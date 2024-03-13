United States Home Decor Market Size and Forecast Report 2023-2024 and 2030 Featuring IKEA, Bed Bath & Beyond, Herman Miller, Mohawk Industries, Williams-Sonoma,, Kimball International, and HNI

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Home Decor Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Home Decor Market is expected to value around US$ 180.39 Billion by 2030 from US$ 135.98 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2024-2030

Trends evolve, embracing sustainable substances and smart technology. Personal touches, inclusive of artwork and sentimental items, infuse warmth and character. Whether current, rustic, or avant-garde, home decor transcends aesthetics, influencing temper and well-being. In the intersection of layout and emotion, it fosters an experience of sanctuary, making each home a canvas of self-expression.



In the United States, home decor has come to be a pervasive cultural phenomenon, driven by a burgeoning interest in interior design and self-expression. Social media systems amplify trends, fostering a dynamic and inclusive community of design fans. The upward thrust of home development shows and committed design influencers has propelled a heightened awareness of decor possibilities.

With an emphasis on less expensive alternatives and DIY tasks, Americans are increasingly engaging personalizing their living spaces. The industry's boom is evidenced by the proliferation of home decor stores, both physical and online, imparting numerous styles to cater to individual alternatives. As a reflection of lifestyle and identification, home decor in the U.S. stands as a popular method of creative expression and a testimony to the evolving importance of personal space.



A holistic shift in US home decor displays a growing consumer choice for sustainability, incorporating natural materials like timber and stone, and embracing eco-friendly products. The upward push of biophilic design emphasizes the integration of nature into interiors, promoting well-being. Contrary to minimalist tendencies, maximalism gains traction, encouraging bold expressions and individuality.

Compact living spaces power demand for multifunctional furniture and smart home technology integration. The pursuit of personalization fuels interest in hand made objects, DIY projects, and upcycling. Wellness-focused decor consists of soothing elements, even as technology, from smart devices to global inspirations, in addition diversifies and personalizes the house environment in a dynamic and evolving market.



With growing disposable earning, specifically remarkable amongst younger generations, there is a heightened monetary ability to spend money on non-important items like home decor. This economic flexibility is driving a surge in the reputation of top rate and designer domestic decor brands, indicating a willingness to pay more for unique, premium pieces. The growing homeownership rate in the US amplifies this trend, as new house owners actively are searching to customise and style their living areas.

Viewing homes as long-term investments, house owners are more willing to spend on home improvements and enhancements, with domestic decor playing a pivotal position in developing comfortable, inviting, and fashionable living environments that contribute to the overall value and appeal in their residences.

Company Analysis

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

Herman Miller Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Kimball International, Inc

HNI Corporation

Products - United States Home Decor Market breakup from 4 viewpoints:

Furniture

Floor Covering

Home Textiles

Others

Distribution Channel - United States Home Decor Market breakup from 4 viewpoints:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Income group - United States Home Decor Market breakup from 3 viewpoints:

Higher Income

Upper-middle Income

Lower-middle Income

