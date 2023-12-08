United States Fantasy Sports Market Insights Report 2023-2028: DFS Model Propels Market, Attracting Thousands of Online Players, Rising Demand for AR and VR Enhances Popularity

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Fantasy Sports Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US fantasy sports market will be valued at around $6.87 billion by 2028, up from $3.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.1$

This report provides complete information regarding adopting fantasy sports in the US region. Factors such as the rising demand for augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) enabled fantasy sports to increase popularity among the Millennial & Gen Z population. These are anticipated to surge the demand for fantasy sports in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US fantasy sports market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Fantasy sports has witnessed considerable growth in the number of users engaged in playing the various contests offered by vendors. With the advent of the DFS model, key vendors, namely FanDuel and DraftKings, have garnered successful fan attention.

The key strategy for their growth has remained the extensive offerings of fantasy sports categories, along with additional supportive information that enables fans to make real-time decisions regarding team selection and contests being entered. Furthermore, in the coming years, one can expect the market for fantasy sports to witness significant growth owing to the innovative business models offered and a consistent chain of users engaging with their platforms.

Unlike the traditional fantasy sports model, where players mostly play with their co-workers or peers, the DFS model enables them to play online with thousands of other players. This, in turn, is expected to raise the demand for higher fan engagement and, subsequently, the growth of the fantasy sports business nationwide.

Considering that millennials are the largest adult generation in the world's most powerful country (the US), the market in the region has become a soft target for fantasy sports vendors to expand their footprint. The digitalizing economy is a boon for fantasy sports vendors owing to the high availability of smartphones across the region.

The market for fantasy sports in the US has remained positive for the vendors, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. With regulations easing across many states in the US, coupled with technological advancements and strategic partnerships, one can certainly look towards transformational growth for the fantasy sports business in the region.

Key Vendors

DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo

ESPN

Paramount

Other Prominent Vendors

Boom Fantasy

FantasyDraft

Fantrax

NFL (National Football League)

Sleeper

RealTime Fantasy Sports

SportsHub Games Network

Fleaflicker

The Huddle

MyFantasyLeague

Sport (Revenue)

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Hockey

Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Cricket

Other Fantasy Sports

Gender (Revenue)

Male

Female

Platform (Revenue)

Application

Website

