United States Digital Pharmacy/Healthcare IT Tools Market Report 2022-2027: Pricing and Consumer Trends, Innovative Business Models, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Tools Supporting Digital Pharmacy, United States, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers an analysis of the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market. It examines the pricing and consumer trends, discusses innovative business models, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space. Revenue forecasts up to 2027 have also been provided.
This research service focuses on information technology (IT) health solutions and products that support the digital pharmacy market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the application of digital health and virtual care across all healthcare verticals, including retail pharmacy
Much like other healthcare areas, retail pharmacy is having to readapt its care model into a new, innovative, and hybrid one to address pandemic-induced changes.
This entails technological innovations across the care continuum, including ePrescriptions, management and workflow automation, telepharmacy, digital patient engagement and outreach, medication therapy management (MTM) complemented with data and technology support, and instant medication home delivery.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Tools Supporting the Digital Pharmacy Industry
- Strategic Imperatives - Digital Pharmacy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Main Insights
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - eP
- ePrescription and Workflow - Growth Metrics
- ePrescription and Workflow - Revenue Forecast
- ePrescription and Workflow - Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- MTM and Patient Engagement - Growth Metrics
- MTM and Patient Engagement - Revenue Forecast
- MTM and Patient Engagement - Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medication Home Delivery
- Medication Home Delivery - Growth Metrics
- Medication Home Delivery - Revenue Forecast
- Medication Home Delivery - Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Interdisciplinary Communication Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Health Environment Insertion
- Growth Opportunity 3: Trust and Convenience in Patient Engagement
7 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s1tca
