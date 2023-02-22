United States Dental Implants (Titanium v/s Zirconium) Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Implants Market By Material (Titanium v/s Zirconium) By Design (Tapered v/s Parallel-Walled) By Type (Root-Form v/s Plate-Form) By Connection Type, By Procedure, By Price, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States dental implant market is anticipated to show robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to rapidly increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas such as tooth replacement procedures, and tooth decay, among others.

Additionally, the growing demand for prosthetics along with growing dental problems due to various reasons like unhealthy eating habits, alcoholism, etc. these factors are major drivers of the United States dental implants market in the upcoming five years. According to the Federation Dental International (FDI), oral disorders affect more than 3.9 million people worldwide.

Tooth decay individually affects around 40% of the population. All these factors are expected to fuel the United States dental implants market growth over the next few years. Although, population ignorance toward dental care may put a minor restraint on the growth of the market. It is reported that 50% of the population does not have dental insurance and 77% of the population has dental insurance delay their dental care.



Dental Implants are an artificial replacement for the tooth roots which are surgically inserted in the jawbone. The implants have two major parts, fixture and abutment. They are often made of zirconium and titanium. These implants provide a strong foundation for fixed or removable teeth replacement that is made to match one's teeth. The implants help improve speech, appearance, pain relief, easier eating, improved self-esteem, and improved oral health.



Single tooth replacement is anticipated to hold the larger revenue shares of the market on the account of advantages of the procedure like the appearance of the natural teeth, and the advantage over bridge securement since it does not cause the surrounding bone to deteriorate. Also, the procedure is more affordable as compared to bridge securement.

Although, multi-tooth bridge securement may also hold significant shares of the market due to patients of the geriatric population coming with multiple tooth defect that needs replacement. The bridge securement often uses adjacent teeth to the gap created to hold the bridge in place which may or may not cause adjacent bone deterioration.



A partial list of market players in the United States dental implants market includes Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc, Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems USA, Southern Implants North America, Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., among others.

These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. With the advancement of technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of technologically advanced medical devices and implants would support market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on research and development to provide devices that satisfy consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States dental implants market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States dental implants market from 2021 to 2027 and the growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States dental implants market based on material, design, type, connection type, procedure, price, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States dental implants market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States dental implants market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States dental implants market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States dental implants market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States dental implants market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 - 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

United States Dental Implants Market, By Material:

Titanium

Zirconium

United States Dental Implants Market, By Design:

Tapered

Parallel-Walled

United States Dental Implants Market, By Type:

Root-Form

Plate-Form

United States Dental Implants Market, By Connection Type:

Internal

External

One-Piece

United States Dental Implants Market, By Procedure:

One-Stage & Two-Stage Surgeries

Immediate Loading

United States Dental Implants Market, By Price:

Premium

Value

Discounted

United States Dental Implants Market, By Application:

Single Tooth Replacement

Multi-Tooth Bridge Securement

United States Dental Implants Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

United States Dental Implants Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North East

