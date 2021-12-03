United States Energy and Power Market Forecast to 2028 - Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Company Analysis

Dec 03, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Energy and Power Market Outlook, 2021 - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear Power, Hydroelectricity, Solar, Wind Power, Electricity Market Size, Share, Companies to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Energy and Power Market Outlook report presents detailed insights into the United States Oil, Gas, coal, nuclear power, hydroelectricity, solar, wind power, electricity market size, share, companies to 2028
The United States Energy and Utilities Report
The United States is one of the potential energy and utilities markets worldwide. The country presents significant growth prospects, driven by increasing domestic consumption, both from residential and industrial sectors. Further, increasing GDP coupled with consumer power are supporting the market growth.
United States Primary Energy Consumption forecast
The report presents a detailed analysis of the primary energy scenario in the country. Primary energy demand from 2000 to 2030 is provided in the report. Further, key fuel sources and consuming sectors are detailed in the chapter.
United States Energy Demand outlook by Fuel Type
The United States is witnessing significant growth in energy demand, predominantly from non-conventional sources. The chapter details market outlook by fuel type including oil, gas, coal and renewable fuels.
United States Renewable Fuel Demand outlook
Renewable fuel demand in the country is poised to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period to 2028. The market segment is forecast by nuclear power, hydroelectricity, solar, wind power and others.
United States Electricity Demand Outlook
The electricity generation in the United States is forecast from 2015 to 2028. Electricity generation is one of the potential growth segments in the country. The segment witnessed fluctuations during the COVID outbreak. The government is also supporting the development of smart grids and transmission infrastructure, which will support the market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
- Impact of COVID-19 and Possible Recovery Scenarios
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Market Trends
- Five Forces Analysis
- United States Energy and Utilities Market Outlook, 2018- 2028
- United States Energy Demand Outlook by Fuel Type
- United States Renewable Energy Demand Outlook by Fuel Type
- United States Power Market Outlook
- United States Energy and Utilities Company Analysis
