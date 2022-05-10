United States Healthcare Facility Management Market Report 2022-2026 - Market Opportunities in the Integration of Ai and IoT in Healthcare Facilities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Facility Management Market by Service, (Hard Services (Fire Protection), Construction Services (Building, Repair), Energy Services (Energy Management)), Location (On Site, Off site), Settings (Acute, Post-acute, Non-acute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Healthcare Facility Management Market is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 6.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

Growth in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is primarily driven by the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the construction of healthcare facilities in the US, rising geriatric population, growing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

However, the maintenance challenges of healthcare facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented based on location, service and setting.



The on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share in the healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the location, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecasts segmented into on site and off site facility management. In 2020, the on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is projected to register the highest growth of during the forecast period.

The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for better health facilities and the increasing adoption of outsourcing facility management services. Moreover, a majority of healthcare facilities management services are efficiently performed on-site.



Construction service segment accounts for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market



Based on services, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented into construction services, hard services, and energy services. In 2020, the construction services segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to the high expenditure of construction services such as building repair, construction, maintenance, relocation, and renovation.

The hard services segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on healthcare HVAC, ventilation, and mechanical and electrical services and the integration of advanced technologies to perform these services.



Acute setting accounts for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market. The post acute setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR



Based on settings, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented into acute, post-acute, and non-acute settings. In 2020, the acute settings segment accounted for the largest market share.

This can be attributed to the rising demand for high-end facility management services for acute care settings, which are large in area and are highly sophisticated facilities. The hard, energy, and construction services required for acute settings incur more expenditure than other settings, owing to the high cost and effort of maintenance of acute facilities.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure and the Construction of Healthcare Facilities in the US

Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Patient Volume due to the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and COVID-19

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Market Restraints

Maintenance Issues of Healthcare Facilities

Market Opportunities

Integration of Ai and IoT in Healthcare Facilities

Market Challenges

High Competition in the Market

COVID-19 Impact on the US Healthcare Facilities Management Services Market

COVID-19 Impact on Certain Companies and the Increasing Potential of Market Players in the Coming Years

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Facilities Such as Healthcare Infrastructure and Their Construction

Rising Funding for the Construction of Hospitals in the US

Initiatives Taken by Healthcare Facilities in the US

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (US)

CBRE (US)

Sodexo ( France )

) ABM (US)

ISS ( Denmark )

) Medxcel (US)

GSH Group (US)

Accruent (US)

Johnson Controls ( Ireland )

) 3M (US)

(US) Hospital Energy (US)

Electro Industries/GaugeTech Inc. (US)

BuildingLogiX (US)

Energy Management Consulting (US)

Neva Corporation (US)

Monroe Mechanical, Inc. (US)

Torcon (US)

U.S. Engineering Company Holdings (US).

