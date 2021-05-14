United States Defense Vehicles Markets Report 2021-2025 with 2020 as the Base Year - Focus on ACVs, AFVs, FTVs, Specialized Vehicles, & VCDRs

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Defense Vehicles Market 2020-2025 - The Race to Develop Autonomous Capabilities Drives Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research period for this analysis is 2020-2025 using a base year of 2020 and a forecast period of 2021-2025.

The analysis offers readers an understanding of the US defense vehicles market and aftermarket. To isolate a defense vehicles "aftermarket," it is necessary to present a clear portrayal of the US defense vehicles market as a whole. Several factors were obtained to furnish readers a broad analysis of growth opportunities within the defense vehicles aftermarket.

The analysis required completing the following activities:

  • Review the most current defense budget documents to identify which organizations are procuring vehicles
  • Determine how much defense organizations are spending on vehicle procurement and how much of that total spending can be qualified as potential aftermarket prospects
  • Characterize the unique replacement parts, accessories, and equipment related to current and future defense vehicles
  • Highlight the defense vehicles market participants involved in defense vehicle programs of records and detail the service and products they provide
  • Provide, where possible, the number of units planned for procurement through the research period

For this analysis, the competitive environment review will include 2 aspects of base year (2020) activity:

  • Market share based on defense vehicle-related contracts awarded during that time frame
  • Competitors active in program activities for which actual spending was allocated, referenced from budget documents

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Vehicles Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Outlook

  • COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
  • COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

  • Defense Vehicles Market Scope of Analysis
  • Defense Vehicles Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors in the Defense Vehicles Market
  • Key Growth Metrics for Defense Vehicles Market
  • Growth Drivers for Defense Vehicles Market
  • Growth Restraints for Defense Vehicles Market
  • Forecast Assumptions, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Spending Forecast, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Spending Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Spending Forecast Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

4. Market Trends and Competitive Environment

  • Key Aftermarket Trends
  • Competitive Environment, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Defense Contract Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Revenue Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Competitive Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
  • Aftermarket Competitor Environment
  • Top Aftermarket Competitor Breakout of Offerings Based on Contract Awards

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ACV Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for ACV Segment
  • Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, ACV Segment
  • Spending Application Forecast, ACV Segment
  • Forecast Analysis, ACV Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, AFV Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for AFV Segment
  • Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, AFV Segment
  • Spending Application Forecast, AFV Segment
  • Forecast Analysis, AFV Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FTV Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for FTV Segment
  • Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, FTV Segment
  • Spending Application Forecast, FTV Segment
  • Forecast Analysis, FTV Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for Specialized Vehicle Segment
  • Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, Specialized Vehicle Segment
  • Forecast Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VCDR Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for VCDR Segment
  • Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, VCDR Segment
  • Forecast Analysis, VCDR Segment

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Defense Vehicles Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Engine Horse Power for Legacy Vehicles, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Organizational Portals to Market Entry, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Family of Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV)

11. Appendix

  • List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Contracts
  • List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Revenue
  • List of Others, Defense Vehicles Aftermarket: Contracts

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao1hib

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

