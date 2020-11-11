United States Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products Markets 2020-2024: Pet Acquisitions, Work-from-Home Biggest Drivers of Durables Post-COVID

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet durables market to see a nearly 10% increase in 2020 bringing sales to $5.7 billion. The market is forecast to maintain strong but moderating annual sales gains through 2024, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%.



The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost every facet of American life, and the durable pet products market has more than risen to the challenge, providing pet owners with the products they need to make pet ownership in the age of COVID-19 easier and more enjoyable for both pet and owner.



All of the durable pet product categories experienced a significant sales bump during the initial stages of the pandemic, as pet owners rushed to purchase products such as gates and crates to keep pets contained while they worked from home, collars and leashes for the walks they now had the time to take, and toys to help keep pets entertained.



On top of this, dog and cat ownership levels have increased, spurred by stay-at-home orders driving Americans to obtain new pets for companionship or to help keep children occupied, resulting in a boom in sales of durables new pets require including bowls, litter boxes, collars, beds, and toys.

Key trends explored include trends in new pet ownership, the pandemic-accelerated shift to e-commerce, the focus on health and wellness, opportunities for private-label products, and the growing interest in connected or "smart" pet products.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Market Definition: Seven Product Categories

Report Methodology

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Size and Composition

Pandemic-Driven "At-Home" Trend Spurs Substantial Boost

Largest Durables Category Is Toys at Over $1.8 Billion

Dogs Account for Lion's Share of Durables Sales

Market Share by Retail Channel

Tech Products Reach $555 Million in Sales

Toys Purchased by Highest Percentage of Owners

Market Drivers

Pet Acquisitions, Work-from-Home Biggest Drivers of Durables Post-COVID

Pets in Public

Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior

Pet Owners Use Internet Beyond Product Purchasing

Focus on Felines

Natural/Eco-Friendly Products Gaining Momentum in Durables Market

Competitive Trends

Wide Range of Companies Compete in Durables Market

Acquisitions and Expansion Activity Dampened by COVID-19

Pet Food Marketers Participate in Durable Pet Products

Looking Ahead

Modest But Steady Gains in U.S. Retail Sales

TOYS

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales on Steady Upward Curve

Toy Marketers

Marketing and New Product Trends

Toys Category Receives Boost from Pandemic-Related "Play-at-Home" Time

COLLARS, LEASHES, AND HARNESSES

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales Chalk Up Steady Gains

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand as More Pets Accompany Owners

BEDS

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales Post Healthy Growth

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Function and Fashion

CRATES, CARRIERS, AND HOUSING

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Pet Comfort, Portability Among the Top Appeals

BOWLS, FEEDERS, AND WATERERS

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Pet Owners Choose Stylish and Solution-Based Feeders

APPAREL AND FASHION ACCESSORIES

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales Edge Upward

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Merging Function and Fashion

LITTER BOXES AND ACCESSORIES

Market Overview

U.S. Retail Sales on the Rise

Marketer Overview

Marketing and New Product Trends

Performance and Convenience Are the Watchwords

OPPORTUNITIES

Coronavirus Pandemic: Challenges - and Opportunities

Opportunity 1-New Pet Ownership

Opportunity 2-Pet Owners at Home

Opportunity 3-E-commerce

Opportunity 4-Total Wellness

Opportunity 5-Subscription-Based Products

Opportunity 6-Private Label

Opportunity 7-Resumption of Acquisitions

Opportunity 8-Pet Tech

Opportunity 9-Cats: The Underserved Minority

Opportunity 10-Products as Petcare Providers



CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Market Definition: Seven Product Categories

