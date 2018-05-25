United States Defense Satellite Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Defense Satellite Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this research is to examine the portion of the US satellite market specifically reserved for use by DoD agencies.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing for a conflict that it expects will take place above the Earth, in space. As the nation with the largest number of satellites, it is taking every precaution to ensure that these systems are safeguarded and constantly operational. US adversaries' threats are evolving with the use of cyber techniques and spoofing tactics and the development of anti-satellite weapons to render these space vehicles ineffective.
The protection of satellites is paramount to ensure that US military capabilities (surveillance, missile detection, command and control) are available and operational. Enhancing satellite system signal strength and anti-jamming capability are trends attracting more competitors into the market.
Funding for defense space programs is escalating and is opening window of opportunity for companies to enter the defense satellite market; however, those windows close quickly.
Research Scope
It includes spending on the following segments:
- Asset Defense: Programs and development efforts to protect the functionality of defense satellite systems.
- Asset Development: Research and development efforts intended to enhance the capabilities of defense satellite systems in all categories.
- Communications (comms): Satellite communications (SATCOM) systems dedicated to support DoD operations.
- Detection/Warning: Development, upgrades, and maintenance of satellite systems that serve as an essential element in the process of alerting US defense entities of an impending attack.
- Ground Elements: Support components on the ground that control and track satellite systems. Ground elements are also key nodes that collect and relay information generated by satellite systems.
- Meteorological: Developments of satellite systems dedicated to provide weather data for military operational planning and execution.
- Position Navigation and Timing (PNT): Global positioning satellites (GPS) provide essential PNT that enhance warfighter capabilities.
- Surveillance: This segment focuses on the spending allocated for the observation of space assets, whether from the ground or from space.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the defense satellite market growing, and which segments are landing the highest value of government contracts?
- Which companies are leading the market, and how are they ranked?
- What factors are driving or restraining the market?
- What significant trends are occurring in the market?
- Are there any growth opportunities in the market?
Key Conclusion
Detailed spending on the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) and National Intelligence Program (NIP) are not publicly released due to their sensitive nature.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Defense Satellite Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Defense Satellite Market
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Defense Satellite Market-Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Defense Satellite Market
Market Share
Market Share Analysis
Competitive Environment
Top Competitors
Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1: Software Development
Growth Opportunity 2: Radio Frequency Resilience
Strategic Imperatives for Defense Satellite Market Providers
7. Asset Defense Segment Analysis
Asset Defense Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Asset Defense Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
8. Asset Development Segment Analysis
Asset Development Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Asset Development Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
9. Comms Segment Analysis
Comms Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Comms Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
10. Detection/Warning Segment Analysis
Detection/Warning Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Detection/Warning Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
11. Ground Element Segment Analysis
Ground Element Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Ground Element Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
12. Meteorological Segment Analysis
Meteorological Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Meteorological Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
13. PNT Segment Analysis
PNT Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
PNT Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
14. Surveillance Segment Analysis
Surveillance Segment Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Surveillance Spending Forecast
Spending Forecast Discussion
15. The Last Word
The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Legal Disclaimer
16. Appendix
List of Exhibits
Market Engineering Methodology
Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic
Companies Mentioned
- L-3 Communications
- Technology Service
- Physical Optics
- Linquest
- Braxton
- Ball Aerospace
- Iridium Satellite
- Lockheed Martin
- Engility
- United Launch Services
- Harris
- Northrop Grumman
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp
- Orbital Sciences
- Boeing
- Raytheon
- Tecolote
- Malin Space Science
- BAE Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dc9t5/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-defense-satellite-market-report-2018-300655065.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article