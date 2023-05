United States Digital Pharmacy/Healthcare IT Tools Market Report 2022-2027: Pricing and Consumer Trends, Innovative Business Models, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Tools Supporting Digital Pharmacy, United States, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an analysis of the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market. It examines the pricing and consumer trends, discusses innovative business models, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space. Revenue forecasts up to 2027 have also been provided.

This research service focuses on information technology (IT) health solutions and products that support the digital pharmacy market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the application of digital health and virtual care across all healthcare verticals, including retail pharmacy

Much like other healthcare areas, retail pharmacy is having to readapt its care model into a new, innovative, and hybrid one to address pandemic-induced changes.

This entails technological innovations across the care continuum, including ePrescriptions, management and workflow automation, telepharmacy, digital patient engagement and outreach, medication therapy management (MTM) complemented with data and technology support, and instant medication home delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Tools Supporting the Digital Pharmacy Industry

Strategic Imperatives - Digital Pharmacy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Main Insights

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - eP

ePrescription and Workflow - Growth Metrics

ePrescription and Workflow - Revenue Forecast

ePrescription and Workflow - Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis

MTM and Patient Engagement - Growth Metrics

MTM and Patient Engagement - Revenue Forecast

MTM and Patient Engagement - Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medication Home Delivery

Medication Home Delivery - Growth Metrics

Medication Home Delivery - Revenue Forecast

Medication Home Delivery - Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Interdisciplinary Communication Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Health Environment Insertion

Growth Opportunity 3: Trust and Convenience in Patient Engagement

7 Next Steps

