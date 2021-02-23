United States Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Report 2020: Focus on 14 Key Companies Such as AWS, Cisco, IBM, Google

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, 2020 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US healthcare cybersecurity market is poised for aggressive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.



The impending challenges related to the top 5 cyber threats (phishing attacks, credential harvesting, ransomware, social engineering attacks, and information theft or loss) will drive a higher spend on progressive cybersecurity solutions across infrastructure, applications, networks, cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

More than 90% of all healthcare organizations reported at least one security breach over the last 3 years in the United States. As a result, robust cybersecurity has become a top priority of C-level healthcare executives regardless of business type, size, orientation, or affiliation.

Some 91% of all US-based provider CIOs had already identified cybersecurity as a major strategic focus in 2019. Yet in 2020, evidence of security breaches across the United States suggests that most healthcare stakeholders are still unable to prevent cyberattacks (external or internal) that have the potential to cause malfunctions of critical systems and devices involved in day-to-day clinical, financial, and operational decisions. Further, 61% of US-based healthcare businesses acknowledged that they lack effective mechanisms to ensure cybersecurity at an organizational level.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the matter worsened as hackers started to target virtual care platforms, clinical trial database, remote patient monitoring devices, diagnostic systems, and ICU ventilators that historically were relatively more vulnerable to security threats that involve phishers, cybercriminals, and negligent/malicious insiders. Such attacks have a direct impact on patient safety and the integrity of the healthcare businesses responsible for it.

Poor cybersecurity is bad for business as well. Most hospitals spend, on average, 64% more on general advertising in the year after a data breach. Cyberattacks on revenue cycle management platforms disrupt claims management processes and reduce the cumulative quality rating or STAR ranking, which ultimately result in reduced reimbursement and a lower patient footprint: a double whammy for providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar

US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, 2020

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

BlackBerry

Broadcom

Cisco

GE Healthcare

Google

IBM Security

Imprivata

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

McAfee

Microsoft

Palo Alto Network

Philips Healthcare

RiskRecon

The Herjavec Group

3. Strategic Insights

4. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

5. Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjx9z4



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

