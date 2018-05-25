United States Defense Satellite Market Report 2018

The focus of this research is to examine the portion of the US satellite market specifically reserved for use by DoD agencies.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing for a conflict that it expects will take place above the Earth, in space. As the nation with the largest number of satellites, it is taking every precaution to ensure that these systems are safeguarded and constantly operational. US adversaries' threats are evolving with the use of cyber techniques and spoofing tactics and the development of anti-satellite weapons to render these space vehicles ineffective.

The protection of satellites is paramount to ensure that US military capabilities (surveillance, missile detection, command and control) are available and operational. Enhancing satellite system signal strength and anti-jamming capability are trends attracting more competitors into the market.

Funding for defense space programs is escalating and is opening window of opportunity for companies to enter the defense satellite market; however, those windows close quickly.



Research Scope



It includes spending on the following segments:

Asset Defense: Programs and development efforts to protect the functionality of defense satellite systems.

Asset Development: Research and development efforts intended to enhance the capabilities of defense satellite systems in all categories.

Communications (comms): Satellite communications (SATCOM) systems dedicated to support DoD operations.

Detection/Warning: Development, upgrades, and maintenance of satellite systems that serve as an essential element in the process of alerting US defense entities of an impending attack.

Ground Elements: Support components on the ground that control and track satellite systems. Ground elements are also key nodes that collect and relay information generated by satellite systems.

Meteorological: Developments of satellite systems dedicated to provide weather data for military operational planning and execution.

Position Navigation and Timing (PNT): Global positioning satellites (GPS) provide essential PNT that enhance warfighter capabilities.

Surveillance: This segment focuses on the spending allocated for the observation of space assets, whether from the ground or from space.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the defense satellite market growing, and which segments are landing the highest value of government contracts?

Which companies are leading the market, and how are they ranked?

What factors are driving or restraining the market?

What significant trends are occurring in the market?

Are there any growth opportunities in the market?

Key Conclusion



Detailed spending on the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) and National Intelligence Program (NIP) are not publicly released due to their sensitive nature.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective



2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation



3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Defense Satellite Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Defense Satellite Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Defense Satellite Market-Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Defense Satellite Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1: Software Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Radio Frequency Resilience

Strategic Imperatives for Defense Satellite Market Providers



7. Asset Defense Segment Analysis

Asset Defense Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Asset Defense Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



8. Asset Development Segment Analysis

Asset Development Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Asset Development Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



9. Comms Segment Analysis

Comms Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Comms Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



10. Detection/Warning Segment Analysis

Detection/Warning Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Detection/Warning Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



11. Ground Element Segment Analysis

Ground Element Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Ground Element Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



12. Meteorological Segment Analysis

Meteorological Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Meteorological Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



13. PNT Segment Analysis

PNT Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

PNT Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



14. Surveillance Segment Analysis

Surveillance Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Surveillance Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion



15. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



16. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic

Companies Mentioned



L-3 Communications

Technology Service

Physical Optics

Linquest

Braxton

Ball Aerospace

Iridium Satellite

Lockheed Martin

Engility

United Launch Services

Harris

Northrop Grumman

Space Exploration Technologies Corp

Orbital Sciences

Boeing

Raytheon

Tecolote

Malin Space Science

BAE Systems

