United States HIV Infection Drug Market 2021-2026: Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

"US HIV Infection Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales Insight 2021 - 2026" report findings, it is concluded that the research and development pipelines for HIV drugs are growing at a high rate and on the brighter note, the success rate associated with the available antiretrovirals are continuing to expand at historic levels.



Nevertheless, this is boosting the researchers to build an overall strong frame for clinical activity and ultimately result in novel product launches in the upcoming years. It is estimated that the future novel products developed in the US bio-pharmaceutical companies and research center will also contribute largely to the average market growth rate.



The research report prepared delivers insight for the US HIV drug market, which includes the growth areas as well as the channel perspective. In the research report, the impacts of the novel drug launches are described over the traditional drugs. In addition to it, the market research report also highlights several segments to watch in the next few years for their impact on the overall growth of the market and the consumption rate.



Pharmaceutical opportunities in the US related with HIV drug market is observed to be growing subsequently with time. The momentum that the US has shown towards HIV treatment is making the market a super growth attainer. Hundreds of therapies available have remained successful in opening up novel windows for harnessing immediate actions on controlling CD4+ T cells in the human body.



Although the US HIV drug market hasn't achieved a complete treatment regimen for the patients but the efficiency with which the US researchers have delivered specific drugs and therapies that could deliver better healthcare condition is magnificent when compared with other emerged markets of the world that are still adjusting to the mutative nature of the virus. It is observed for US HIV drug market that the research and development activities found in the country is believed to be providing extensive emphasis on the market acceptance and expansion at a large scale in short period of time.

The US HIV drug market will exceed billion dollars by the next few years at exponential compound annual growth rate. The prominent key drivers of the market are estimated to continue expanding in the US. One of the prominent reasons for the topline growth rate in the US is the high exchange rate dynamics and favorable dynamics for high potent antiretrovirals.



For the expansion of the HIV drug market in the US, the total invoice spending is also increasing at a high compound annual growth rate. In addition to this, the net manufacturer revenue generated by HIV drug market is also expected to grow by a high percentage. As per the research conducted, the overall spending for the market growth is driven by high range of factors including increased rate of novel product uptake.

In the US, technology development is also a potential democratizing force, which is further enabling major key players in the US to enter the market. For boosting the overall market, bio-pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly including several patient centric approaches and strategies to drive certain organizational changes in the market and at last build a market capable of transducing potential healthcare benefits that could make the lives of the HIV infected patients better when compared with markets of the world.

Report Highlights:

US HIV Infection Drugs Market & Clinical Trial Insight

Comprehensive Insight On Approved HIV Infection Drugs Price & Dosage Analysis For US Market

HIV Infection Drugs Patent Timeline

Dosage, Formulation, Patent, Pricing Insight by Drug Class

360 Page Data & Analysis On All Approved Drugs In Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. US HIV Drugs Market - Prevalence & Statistics

2. US HIV Drugs Market Overview

2.1 Current Market Scenario

2.2 Clinical Trials Landscape

3. US Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs) - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

3.1 Abacavir (Ziagen)

3.2 Emtricitabine (Emtriva)

3.3 Lamivudine (Epivir)

3.4 Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (Viread)

3.5 Zidovudine (Retrovir)

3.6 Stavudine (Zerit)

3.7 Didanosine (Videx/Videx EC)

4. US Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

4.1 Doravirine (Pifeltro)

4.2 Efavirenz (Sustiva)

4.3 Etravirine (Intelence)

4.4 Rilpivirine (Edurant)

4.5 Nevirapine (Viramune/Viramune XR)

5. US Protease Inhibitors (PIs) - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, & Price Analysis

5.1 Atazanavir (Reyataz)

5.2 Darunavir (Prezista)

5.3 Fosamprenavir (Lexiva)

5.4 Ritonavir (Norvir)

5.5 Saquinavir (Invirase)

5.6 Tipranavir (Aptivus)

5.7 Nelfinavir (Viracept)

5.8 Amprenavir (Agenerase)

5.9 Indinavir (Crixivan)

6. US Fusion Inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, & Price Analysis

6.1 Enfuvirtide (Fuzeon)

7. US CCR5 Antagonists - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

7.1 Maraviroc (Selzentry)

8. US Integrase Inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

8.1 Dolutegravir (Tivicay)

8.2 Raltegravir (Isentress/Isentress HD)

9. US Attachment Inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

9.1 Ibalizumab-Uiyk (Trogarzo)

9.2 Fostemsavir (Rukobia)

10. US Pharmacokinetic Enhancers - Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

10.1 Cobicistat (Tybost)

11. US Combinational HIV Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

11.1 Abacavir/Lamivudine (Epzicom)

11.2 Abacavir/Dolutegravir/Lamivudine (Triumeq)

11.3 Abacavir/Lamivudine/Zidovudine) Trizivir

11.4 Atazanavir/Cobicistat (Evotaz)

11.5 Bictegravir/ Emtricitabine/ Tenofovir Alafenamide (Biktarvy)

11.6 Cobicistat/Darunavir (Prezcobix)

11.7 Cobicistat/Darunavir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir (Symtuza)

11.8 Dolutegravir/Lamivudine (Dovato)

11.9 Dolutegravir/Rilpivirine (Juluca)

11.10 Doravirine/Lamivudine/Tenofovir (Delstrigo)

11.11 Efavirenz/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir (Atripla)

11.12 Efavirenz/Lamivudine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (Symfi/Simfi Lo)

11.13 Cobicistat/Elvitegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide Fumarate (Genvoya)

11.14 Cobicistat/ Elvitegravir/ Emtricitabine/ Tenofovir (Stribild)

11.15 Emtricitabine/ Rilpivirine/ Tenofovir Alafenamide (Odefsey)

11.16 Emtricitabine/Rilpivirine/Tenofovir (Complera)

11.17 Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (Descovy)

11.18 Emtricitabine/Tenofovir (Truvada)

11.19 Lamivudine/Tenofovir

11.20 Lamivudine/Zidovudine (Combivir)

11.21 Lopinavir/Ritonavir (Kaletra)

11.22 Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine (Cabenuva)

11.23 Emtricitabine / Nelfinavir / Tenofovir Oral Kit

11.24 Emtricitabine / Lopinavir / Ritonavir / Tenofovir Oral Kit

12. Compititive Landscape

12.1 AbbVie

12.2 AstraZeneca plc

12.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.4 Bristol Myers Squibb

12.5 Gilead

12.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.7 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

12.8 Merck

12.9 Pfizer

12.10 Roche

12.11 Sun Pharma

12.12 ViiV Healthcare

