the U.S. data center market by investment is expected to be 15-20% of the total data center investments, depending on the facility design and IT load. The operators are looking for efficient solutions to reduce CAPEX and OPEX, conserve data center space, and reduce the power consumption of cooling units.
Most modern facilities are being built based on the ASHRAE data center cooling guidelines and the Uptime Institute's tier standards for redundant design. Metrics such as Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water-usage Effectiveness (WUE), and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) are likely to play a major factor in the adoption of efficient systems during the forecast period.
Data centers in the South Eastern region adopt free-cooling techniques that include chillers with evaporate cooling. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive free cooling annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. Alabama and Florida support over 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours, respectively. The data center investment for several solutions across in South Eastern US will include chillers that support free cooling or chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
Air-based techniques, which include traditional CRACs and free cooler solutions, are gaining momentum over legacy liquid-based solutions. However, the use of chilled water systems is highly prevalent in the U.S. data center cooling market. The operators are mainly using the hybrid system with minimal compressor support during peak summers and free cooler solutions without the need for compressors.
Western US leads in the development of Tier IV data centers, followed by South-Eastern US and South
Western US. The majority of data centers in South Eastern US are developed according to Tier III and Tier IV standards, with a minimum cooling redundancy of N+1. However, in Southern Western US several facilities are designed to be Tier III and Tier IV standards, with the cooling redundancy ranging from N+1 to 2N.
Over 90 data center projects that are operational or are under construction, fall under Tier III standards. Western and the South-Eastern US lead the region in terms of Tier III projects. The majority of new facilities are designed to be Tier III standards with N+N redundancy. However, they can be reconfigured up to 2N+1 redundancy, with the incorporation of flexible designs.
This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, with many operators expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and the increasing usage of critical data center applications. In 2020, over 30 facilities in the US were developed according to Tier IV standards.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv Group are the key players holding major U.S. data center cooling market share. The U.S. data center cooling market comprises air- and liquid-based systems service providers that provide sufficient cooling solutions.
The market will witness high competition due to the increased demand for energy-efficient systems with low carbon emissions. Free cooling system providers offering evaporative coolers and dry coolers along with chillers and CRAC/CRAH units are likely to face competition in regions that support free cooling for more than 5,000 hours.
With the increasing deployment of edge facilities, modular, rack-based, and in-row cooling system providers are likely to face strong competition for offering efficient systems to support edge and micro-edge data center cooling.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the data center cooling market?
2. What are major and innovative trends witnessed in the data center infrastructure?
3. What are the market restraints impacting the revenues of the data center market growth?
4. What is the U.S. data center cooling market size and growth rate during the period 2021-2026?
5. Who are the key players in the data center cooling market?
6. Which segments are likely to generate the highest revenues for vendors during the forecast period?
Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Rittal Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Other Prominent Data Center Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- Airsys Cooling Technologies
- American Cooling Tower
- Asetek
- Aquila Group
- Aspen Systems
- BasX Solutions
- Carrier
- Chilldyne
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric Group)
- Condair Group
- Cooler Master
- CoolIT Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire (Construction Specialties)
- Degree Controls
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst Group
- EVAPCO
- General Air Products
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Johnson Controls
- KyotoCooling
- Lennox International
- LiquidCool Solutions
- Mee Industries
- Midas Green Technologies
- Motivair
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- OptiCool Technologies
- SPX Cooling
- Stellar Energy
- Swegon Group
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Metal Products (UMP)
- Upsite Technologies
- Vigilent
- Wakefield-Vette
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2 Data Center Standards Related To Cooling
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Ai Enhances Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
9 Market Enablers
9.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Centers
9.2 Data Center Investments Continue To Rise`
9.3 Continuous Growth In Hyperscale Data Center Development
9.4 Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers
10.2 Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Cooling Systems
12.3 Other Infrastructure
13 Cooling Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
13.3 Chiller Units
13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
13.6 Other Cooling Units
14 Cooling Technique
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 TIER I & II
15.4 TIER III
15.5 TIER IV
