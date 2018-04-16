United States Food & Beverage Market 2012-2017 & 2018-2022

This all-new U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 brings you a comprehensive look at the largest categories in the retail packaged foods market, spanning all sections of the grocery store (center-store shelf stable, frozen, meat case, dairy case, cheese section, deli, produce).

The systematic, category-by-category analysis, data, and insights provided lay out:

Key opportunities for sale growth

Economic factors to market growth

Market sizing (volume and dollars) - 5-year historic trending and forecast

Category and segment dollar sales

Marketer competition: key marketers and share of sales, M&A activity

Illustration-rich coverage of new product, marketing and retail trends and innovation

Sales by retail outlet

Consumer trends: product usage, consumption trends, brand usage

Scope of Report



U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.



U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018



Despite the general maturity of the top packaged beverage categories with bottled water as a notable exception beverage manufacturers and marketers can pinpoint various opportunities for future growth. U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading categories in retail packaged beverages, spanning all sections of the grocery store, and detailing how marketing tools, clean labels, environmental consciousness, packaging, and marketing tools can all lead to profitable innovation.

Covered by this comprehensive new report are:

Bottled and Enhanced Waters

Carbonated Beverages

Energy & Sports Drinks

Juices

Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea

Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

Carbonated beverages will continue to lead the market in dollar volume through 2022, but sales will continue to sag as consumers opt for less sugary beverages and for beverage categories with healthier options. The migration away from soda will keep driving growth in bottled water, coffee, and teaall of which will have a CAGR of at least 4% during the forecast period. Despite the occasional controversy, energy and sports drinks remain popular with Millennials as well as sub-segments such as gamers and athletes, and consumer trend-savvy innovation in this arena will also drive market opportunities growth.



Scope and Methodology



U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:



U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Cereal

Chapter 3: Chocolate Candy

Chapter 4: Cookies

Chapter 5: Fresh Bread

Chapter 6: Fresh Packaged Salads

Chapter 7: Frozen Dinners/Entrees

Chapter 8: Frozen Pizza

Chapter 9: Ice Cream And Frozen Novelties

Chapter 10: Meal & Snack Bars

Chapter 11: Meat And Poultry

Chapter 12: Natural And Specialty Cheese

Chapter 13: Salty Snacks

Chapter 14: Soup

Chapter 15: Yogurt



U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Bottled And Enhanced Waters

Chapter 3: Carbonated Beverages

Chapter 4: Energy & Sports Drinks

Chapter 5: Juices

Chapter 6: Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Chapter 7: Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea

Chapter 8: Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages



Companies Mentioned



Bimbo

Bipro Orange

Bolthouse Farms

Bulletproof Coffee

Campbell Soup

Chobani

Coca-Cola

Conagra

Dannon Maintains

Dole

Dreaming Cow Creamery

Eden Foods

Fresh Express

General Mills

Hershey

Kellogg

Kraft

Little Miracles

Mamma Chia

Mars

Mondelez

Nestl

Ocean Spray

Organic Valley

Pepsi

Private Label

Sargento

Schwan's

Sneakz

Starbucks

Suzie's

Terrasoul

The Cold Brew Coffee Company

Tropicana

Unilever

Vermont Village

Yoplait

