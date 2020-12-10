United States Department of Defense Information Technology Report 2020-2025: Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service Spending Plans

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Convergence Propels US Department of Defense Information Technology, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) information technology (IT) budget requests and representative contracts. Analyses of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of other services are also presented in this study. Contract activity for the 2019 calendar year is also included.

The DoD IT 2021 budget request consists of the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and joint service spending plans (all of which are included). The base year for financial spending is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025.

IT spending for the fiscal year 2021 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2021 DoD request may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and will clarify why some projects and programs are given more importance.

The study assists readers in understanding the focus of the US DoD and the services it is likely to require in the future. The market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources and combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's IT spending and technology trends. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs.

The objectives of this research are to:

Analyze the current state of DoD IT contract activities

Understand military operational trends driving the DoD IT market

Understand the commercial technology trends impacting DoD IT

Outline some future objectives for DoD IT

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Opportunity Analysis, US DoD IT Market

Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion

Contract Activity by Segment

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Companies to Action SWOT Analysis

2. Market Analysis, US DoD IT Market

2021 IT Program Funding by Department

2021 IT Program Funding by Appropriation

Market Leaders by Technology

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, US DoD IT Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI to Identify and Categorize Data to Provide Indications and Warnings

Growth Opportunity 2 - Avionics to Improve Flight Situational Awareness and Safety

Growth Opportunity 3 - Big Data Analytics to Clarify and Illustrate O&M Trends

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud Computing to Enable a Secure, Accessible, and Scalable Information Environment

Growth Opportunity 5 - Cybersecurity to Protect Networks from Attack and Exploitation

Growth Opportunity 6 - Hardware to Modernize Legacy Systems and Leverage More Capable Designs

Growth Opportunity 7 - Information Operations to Exploit Adversary Networks

Growth Opportunity 8 - Multipurpose IT to Standardize and Implement Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 9 - Networks to Improve Awareness, Collaboration, Mobility, and Targeting

Growth Opportunity 10 - Software to Leverage Commercial Applications and Improve Reliability

4. Next Steps

