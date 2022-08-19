United States Fruit Beverages Markets Report 2021-2026: Where to Focus Future Resources for Maximum Success

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Fruit Beverages in the U.S. Through 2026: Market Essentials' report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success.

Against a backdrop of topline global fruit beverage trends, this report provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and super-premium juice and offers other key splits too.

This fruit beverages research report features:

The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data.

The answers you need

Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2021 and which did not?

experienced growth in 2021 and which did not? How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years?

and how has this changed in recent years? How did the various market segments perform in 2021, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?

Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?

Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends? How will shelf stable flavor trends differ from chilled?

Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2026 - juices or drinks?

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction, Objective & Methodology

Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology

Fruit Beverage Category Definitions

The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market

Fruit Beverages' Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2016 versus 2021

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2021

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2021

Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2015 - 2021

Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2016 versus 2021

Fruit Beverage Growth Trends by Segment 2016 - 2021

Fruit Beverage Per Capita Consumption 1996 - 2021

Fruit Beverage Regional Volume Shares 2021

Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends

Competitive Landscape

Notable New Products in 2021 and 2022

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies by Volume 2021

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies' Share of Volume, 2016 and 2021

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Volume 2021

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands' Share of Volume 2016 and 2021

Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021

Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021

Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

Fruit Beverage Gallonage by Segment 2021

Share of Fruit Beverage Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

Superpremium Juice Volume 2016 - 2021

Fruit Juice Volume by Flavor 2021

Fruit Juice Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021

Fruit Drink Volume by Flavor 2021

Fruit Drink Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021

Imported Fruit Juice by Volume 2021

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Flavor 2016 and 2021

Imported Fruit Juice by Country of Origin 2021

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Country of Origin 2016 and 2021

Exported Fruit Juice Volume 2016 - 2021

Fruit Beverages by Distribution Channel 2021

Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2016 and 2021

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Advertising Spending 2021

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Share of Advertising Spending 2021

Fruit Beverage Advertising Spending by Media 2021

Fruit Beverage Advertising Share by Media 2016 and 2021

Outlook and Future

Projected Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2001 - 2026

Projected Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2021 and 2026

Projected Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026

Projected Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026

Fruit Beverage Volume and Share by Distribution Channel 2021 - 2026

Projected Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2021 and 2026

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

PepsiCo, Inc./Tropicana Products, Inc.

Overview

Tropicana - Overview

Tropicana - Marketing

Tropicana - Distribution

Tropicana - Management

Naked Juice - Overview

Naked Juice - Marketing

Naked Juice - Distribution

Izze - Overview

Izze - Marketing

Izze - Distribution

SoBe - Overview

SoBe - Marketing

SoBe - Distribution

Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

Keurig Dr Pepper

Florida's Natural Growers

Welch's

Brynwood Partners

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Apple & Eve L.P.

The Wonderful Company

Companies Mentioned

Apple & Eve

Brynwood Partners

Coca-Cola Company

Minute Maid

Florida's Natural Growers

Natural Growers Izze

Juicy Juice

Keurig Dr Pepper

Mott's USA

Ocean Spray

Old Orchard Brands

PepsiCo, Inc.

Snapple Beverage Group

SoBe

Sunny D

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Wonderful Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Tropicana

Welch's

