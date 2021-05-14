United States Defense Vehicles Markets Report 2021-2025 with 2020 as the Base Year - Focus on ACVs, AFVs, FTVs, Specialized Vehicles, & VCDRs
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Defense Vehicles Market 2020-2025 - The Race to Develop Autonomous Capabilities Drives Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research period for this analysis is 2020-2025 using a base year of 2020 and a forecast period of 2021-2025.
The analysis offers readers an understanding of the US defense vehicles market and aftermarket. To isolate a defense vehicles "aftermarket," it is necessary to present a clear portrayal of the US defense vehicles market as a whole. Several factors were obtained to furnish readers a broad analysis of growth opportunities within the defense vehicles aftermarket.
The analysis required completing the following activities:
- Review the most current defense budget documents to identify which organizations are procuring vehicles
- Determine how much defense organizations are spending on vehicle procurement and how much of that total spending can be qualified as potential aftermarket prospects
- Characterize the unique replacement parts, accessories, and equipment related to current and future defense vehicles
- Highlight the defense vehicles market participants involved in defense vehicle programs of records and detail the service and products they provide
- Provide, where possible, the number of units planned for procurement through the research period
For this analysis, the competitive environment review will include 2 aspects of base year (2020) activity:
- Market share based on defense vehicle-related contracts awarded during that time frame
- Competitors active in program activities for which actual spending was allocated, referenced from budget documents
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Vehicles Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
- Defense Vehicles Market Scope of Analysis
- Defense Vehicles Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Defense Vehicles Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Defense Vehicles Market
- Growth Drivers for Defense Vehicles Market
- Growth Restraints for Defense Vehicles Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Defense Vehicles Market
- Spending Forecast, Defense Vehicles Market
- Spending Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market
- Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market
- Spending Forecast Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
4. Market Trends and Competitive Environment
- Key Aftermarket Trends
- Competitive Environment, Defense Vehicles Market
- Defense Contract Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
- Competitive Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market
- Aftermarket Competitor Environment
- Top Aftermarket Competitor Breakout of Offerings Based on Contract Awards
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ACV Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for ACV Segment
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, ACV Segment
- Spending Application Forecast, ACV Segment
- Forecast Analysis, ACV Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, AFV Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for AFV Segment
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, AFV Segment
- Spending Application Forecast, AFV Segment
- Forecast Analysis, AFV Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FTV Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for FTV Segment
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, FTV Segment
- Spending Application Forecast, FTV Segment
- Forecast Analysis, FTV Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Specialized Vehicle Segment
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, Specialized Vehicle Segment
- Forecast Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VCDR Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for VCDR Segment
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, VCDR Segment
- Forecast Analysis, VCDR Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Defense Vehicles Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Engine Horse Power for Legacy Vehicles, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Organizational Portals to Market Entry, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Family of Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV)
11. Appendix
- List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Contracts
- List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Revenue
- List of Others, Defense Vehicles Aftermarket: Contracts
12. Next Steps
