United States Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products Markets 2020-2024: Pet Acquisitions, Work-from-Home Biggest Drivers of Durables Post-COVID
Nov 11, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet durables market to see a nearly 10% increase in 2020 bringing sales to $5.7 billion. The market is forecast to maintain strong but moderating annual sales gains through 2024, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost every facet of American life, and the durable pet products market has more than risen to the challenge, providing pet owners with the products they need to make pet ownership in the age of COVID-19 easier and more enjoyable for both pet and owner.
All of the durable pet product categories experienced a significant sales bump during the initial stages of the pandemic, as pet owners rushed to purchase products such as gates and crates to keep pets contained while they worked from home, collars and leashes for the walks they now had the time to take, and toys to help keep pets entertained.
On top of this, dog and cat ownership levels have increased, spurred by stay-at-home orders driving Americans to obtain new pets for companionship or to help keep children occupied, resulting in a boom in sales of durables new pets require including bowls, litter boxes, collars, beds, and toys.
Key trends explored include trends in new pet ownership, the pandemic-accelerated shift to e-commerce, the focus on health and wellness, opportunities for private-label products, and the growing interest in connected or "smart" pet products.
CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
Market Definition: Seven Product Categories
Report Methodology
MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION
Pandemic-Driven "At-Home" Trend Spurs Substantial Boost
Largest Durables Category Is Toys at Over $1.8 Billion
Dogs Account for Lion's Share of Durables Sales
Market Share by Retail Channel
Tech Products Reach $555 Million in Sales in 2020
MARKET DRIVERS
Pet Durables Nearly One-Third of Non-Food Pet Supplies Market
Toys Purchased by Highest Percentage of Owners
Toys Have Highest Purchase Rate Among Recent Purchasers
The Coronavirus Crisis
Durable Pet Care Product Sales Boosted by Pet Acquisitions
Changes in Travel and Workplaces Encourage Durables Purchases
Pets in Public
FDA Encourages Pet Owners to Protect Their Pets
Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior
Omnimarket Era Is Here to Stay
Changes in General Shopping Patterns
Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Shifts
Online Shopping Shifts
Subscription Boxes and Auto-Ship
The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus
Continued Economic Hardship Not Yet Straining Pet Ownership
Non-Affluent Households Once Again Threatened by Price Pressures
Pet Owners Use Internet Beyond Product Purchasing
Focus on Felines
Natural/Eco-Friendly Products Gaining Momentum in Durables Market
Pet Tech
Millennials and Pet Tech
Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers
COMPETITIVE TRENDS
Wide Range of Companies Compete in Durables Market
Walmart Most Popular Retailer for Non-Food Pet Supplies Purchases
Acquisitions and Expansion Activity Dampened by COVID-19
Petmate Acquires Pet Qwerks
Ethical Products Partners with Liz Bales
Pet Food Marketers Participate in Durable Pet Products
Nestle Purina's Pet Care Innovation Contest
Mars' Companion Venture Fund and Leap Venture Studio and Academy
Hill's Vetrax Collar Connects with Veterinarians and Pet Owners
LOOKING AHEAD
Modest but Steady Gains in U.S. Retail Sales
CHAPTER 3: TOYS
MARKET OVERVIEW
U.S. Retail Sales on Steady Upward Curve
Shares by Retail Channel
Toy Marketers
Focus on Sustainability
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Toys Category Receives Boost from Pandemic-Related "Play-at-Home" Time
Chew, Tug, and Catnip Toys Most Popular Choices
Chew Toys
Tug Toys
Fetch Toys
Plush Toys
Puzzle/Stimulation Toys
Tech Toys
Cat Toys
CHAPTER 4: COLLARS, LEASHES, AND HARNESSES
MARKET OVERVIEW
U.S. Retail Sales Chalk Up Steady Gains
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand as More Pets Accompany Owners
Nylon, Cloth Collars Most Widely Owned Type
Regular Leashes Still Most Popular
No-Pull/Training Products
Petco Removes "Shock" Collars from Training Offerings
Training/No-Pull New Products
Outdoor Gear
Health and Wellness Products
Stylish/Decorative
Eco-Friendly
Cat Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Pet Tracking, Monitoring, and More
CHAPTER 5: BEDS
MARKET OVERVIEW
U.S. Retail Sales Post Healthy Growth
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
Pet Beds Market Highly Consolidated
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Function and Fashion
Covered/Cup Beds
Designer/Decor Beds
Mats, Pillows, and Rugs
Functional Beds
Licensed Beds
CHAPTER 6: CARRIERS, CRATES, AND HOUSING
MARKET OVERVIEW
U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
Market Leaders
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Pet Comfort, Portability Among the Top Appeals
Carriers
Cat Containment
Pet Doors and Gates
Strollers
Crates and Kennels
Travel Products Offer Security on the Go
CHAPTER 7: BOWLS, FEEDERS, AND WATERERS
MARKET OVERVIEW
U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Pet Owners Choose Stylish and Solution-Based Feeders
Designer Bowls
Functional Feeders/Waterers
Smart Feeders and Waterers
Travel Feeders/Waterers
CHAPTER 8: APPAREL AND FASHION ACCESSORIES
MARKET OVERVIEW
Retail Sales Edge Upward and percent
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Merging Function and Fashion
Functional Apparel
Fashion-Focused Apparel
CHAPTER 9: LITTER BOXES AND ACCESSORIES
MARKET OVERVIEW
Retail Sales on the Rise
Shares by Retail Channel
Marketer Overview
Litter Box and Litter Box Accessories Marketers
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Performance and Convenience Are the Watchwords
Traditional Litter Boxes and Accessories
Self-Cleaning and Smart Litter Boxes
Companies Mentioned
- Ethical Products
- Hill
- Mars
- Nestle Purina
- Petco
- Petmate
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gqhs0
