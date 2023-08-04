United States Events & Exhibitions Industry Report 2023-2028: Rising Adoption of Digital Technology and Big Data Analytics Increases Focus on Brand Experiences

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Events & Exhibitions Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US events & exhibitions market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a value of $7.09 billion in 2022 and showing promising potential with an expected CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period, leading to a market value of $8.52 billion by 2028.

This comprehensive report delves into the market size and forecast data, encompassing revenue generated from events & exhibition ticket sales. Providing a detailed and up-to-date analysis of the US events & exhibitions landscape, the report presents market trends, segmentations, and an in-depth examination of industry dynamics.

Post-pandemic, the US events and exhibitions market is experiencing a rapid surge. Serving as a robust marketing platform, this industry facilitates face-to-face interactions between exhibitors and visitors, fostering business growth. Exhibitions serve as pivotal forums for trade negotiations and knowledge exchange. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to an increasing number of post-pandemic events, including trade shows, conferences, sports events, music concerts, festivals, and more.

With a focus on the period from 2023 to 2028, the study analyzes the current market scenario, exploring growth enablers, restraints, and trends driving the events & exhibitions market in the US. A holistic view is presented, covering both demand and supply aspects of the market.

The report further profiles leading companies and other prominent players, offering valuable insights into their operations within this thriving industry. As the US events & exhibitions market continues to flourish, this report equips stakeholders with essential information to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the evolving landscape.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US events & exhibitions market is growing significantly due to the adoption of digital technology & big data analytics, the potential for the meetings industry, increased focus on insurance & security, budget allocation for brand experiences, the rising popularity of events & exhibitions across all industries, and rapidly growing economy & disposable income.
  • In the US events & exhibition market, the demand for sensing technology products for animals is rising due to increasing awareness about maintaining animal health.
  • During the Covid-19 pandemic, many events & exhibitions have been cancelled or postponed, which may happen in the future. Even the tourism sector is growing, which causes a continuous rise in the number of visitors to events & exhibitions.
  • The demand for electrical vehicles, energy storage, and saving equipment is rising in the US. Thus, the demand for exhibitions is growing significantly for adopting the new technology and partnership with other companies.
  • Informa LLP, RELX Group plc, Emerald Holding, Cvent Inc., MCH Group AG, and GL Events are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as MKG Events Pty Ltd, Messe Frankfurt, Genesis Exhibits., RGI Events, TOP BRAND, Nurnberg Messe, Messe Munchen, Beijing Eagle International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Tarsus Group, Comexposium, Event Solutions, Target Motivation, ARHT, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
  • In the market of events & exhibitions, demand for various services, such as selfie stands, lighting walls, etc., are rising from exhibitors to gain traction in the market and increase the consumer base.
  • In the US events & exhibitions market, demand for conferences & congress is rising with a growing demand for consumer goods & retail sector. Which leads to drive the market of US events & exhibitions during the forecast period.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Players

  • Informa
  • RELX
  • Emerald
  • Cvent
  • MCH Group
  • GL events

Other Prominent Vendors

  • MKG Events
  • Messe Frankfurt
  • Genesis Exhibits
  • RGI Events
  • TOP BRAND
  • NurnbergMesse
  • Messe Munchen
  • Beijing Eagle International Exhibition Co., Ltd.
  • Tarsus Group
  • Comexposium
  • Event Solutions
  • Target Motivation
  • ARHT
  • Koelnmesse GmbH

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Exhibition Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • B2B
  • Mixed
  • B2C

Revenue Streams Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Exhibitor Fees
  • Services
  • Sponsorship Fees
  • Entrance Fees

Industry Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Consumer Good & Retail Sector
  • Hospitality
  • AFF & Energy
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial Sector
  • Entertainment
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Events & Exhibition Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

