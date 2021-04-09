United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.48% Between 2020 and 2025

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market Research Report by Equipment Type, by End-use - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market is expected to grow from USD 744.50 Million in 2020 to USD 1,118.84 Million by the end of 2025.



This research report categorizes the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Equipment Type, the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market studied across Manifold Freeze Dryers, Shell Freeze Dryers, and Tray-style Freeze Dryers. The Tray-style Freeze Dryers commanded the largest size in the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Manifold Freeze Dryers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on Operational Scale, the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market studied across Industrial-scale, Laboratory-scale, and Pilot-scale. The Industrial-scale commanded the largest size in the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Pilot-scale is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on End-use, the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market studied across Food Processing & Packaging, Medical Applications, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturing. The Food Processing & Packaging commanded the largest size in the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Operational Scale Outlook

3.4. Equipment Type Outlook

3.5. End-use Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights



6. United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market, By Equipment Type



7. United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market, By Operational Scale



8. United States Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market, By End-use



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

9.5. Competitive Scenario

9.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

9.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.5.4. Investment & Funding

9.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



10. Company Usability Profiles



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a8ga2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

