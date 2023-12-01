United States Energy Drink Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Healthier and Functional Energy Drinks as with Prime Set to Surpass $1 Billion in Sales this Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Energy Drink Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Energy Drink market is expected to reach a value of $36.71 billion by 2028 from $23.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% driven by several factors such as introducing a variety of energy drink option, including sugar free, natural, and organic, has contributed to a diversification of product offerings, which has enabled consumers to remain interested and attracted to the market.



The United States energy drink market has experienced substantial growth due to changing consumer lifestyles, effective marketing strategies, a shift towards healthier beverage choices, widespread availability, and continuous product innovation. These market drivers remain influential and dynamic, and the growth of the energy drink market is likely to continue upward in the forecasted period, making them desirable and easily recognizable to consumers.



The trend of product innovation and diversification contributes to the market's growth. Manufacturers continually introduce new flavors, ingredients, and functional additives to differentiate their products and meet consumer demands for variety and innovation. Whether it's organic and natural ingredients, low-calorie options, or beverages braced with zero sugar to cater to evolving consumer preferences.



Furthermore, the digitalization and e-commerce boom have significantly impacted the distribution and marketing strategies of energy drink brands. Online platforms have become a significant factor for reaching tech-savvy consumers, enabling targeted advertising and personalized marketing campaigns. Social media platforms, in particular, play a vital role in engaging with younger demographics and building brand loyalty through influencer marketing and interactive content.



United States Energy Drink Market Drivers



The energy drink market remains one of the significant performing segments in the overall beverages industry, driven by consumers' widespread energy needs and the changing lifestyle of consumers. As the pace of modern life becomes faster and more demanding, consumers are looking for quick and convenient solutions to boost their energy levels and enhance focus and alertness.

As a result, energy drinks have become a significant option for busy professionals, students, and those with active lifestyles, as they provide an immediate energy boost and combat exhaustion. As per the Energy Drink Statistics, in April 2023, in the United States of America, 25% of students drink alcohol along with energy drinks.



Furthermore, the availability and accessibility of energy drinks have a major driver for market growth. These products are widely distributed across various channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, and online platforms, making them easily accessible to consumers throughout the country. Around 11.6% of schools in the United States of America put Energy drinks for sale in school stores, snack bars as well as at vending machines, according to the Energy Drink Statistics.



Moreover, the growing fitness and sports culture in the United States has also been instrumental in propelling the energy drink market forward. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often turn to energy drinks to improve their performance, endurance, and stamina during workouts and physical activities. These products offer not only an energy boost but also claim to aid in muscle recovery, further engaging health-conscious consumers.



United States Energy Drink Market Trends



In the United States, the energy drink market has seen a prominent trend that influenced consumer behavior, which includes increasing demand for healthier and functional energy drinks. As health consciousness continues to rise among consumers, there has been a growing preference for beverages with natural ingredients, reduced sugar content, and other benefits. This has led to the emergence of energy drinks formulated with organic components, plant-based extracts, and vitamins, catering to consumers seeking a more balanced and nourishing energy boost.



As the energy drink market continues to grow, both established and emerging brands trying to attract health-conscious customers with zero sugar, low calorie energy drinks that claims to boost energy level as well as adding electrolytes and other ingredients. The offerings include drinks from the well-known brand Celsius, which has an investment from PepsiCo and uses the marketing line "Celsius Live Fit." This brand claims to use "healthier ingredients" such as green tea, ginger, and vitamins in its beverages.

Similarly, in January 2023, beverages brand "Prime" launched a new energy drink called "Prime Energy' which contains 200mg of caffeine and zero-sugar. The new drinks hold electrolytes and low calories and come in different flavors such as blue raspberry, tropical punch, lemon lime, orange, mango, and strawberry watermelon.

As a result, manufacturers are continuously introducing new flavors, ingredients, and other extracts, to cater to different consumer preferences and requirements, thus driving the market demand during the forecasted periods.



United States Energy Drink Market Challenges



The market faces several challenges that impact its growth such as the increasing awareness and regulatory pressures regarding the safety and health implications of energy drinks among consumers. Concerns have been raised regarding the high caffeine content in these beverages, which can lead to potential health risks, especially when consumed excessively or in combination with other stimulants. As a result, all these factors are hindering the market growth over the forecasted periods.



Another hindrance in the United States energy drink market is the increasing competition from alternative beverages such as kombucha, green tea, herbal tea, and others. Consumers are looking for healthier and more natural options to traditional energy drinks, such as ready-to-drink teas, functional waters, and natural energy boosters like green tea or coffee. The diversification of the beverage market has led to a shift in consumer preferences away from traditional energy drinks, posing a challenge for energy drink players to retain and attract customers.



United States Energy Drink Market Opportunities



The United States Energy Drink market presents several opportunities that can drive growth and expansion for companies operating in the sector. One of the prime opportunities lies in the continued trend of product innovation and diversification.

As consumer preferences evolve, there is immense potential for energy drink manufacturers to introduce new Flavors, formulations, and functional ingredients to cater to specific consumer needs and preferences. By offering a wide range of options, companies can target different demographics and occasions, further expanding their customer base.



Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and digital marketing presents significant opportunities for energy drink market players to reach and engage with consumers effectively. Online platforms allow for targeted marketing campaigns, personalized promotions, and direct-to-consumer sales, enabling brands to connect with their audience in a more direct and efficient manner. Leveraging social media and influencer marketing can also help in building brand loyalty and raising brand awareness among consumers.



The growing trend of convenience and on-the-go consumption also benefits the energy drink market. With busy lifestyles and an increasing demand for portable refreshments, energy drinks are well-positioned to cater to the needs of consumers seeking quick and convenient energy-boosting solutions during their daily routines, work, or physical activities.



Moreover, collaborations and partnerships offer opportunities for energy drink companies to extend their brand reach and access new markets. Collaborating with athletes, sports teams, or other lifestyle brands can help increase brand visibility and credibility, tapping into specific consumer segments with shared common interests and values. For instances, in March 2023, Prime Hydration LLC collaborated with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a professional baseball team.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing popularity among millennial.

Development of new product.

Rising demand for organic energy drink.

Market Trends & Developments

Product Innovation and Marketing Strategies

Increasing demand for instant energy boost products

Ease of availability of the products

Expanding collaborating with athletic

Rising adoption of energy drink among consumers.

Challenges

High competition

Availability of substitutes

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Market)

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Customer Satisfaction

Challenges Faced After Purchase

Report Scope:



United States Energy Drink Market, By Product:

Organic

Conventional

United States Energy Drink Market, By End User:

Teenager

Adults

Geriatric Population

United States Energy Drink Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Direct Sales

Others

United States Energy Drink Market, By Packaging

Cans

Bottles

United States Energy Drink Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

West

Northeast

