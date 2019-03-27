United States Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market Report Suite 2019-2025: A Collection of 5 Reports

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market Report Suite - United States - 2019-2025 (Includes 5 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental biomaterials market is growing at a similar rate to that of dental implants. Growth is primarily being driven by the growth of the dental implant market and increasing proportion of implant procedures that use dental biomaterials. The total number of procedures that recruit biomaterials is growing in proportion to improvements in consumer awareness, as well as the training/education of dental professionals placing implants.

Additionally, as implantology is integrated into the workflow of a general practitioner (GP), the population of dentists willing to invest in pricey equipment, such as growth factors, is expected to expand. The market for dental biomaterials includes dental bone graft substitutes, dental growth factors and dental barrier membranes. The level of development of the dental implant market highly dictates the corresponding size and growth of the DBGS market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

U.S. Dental Implant And Final Abutment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2 Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity And Intraoral Landmarks

2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders

2.2.1 General Diagnostics

2.2.2 Indication For Dental Implant

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Dental Statistics

2.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics



3 Product Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Product Portfolios

3.2.1 Dental Implants

3.2.2 Final Abutments

3.2.3 Computer-Guided Surgery

3.2.4 Dental Instrument Kit

3.3 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3.3 Computer-Guided Surgery

3.3.4 Dental Instrument Kit

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Dental Implants

3.4.2 Final Abutments

3.4.3 Computer-Guided Surgery



4 U.S. Dental Implant And Final Abutment Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Dental Implants

4.1.2 Dental Implant Procedures

4.1.3 Dental Implant Shapes

4.1.4 Final Abutments

4.1.5 Connection Interfaces

4.1.6 Final Abutment Fabrication Types

4.1.7 Final Abutment Material Types

4.1.8 Dental Implant Instrument Kits

4.1.9 Computer Guided Surgery

4.2 End User Analysis

4.2.1 U.S. Population Tooth Loss Statistics

4.2.2 End Users Of Dental Implants

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

4.5 Drivers And Limiters

4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.7 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.8 Company Profiles

4.8.1 Adin Group

4.8.2 Anatomage

4.8.3 Biohorizons

4.8.4 Camlog Biotechnologies Gmbh

4.8.5 Dentsply Sirona

4.8.6 Dio Implant

4.8.7 Implant Direct

4.8.8 Kyocera Group

4.8.9 Neobiotech

4.8.10 Nobel Biocare

4.8.11 Osstem Implant

4.8.12 Southern Implants

4.8.13 Straumann Group

4.8.14 Sweden & Martina

4.8.15 Zimmer Biomet

4.9 Swot Analysis

4.9.1 Adin Group

4.9.2 Anatomage

4.9.3 Biohorizons

4.9.4 Camlog Biotechnologies Gmbh

4.9.5 Dentsply Sirona

4.9.6 Dio Implant

4.9.7 Implant Direct

4.9.8 Kyocera Group

4.9.9 Neobiotech

4.9.10 Nobel Biocare

4.9.11 Osstem Implant

4.9.12 Southern Implants

4.9.13 Straumann Group

4.9.14 Sweden & Martina

4.9.15 Zimmer Biomet



5 Dental Implant Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.3.1 Total Dental Implant Market

5.3.2 Premium Dental Implant Market

5.3.3 Value Dental Implant Market

5.3.4 Discount Dental Implant Market

5.3.5 Mini Dental Implant Market

5.4 Unit Analysis

5.4.1 Dental Implant Unit Sales By Procedure Type

5.4.2 Dental Implant Unit Sales By Shape

5.4.3 Dental Implant Unit Sales By Connection Type

5.4.4 Dental Implant Unit Sales By Application

5.4.5 Denture Securement Implant Unit Sales By Denture Type

5.4.6 Dental Implant Unit Sales By Material

5.4.6.1 Titanium Implants

5.4.6.2 Ceramic/Zirconia Implants

5.5 Drivers And Limiters

5.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6 Final Abutment Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.3.1 Total Final Abutment Market

6.3.2 Stock Abutment Market

6.3.3 Custom Cast Abutment Market

6.3.4 Cad/Cam Abutment Market

6.4 Unit Analysis

6.4.1 Final Abutment Unit Sold By Type

6.4.2 Final Abutment Units Sold By Material

6.4.3 Cad/Cam Unit Sales By Milling Process

6.5 Drivers And Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7 Dental Implant Instrument Kit Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Instrument Kit Packaging

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.4 Drivers And Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8 Treatment Planning Software Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

8.3.1 Treatment Planning Software Market

8.3.2 Treatment Planning Software Maintenance Fees

8.4 Drivers And Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9 Surgical Guide Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

9.3.1 Traditional Surgical Guide Market

9.3.2 Third-Party Surgical Guide Market (Labs & Full-Service Models)

9.3.3 In-House Printed Surgical Guide Market

9.4 Drivers And Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10 Abbreviations



11 Appendix: Company Press Releases



Companies Mentioned



Geistlich

Zimmer Biomet

ACE Surgical

BioHorizons

Osteogenics Biomedical

LifeNet Health

Dentsply Sirona

Medtronic

Salvin

Lynch Biologics

Keystone Dental

Straumann

NovaBone

AB Dental

Benco

Bicon

Collagen Matrix

Curasan

Datum Dental

Henry Schein

Implant Direct

Impladent

Inion

KaVo Kerr

MegaGen

MIS Implants

Nobel Biocare

Patterson

Regenetix

Snoasis Medical

Unicare Biomedical

