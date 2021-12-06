United States Extended Warranty Market Expected to Exhibit Robust Growth Between 2020 and 2028

Dec 06, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Extended Warranty Market By Coverage Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Device Type and Service Type: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. extended warranty market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period.
The key factors impacting the growth of the market include increased awareness for extended warranty, rise in penetration of laptops, smartphones, and tablets. In addition, rise in need for advanced promotional strategies, and growth associated with e-commerce industry drives the growth of the U.S. extended warranty market.
Furthermore, decline in sale of PCs is the major restraint that hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, innovative services offered by major extended warranty players, and rise in demand for extended warranty coverage in automobiles are expected to boost the market growth in the future.
However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.
The U.S. market is segmented into coverage type, distribution channel, end user, device type, service type and region. On the basis of coverage type, it is classified into standard protection plan, and accidental protection plan.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into manufacturers, retailers, and others. As per end user, it is segregated into business, and individuals. By device type, the market is bifurcated into automobiles, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices & PCs, and others. On the basis of service type, the market is bifurcated into home warranty, auto warranty, enterprise equipment warranty and others.
The market players operating in the U.S. extended warranty market include ASSURANT INC., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial, Asurion. CARCHEX, CarShield LLC, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Liberty Bell Auto Protect, Protect My Car, and SquareTrade Inc.
U.S. Extended Warranty Market Key Segments
By Coverage
- Standard Protection Plan
- Accidental Protection Plan
By Distribution Channel
- Manufacturers
- Retailers
- Others
By End User
- Business
- Individuals
By Device Type
- Automobiles
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Mobile Devices & PCs
- Others
By Service Type
- Home Warranty
- Auto Warranty
- Enterprise Equipment Warranty
- Others
Key Market Players
- ASSURANT INC.
- American International Group Inc.
- AmTrust Financial
- Asurion
- CARCHEX
- CarShield LLC
- Endurance WarrantyServices LLC
- Liberty Bell Auto Protect
- Protect My Car
- SQUARETRADE Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Key Forces Shaping U.S. Extended Warranty Market
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- High Adoption of Smartphones
- Increase Demand for Extended Warranties
- Restraints
- Decline in Sale of Pcs
- Opportunities
- Surge in Demand for Innovative Products
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis on U.S. Extended Warranty Market
- Impact on Market Size
- Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact
- Economic Impact
- Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact
- Opportunity Window
U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Type
U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Distribution Channel
U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by End-user
U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Device Type
U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Service Type
Competitive Landscape
- Key Players Positioning Analysis, 2020
- Top Winning Strategies
- Competitive Dashboard
Company Profile
- Company Overview
- Key Executive
- Company Snapshot
- Operating Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Business Performance
- Key Strategic Moves and Developments
