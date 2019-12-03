United States Home Furnishing Markets 2019-2023: Growing E-Commerce and M-Commerce Penetration & Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Furnishings

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Home Furnishing Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Home Furnishing Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides a detailed analysis of the US home furnishing market in terms of value, growth and segments. An analysis of the global home furnishing market has also been included in the report in order to highlight the position of the US with respect to the global market.

The home furnishing industry incorporates manufacturers of furniture, upholstery, carpets, divider covers, and bedding, as well as delicate domestic decorations, such as covers and other bed-related things, materials, tablecloths, and candles.



Home Furnishings trends tend to be highly cyclical, rising and falling with decade-low unemployment, rising wages, robust consumer confidence, and other economic indicators. The furniture market rules the industry. Furniture producers see their businesses move together with intrigued rates and the housing market.



The US home furnishing market can be segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market can be sub-segmented into home furniture, home textiles and floor coverings. On the basis of distribution channels, the market can be bifurcated into offline (brick and mortar stores) and online.



The US home furnishing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023). The US home furnishing market is primarily driven by growing e-commerce and m-commerce penetration, rising personal disposable income, growing urbanization population, recovering home furnishing share of wallet, growing consumer interest towards home dcor etc.



However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends & expectations, rising material cost, skilled labour shortage etc. Market trends such as augmented reality and virtual reality, technologically advanced stores, and rising demand for luxury home furnishing is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US home furnishing has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Target Corporation, and Wayfair Inc. are some of the key players operating in the home furnishing market of the US, whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about business overview, financial summary, and business strategies of these major companies.



Company Coverage

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Target Corporation

Wayfair Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Introduction to Home Furnishing

2.1.1 Home Furnishing Market Value Chain

2.1.2 Home Furnishing Market Retailers

2.1.3 Home Furnishing Market Customers

2.1.4 Home Furnishing Market Workers

2.1.5 Types of Furniture Stores

2.2 Global Home Furnishing Market Overview

2.3 Home Furnishing Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Home Furnishing Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Home Furnishing Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Home Furnishing Market by Region (The US and Rest of the World)

4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Home Furnishing Market Analysis

4.1.1 The US Home Furnishing Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Home Furnishing Market by Growth Rate

4.2 The US Home Furnishing Market: Product Type Analysis

4.2.1 The US Home Furnishing Market by Product Type

4.2.2 The US Home Furniture Market by Value

4.2.3 The US Home Furniture Market by Product Type

4.2.4 The US Home Kitchen Furniture Market by Value

4.2.5 The US Home Textile Market by Value

4.2.6 The US Floor Coverings Market by Value

4.3 The US Home Furnishing Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.1 The US Home Furnishing Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.2 The US Offline Home Furnishing Market by Value

4.3.3 The US Online Home Furnishing Market by Value

4.3.4 The US Home Furnishing Market by Retail Sales Growth Rate

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing E-Commerce and M-Commerce Penetration

5.1.2 Rising Personal Disposable Income

5.1.3 Omni-Channel Approach

5.1.4 Recovering Home Furnishing Share of Wallet

5.1.5 Increasing Rate of Urbanization

5.1.6 Growing Consumer Interest towards Home Decor

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Shifting Consumer Trends and Expectations

5.2.2 High Logistic Cost

5.2.3 Rising Material Costs

5.2.4 Skilled Labor Shortage

5.2.5 Declining Millennial House Ownership

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

5.3.2 Technological Advanced Stores

5.3.3 Increasing Demand for Luxury Home Furnishing

5.3.4 Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Furnishings

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Home Furnishing Market Players Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Home Furnishing Players Positioning by Household Income

6.3 The US Furniture & Furnishings Retail Industry Landscape

6.4 The US Kitchen Furniture Market by Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

7.3 Target Corporation

7.4 Wayfair Inc.



