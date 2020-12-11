United States Home Decor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Home Decor Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Income Group, Price and Category: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in popularity of eco-friendly home decor products among consumers, owing to increase in environment concerns significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market.



Moreover, an increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward luxury home decor products augment the growth of the home decor market. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the market.



In addition, dearth of skilled labor, ineffective transportation, and lack of infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the home decor market. On the contrary, The upsurge in demand for trendy, customized, and fashionable designs for home decor products and increase in popularity of home decor products among high-income consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global home decor market.



The U.S. home decor market is segmented into product type, income group, price, distribution channel, and category. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By income group, it is fragmented into lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and higher income. As per price point, it is categorized into mass and premium. Based on the category, the market is segmented into eco-friendly and conventional.



The U.S. Home Decor Market is segmented based on service type and end-user. The key players in the industry has been dependent on various strategies such as business expansion and product launches to garner higher shares in the U.S. home decor market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Consumer Interest Toward Home Decor

3.3.1.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Increase in Cost of Raw Materials

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Improvement in Lifestyle Due to Rise in the Disposable Income

3.4. Price Point Analysis

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods Industry

3.5.3. Impact on Home Decor Market



Chapter 4: U.S. Home Decor Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Home Textile

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.1. Rugs Textiles

4.2.2.1.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2.1.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.2. Bath Textiles

4.2.2.3. Bed Textiles

4.2.2.4. Kitchen & Dining Textiles

4.2.2.5. Living Room Textiles

4.3. Floor Covering

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.1. Tiles

4.3.2.2. Wood & Laminate

4.3.2.3. Vinyl & Rubber

4.3.2.4. Carpets & Rugs

4.4. Furniture

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.1. Kitchen

4.4.2.2. Living & Bedroom

4.4.2.3. Bathroom

4.4.2.4. Outdoor

4.4.2.5. Lighting



Chapter 5: U.S. Home Decormarket, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Specialty Stores

5.4. E-Commerce



Chapter 6: Home Decor Market, by Price

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Premium

6.3. Mass



Chapter 7: Home Decormarket, by Income Group

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Lower Middle Income

7.3. Upper Middle Income

7.4. Higher Income



Chapter 8: Home Decor Market, by Category

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.1.2. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Eco-Friendly

8.3. Conventional



