United States Fantasy Sports Market Insights Report 2023-2028: DFS Model Propels Market, Attracting Thousands of Online Players, Rising Demand for AR and VR Enhances Popularity

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Dec, 2023, 17:01 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Fantasy Sports Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US fantasy sports market will be valued at around $6.87 billion by 2028, up from $3.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.1$

This report provides complete information regarding adopting fantasy sports in the US region. Factors such as the rising demand for augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) enabled fantasy sports to increase popularity among the Millennial & Gen Z population. These are anticipated to surge the demand for fantasy sports in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US fantasy sports market to gain access to commercially launched products.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Fantasy sports has witnessed considerable growth in the number of users engaged in playing the various contests offered by vendors. With the advent of the DFS model, key vendors, namely FanDuel and DraftKings, have garnered successful fan attention.
  • The key strategy for their growth has remained the extensive offerings of fantasy sports categories, along with additional supportive information that enables fans to make real-time decisions regarding team selection and contests being entered. Furthermore, in the coming years, one can expect the market for fantasy sports to witness significant growth owing to the innovative business models offered and a consistent chain of users engaging with their platforms.
  • Unlike the traditional fantasy sports model, where players mostly play with their co-workers or peers, the DFS model enables them to play online with thousands of other players. This, in turn, is expected to raise the demand for higher fan engagement and, subsequently, the growth of the fantasy sports business nationwide.
  • Considering that millennials are the largest adult generation in the world's most powerful country (the US), the market in the region has become a soft target for fantasy sports vendors to expand their footprint. The digitalizing economy is a boon for fantasy sports vendors owing to the high availability of smartphones across the region.
  • The market for fantasy sports in the US has remained positive for the vendors, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. With regulations easing across many states in the US, coupled with technological advancements and strategic partnerships, one can certainly look towards transformational growth for the fantasy sports business in the region.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • DraftKings
  • FanDuel
  • Yahoo
  • ESPN
  • Paramount

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Boom Fantasy
  • FantasyDraft
  • Fantrax
  • NFL (National Football League)
  • Sleeper
  • RealTime Fantasy Sports
  • SportsHub Games Network
  • Fleaflicker
  • The Huddle
  • MyFantasyLeague

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Sport (Revenue)

  • Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Soccer
  • Fantasy Basketball
  • Fantasy Baseball
  • Fantasy Hockey
  • Fantasy Golf
  • Fantasy Cricket
  • Other Fantasy Sports

Gender (Revenue)

  • Male
  • Female

Platform (Revenue)

  • Application
  • Website

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Fantasy Sports Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6mzy4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market Report 2024-2029: North America and Europe Dominate the Market in 2023, APAC Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

Global Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market Report 2024-2029: North America and Europe Dominate the Market in 2023, APAC Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

The "Global Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Europe EdTech Market Insights Report 2023: Market to Reach $105.42 Billion by 2028 from $46 Billion in 2022 - Personalized and Adaptive Learning Experiences Gaining Momentum

Europe EdTech Market Insights Report 2023: Market to Reach $105.42 Billion by 2028 from $46 Billion in 2022 - Personalized and Adaptive Learning Experiences Gaining Momentum

The "Europe EdTech Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Europe edtech market was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.