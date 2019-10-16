United States Dental X-Ray Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2,144.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,040.1 Mn in 2018

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Dental X-Ray Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 2,144.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,040.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the dental X-ray market is primarily attributed to the technological developments in dental X-ray, rising Incidences of dental problems in the US, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor, such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period. Additionally, other factors, such as increasing awareness regarding dental health, are contributed to the growth of the US dental X-ray market.



For instance, in July 2018, Danaher Corporation declared that it would proceed on spin-off its Dental segment into an independent, publicly-traded company, named as "DentalCo". Thus, similar potential activities of major players that are beneficial from the commercial as well as therapeutic and diagnostic perspectives are expected to create an opportunistic scenario for the growth of the dental X-ray market in the coming years.



In 2018, the digital segment held the most significant market share 62.0% of the dental X-ray market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to capacity to the reduced time needed for diagnosis and also to enhance the quality of image, captured in the X-ray machines. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



The US dental X-ray market is dominated by intraoral X-ray segment in 2018 with a considerable market share of 53.1%, by type. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. However, extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the main applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures for oral problems.



In 2018, the medical segment held a considerable market share of 45.1% of the dental x-ray market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher applicability in gum, oral, and tooth-related disease diagnostics and treatment. However, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. US Dental X-Ray Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. US Dental X-Ray Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. US Dental X-Ray Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Technological Developments in Dental X-Ray

5.1.2 Rising Incidences of Dental Problems in US

5.1.3 Increasing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Reimbursements

5.2.2 High Costs of Dental X-Ray

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Dental Health

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Adoption of Advanced Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Dental X-Ray Market - US Analysis

6.1 US Dental X-Ray Market - Overview

6.2 US Dental X-Ray Market - Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players



7. US Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 US Dental X-Ray Market, By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 US Dental X-Ray Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

7.3 Digital Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Digital Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Analog Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Analog Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. US Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 US Dental X-Ray Market, By Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.2.1 US Dental X-Ray Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.2.1.1 US Intraoral X-Ray Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.2.1.2 US Extraoral X-Ray Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.3 Intraoral X-Ray Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Intraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Bitewing Market

8.3.4 Periapical Market

8.3.5 Occlusal Market

8.4 Extraoral X-Ray Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Extraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Panoramic Market

8.4.4 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market



9. US Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 US Dental X-Ray Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Medical Market

9.4 Cosmetics Market

9.5 Forensics Market



10. Dental X-Ray Market- Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies In The Dental X-Ray Market, 2016-2019

10.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4 Organic Growth Strategies



11. US Dental X-Ray Market - Key Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental, LLC

PLANMECA OY

Air Techniques, Inc.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Cefla s.c.

Vatech Co. Ltd.

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

