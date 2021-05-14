United States Defense Vehicles Markets Report 2021-2025 with 2020 as the Base Year - Focus on ACVs, AFVs, FTVs, Specialized Vehicles, & VCDRs

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Defense Vehicles Market 2020-2025 - The Race to Develop Autonomous Capabilities Drives Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research period for this analysis is 2020-2025 using a base year of 2020 and a forecast period of 2021-2025.

The analysis offers readers an understanding of the US defense vehicles market and aftermarket. To isolate a defense vehicles "aftermarket," it is necessary to present a clear portrayal of the US defense vehicles market as a whole. Several factors were obtained to furnish readers a broad analysis of growth opportunities within the defense vehicles aftermarket.

The analysis required completing the following activities:

Review the most current defense budget documents to identify which organizations are procuring vehicles

Determine how much defense organizations are spending on vehicle procurement and how much of that total spending can be qualified as potential aftermarket prospects

Characterize the unique replacement parts, accessories, and equipment related to current and future defense vehicles

Highlight the defense vehicles market participants involved in defense vehicle programs of records and detail the service and products they provide

Provide, where possible, the number of units planned for procurement through the research period

For this analysis, the competitive environment review will include 2 aspects of base year (2020) activity:

Market share based on defense vehicle-related contracts awarded during that time frame

Competitors active in program activities for which actual spending was allocated, referenced from budget documents

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Vehicles Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

Defense Vehicles Market Scope of Analysis

Defense Vehicles Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Defense Vehicles Market

Key Growth Metrics for Defense Vehicles Market

Growth Drivers for Defense Vehicles Market

Growth Restraints for Defense Vehicles Market

Forecast Assumptions, Defense Vehicles Market

Spending Forecast, Defense Vehicles Market

Spending Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market

Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment, Defense Vehicles Market

Spending Forecast Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

4. Market Trends and Competitive Environment

Key Aftermarket Trends

Competitive Environment, Defense Vehicles Market

Defense Contract Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

Competitive Share Analysis, Defense Vehicles Market

Aftermarket Competitor Environment

Top Aftermarket Competitor Breakout of Offerings Based on Contract Awards

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ACV Segment

Key Growth Metrics for ACV Segment

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, ACV Segment

Spending Application Forecast, ACV Segment

Forecast Analysis, ACV Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, AFV Segment

Key Growth Metrics for AFV Segment

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, AFV Segment

Spending Application Forecast, AFV Segment

Forecast Analysis, AFV Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FTV Segment

Key Growth Metrics for FTV Segment

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, FTV Segment

Spending Application Forecast, FTV Segment

Forecast Analysis, FTV Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Specialized Vehicle Segment

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, Specialized Vehicle Segment

Forecast Analysis, Specialized Vehicle Segment

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VCDR Segment

Key Growth Metrics for VCDR Segment

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast, VCDR Segment

Forecast Analysis, VCDR Segment

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Defense Vehicles Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Engine Horse Power for Legacy Vehicles, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Organizational Portals to Market Entry, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Family of Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV)

11. Appendix

List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Contracts

List of Others, Defense Vehicles Market: Revenue

List of Others, Defense Vehicles Aftermarket: Contracts

12. Next Steps

