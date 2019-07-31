United States Diabetes Devices Market 2019-2024 by Management Devices and Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Diabetes Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview

The USA diabetes devices market has been estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The continuous glucose monitoring devices are widely used, due to technological innovations.

The United States is among the top five countries, with the highest diabetic population. The country has close to 100 million adults, diabetic and pre-diabetic. About 9.5% of the total population of the country has diabetes. According to studies, diabetes is among the leading health epidemics in the country. WHO had concluded that, in 2015, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause for death in the United States .

Scope of the Report



The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).



Key Market Trends



The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

In the United States , 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The new technologies in diabetes devices, like continuous glucose monitoring, increased the market for monitoring devices.

The mergers and acquisitions between the players, like the acquisition of TypeZero Technologies by Dexcom, are paving the way for automated insulin delivery.

The acquisition has sent Dexcom ahead on its way in the race to create an artificial pancreas system, rather than merely offering a boost to the continuous glucose monitoring devices market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



