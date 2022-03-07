United States Embedded Finance Market Report 2022-2029: Growing Efforts of Embedded Payment Providers to Replace the Old Payments Infrastructure with New Technologies

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 39.3% on annual basis to reach US$67,562.0 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.5% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$67,562.0 million in 2022 to reach US$212,862.3 million by 2029.



Growing demand for protected experiences by customers in their online transactions has pushed insurtech firms to offer personalized insurance in the United States.

In July 2021 , Seeto, which focuses on helping e-commerce firms build embedded coverage, joined Pattern, an insurtech start-up in the United States , to offer innovative parametric and traditional insurance cover as part of the embedded insurance experience.

The United States is also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for pet insurance. Pet adoption is continuously rising, resulting in increased demand for embedded insurance for pets. Market players are introducing new offerings to tap this prevailing opportunity.

In September 2021 , AI-powered insurtech Lemonade launched a new pet insurance solution that has been designed for puppies and kittens. The publisher expects further growth in the product offerings to satisfy the growing demand for pet insurance in the country.

Moreover, to accelerate the growth and capitalize on the growing insurance industry, the digital insurance market players are raising funds in the United States.

In August 2021 , DealerPolicy, a digital insurance marketplace for retail car sellers and buyers, announced that the firm had raised US$110 million in a Series C funding round. Notably, the firm is planning to use it to accelerate growth and launch new insurance offerings for dealers and car buyers, therefore enabling auto insurance to be integrated online and at the point of sale.

Small and mid-sized businesses based in the United States are finding it difficult to acquire bank loans. Therefore, an increasing number of businesses are looking to alternate sources of finance, resulting in the growth of the embedded lending market. The global pandemic has further accelerated this trend, and the demand for embedded lending is expected to grow at an incredible pace in the upcoming years.



To accelerate the growth and capitalize on the growing lending industry, the market players are raising funding rounds in the United States. An increase in funding activities is expected to promote the development of new technologies and new product offerings in the market.

United States -based Sivo, a fintech that was founded in July 2020 , raised US$ 5 million by March 2021 . Sivo is targeting to power the next generation of lending start-ups with its debt-as-a-service offerings. The publisher expects growth in new players to enter the market over the next four to eight quarters.

Market players are also making efforts to innovate and provide additional features in their offerings.

In October 2021 , Bond Financial Technologies, Inc, a United States -based enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, announced the launch of its latest product Bond Embedded Credit.

The landscape for real-time payments services in the United States has changed dramatically in recent years. Revolution and advancements in technology are fueling the demand for real-time payments and changing the way money travels between financial institutions, governments, enterprises, and consumers.



However, the United States is now dealing with a deteriorating payment and banking infrastructure. While certain businesses were still working on payment rails-built decades ago, others embraced the speed and sophistication of new technology put forth by a new generation of fintech and innovators.



Growing efforts of embedded payment providers to replace the old payments infrastructure with new technologies are expected to propel market growth. Embedded payment providers are teaming up with social media platforms to capitalize on their massive client base.

In May 2020 , Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce platform, teamed with Facebook Pay to provide a new way for users to purchase items from merchants in the United States .

