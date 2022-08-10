United States Fixed vs. Wireless Market Analysis Report 2022: Fiber, Fixed Wireless Buildouts Set the Stage for a Gigabit World

The "United States Fixed vs. Wireless: Consumers' Shifting Broadband Preferences" report

This report examines consumer demand for broadband connectivity, including demand for new network types and the rationales for broadband cord-cutting.

Over the past decade, a growing percentage of US households are connected to the internet but do not receive home internet service from a traditional home internet provider.

The bulk of these consumers are "mobile-only," connected via a smartphone or tablet. With the launch of 5G home internet, and new low-orbit satellite networks, the market is poised for further shifts. 

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Fiber, fixed wireless buildouts set the stage for a Gigabit world.
  • "The quality of my home internet service is more important than the price"
  • Average Download Speed of Home Internet
  • 2017 - 2021 Trends in Home Internet Download Speed
  • Adoption of Multiple Broadband Plans Among Consumer Groups
  • How Consumers Pay for Multiple Plans
  • Employer Paid Home Internet Service
  • Consumers Likely to Cancel Home Internet Service
  • Home Internet Cancellation Reasons
  • Home Internet Service Cancellation Triggers

Fixed vs. Wireless

  • Fixed Internet Households (US)
  • Mobile-Only Households (US)
  • Methods for Consumers Accessing the Internet at Home
  • US Home Internet Service Provider Residential Market Share (2016 - 2021)
  • Satisfaction with Home Internet Service
  • High Intention to Make Changes to Internet Services
  • Reasons for Cancelling the Home Internet Service
  • Reasons for Cancelling the Home Internet Service by Satisfaction Level
  • Download Speed of Home Broadband Service
  • Upload Speed of Home Internet Service
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Age
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Income
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Family Size
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Children at Home
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Tech Adoption
  • Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Remote Workers
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Age
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Income
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Family Size
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Children at Home
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Tech Adoption
  • Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Remote Workers
  • Payment Methods of Home Internet Service
  • Employer Paid Home Internet Service
  • Changes to Home Internet Service in Past 6 Months
  • Standalone Connectivity ARPU, YoY
  • Bundled Connectivity ARPU, YoY

Fixed Home Internet Households

  • Consumer Attitudes Toward Home Internet Services
  • Attitudes towards home internet service by age, income, tech segment, and work status
  • Broadband VAS Received
  • Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband VAS Received
  • Impact of VAS on Net Promoter Scores
  • Number of Broadband Value-added Services by Broadband Speed
  • Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband Download Speed
  • Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband Upload Speed
  • Adoption of Router or Gateway
  • Home Internet Satisfaction by Adoption of Router
  • Home Internet Service Issues Experienced
  • Number of Home Internet Service Issues Experienced
  • Home Internet Satisfaction by Issues Experienced
  • Impact of Technical Issues on Net Promoter Score
  • Reponses to Home Internet Issues
  • Reponses to Home Internet Issues by Age & Tech Adoption
  • Reasons For Upgrading Internet Service
  • Reasons for Upgrading Among Age Groups
  • Reasons for Upgrading Among Households with and without Children at Home
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Age
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Income
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Children at Home
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Tech Adoption
  • Likelihood of Upgrading Speed to 1 Gbps + by Current Broadband Speed

Broadband Cord-Cutters & Cord-Nevers

  • Broadband Cord-Cutters vs. Broadband Cord-Nevers
  • Last Time Subscribed to Home Internet Service
  • Demographic Attributes of Broadband Cord-Cutters and Cord-Nevers
  • Cord-Cutters and Cord-Nevers by Number and Types of CE Devices Owned and Streaming Live Pay-TV Subscription
  • Home Internet Service Cancellation Triggers
  • Churn Reasons by Age
  • Churn Reasons by Income
  • Churn Reasons by Gender
  • Churn Reasons by Tech Adoption
  • Reasons for Not Using Home Internet Service
  • Top Barriers by Age
  • Top Barriers by Income
  • Top Barriers by Gender
  • Top Barriers by Tech Adoption

Mobile Internet Usage Among the Mobile-Only

  • US Mobile Broadband Usage at Home
  • Mobile Broadband at Home
  • Broadband Access Methods Among Mobile-Only Broadband Households
  • Payment Options for Mobile Broadband Service
  • Types of Mobile Service Plan by Devices
  • Mobile Data Plan by Devices Used
  • Monthly Mobile Data Consumption
  • Average Monthly Mobile Data Used
  • Types of Smartphone Hotspot Plan Used