Report Methodology

MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION

Pandemic-Driven "At-Home" Trend Spurs Substantial Boost

Largest Durables Category Is Toys at Over $1.8 Billion

Dogs Account for Lion's Share of Durables Sales

Market Share by Retail Channel

Tech Products Reach $555 Million in Sales in 2020

MARKET DRIVERS

Pet Durables Nearly One-Third of Non-Food Pet Supplies Market

Toys Purchased by Highest Percentage of Owners

Toys Have Highest Purchase Rate Among Recent Purchasers

The Coronavirus Crisis

Durable Pet Care Product Sales Boosted by Pet Acquisitions

Changes in Travel and Workplaces Encourage Durables Purchases

Pets in Public

FDA Encourages Pet Owners to Protect Their Pets

Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior

Omnimarket Era Is Here to Stay

Changes in General Shopping Patterns

Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Shifts

Online Shopping Shifts

Subscription Boxes and Auto-Ship

The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus

Continued Economic Hardship Not Yet Straining Pet Ownership

Non-Affluent Households Once Again Threatened by Price Pressures

Pet Owners Use Internet Beyond Product Purchasing

Focus on Felines

Natural/Eco-Friendly Products Gaining Momentum in Durables Market

Pet Tech

Millennials and Pet Tech

Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers

COMPETITIVE TRENDS

Wide Range of Companies Compete in Durables Market

Walmart Most Popular Retailer for Non-Food Pet Supplies Purchases

Acquisitions and Expansion Activity Dampened by COVID-19

Petmate Acquires Pet Qwerks

Ethical Products Partners with Liz Bales

Pet Food Marketers Participate in Durable Pet Products

Nestle Purina's Pet Care Innovation Contest

Mars' Companion Venture Fund and Leap Venture Studio and Academy

Hill's Vetrax Collar Connects with Veterinarians and Pet Owners

LOOKING AHEAD

Modest but Steady Gains in U.S. Retail Sales



CHAPTER 3: TOYS



MARKET OVERVIEW

U.S. Retail Sales on Steady Upward Curve

Shares by Retail Channel

Toy Marketers

Focus on Sustainability

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Toys Category Receives Boost from Pandemic-Related "Play-at-Home" Time

Chew, Tug, and Catnip Toys Most Popular Choices

Chew Toys

Tug Toys

Fetch Toys

Plush Toys

Puzzle/Stimulation Toys

Tech Toys

Cat Toys



CHAPTER 4: COLLARS, LEASHES, AND HARNESSES



MARKET OVERVIEW

U.S. Retail Sales Chalk Up Steady Gains

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand as More Pets Accompany Owners

Nylon, Cloth Collars Most Widely Owned Type

Regular Leashes Still Most Popular

No-Pull/Training Products

Petco Removes "Shock" Collars from Training Offerings

Training/No-Pull New Products

Outdoor Gear

Health and Wellness Products

Stylish/Decorative

Eco-Friendly

Cat Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses

Pet Tracking, Monitoring, and More



CHAPTER 5: BEDS



MARKET OVERVIEW

U.S. Retail Sales Post Healthy Growth

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

Pet Beds Market Highly Consolidated

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Function and Fashion

Covered/Cup Beds

Designer/Decor Beds

Mats, Pillows, and Rugs

Functional Beds

Licensed Beds



CHAPTER 6: CARRIERS, CRATES, AND HOUSING



MARKET OVERVIEW

U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

Market Leaders

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Pet Comfort, Portability Among the Top Appeals

Carriers

Cat Containment

Pet Doors and Gates

Strollers

Crates and Kennels

Travel Products Offer Security on the Go



CHAPTER 7: BOWLS, FEEDERS, AND WATERERS



MARKET OVERVIEW

U.S. Retail Sales Post Steady Growth

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Pet Owners Choose Stylish and Solution-Based Feeders

Designer Bowls

Functional Feeders/Waterers

Smart Feeders and Waterers

Travel Feeders/Waterers



CHAPTER 8: APPAREL AND FASHION ACCESSORIES



MARKET OVERVIEW

Retail Sales Edge Upward and percent

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Merging Function and Fashion

Functional Apparel

Fashion-Focused Apparel



CHAPTER 9: LITTER BOXES AND ACCESSORIES



MARKET OVERVIEW

Retail Sales on the Rise

Shares by Retail Channel

Marketer Overview

Litter Box and Litter Box Accessories Marketers

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Performance and Convenience Are the Watchwords

Traditional Litter Boxes and Accessories

Self-Cleaning and Smart Litter Boxes



