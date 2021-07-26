United States' Home Organization Products Market to 2030
Jul 26, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Home Organization Products Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry study analyzes the $12.2 billion US home organization product industry. It presents historical demand data and forecasts by material, product (bins, baskets, and totes; shelving; modular units; hanging storage; and accessories and hardware), room (closets, garages, family rooms, kitchens and pantries, bedrooms, utility rooms and basements, outdoor areas, bathrooms), and market.
This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.
Sales of products to self-storage facility operators and any other non-residential end-users are not included. Also excluded are:
- conventional cabinets, including kitchen cabinets with open shelving
- food storage products
- furniture, including outdoor furniture and bookcases
- laundry baskets
- office products
- preinstalled accessories
- tool storage
- waste baskets and recycle bins
Office products are also excluded from this study, as it is difficult to know the final end use for these items. However, products that turn non-office rooms into multifunctional spaces would fall into the scope.
Sales of for home organization products is examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise (as in the Retail Sales vs. Manufacturers' Sales section). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Sales data are presented by product, material, room, and installation type.
Products are discussed in terms of:
- bins, baskets, and totes
- shelving
- modular units (e.g., closet and garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods)
- hanging storage
- accessories and hardware (e.g., drawer and shelf dividers, hooks, jewelry tray inserts, lazy susans, pull-out drawers, slatwall and pegboard, valet rods)
Material segments include:
- metal and wire, including plastic coated wire
- plastic
- wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood
- wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo
- textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)
Rooms are segmented by:
- closets (e.g., master, bedroom, hall, linen, coat)
- garages
- family rooms (e.g., formal living rooms, media centers, dens, playrooms, recreation rooms)
- kitchens and pantries
- bedrooms
- utility rooms, basements, and attics (e.g., laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms)
- outdoor areas (e.g., decks, porches, outdoor kitchens, patios, barns, hobby greenhouses, sheds)
- bathrooms
Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional. In addition, retail sales are discussed by retail channel:
- mass merchant and discount stores, including mass merchandisers, membership club stores, dollar stores, and closeout stores
- home centers and hardware stores (e.g., national home improvement chains, national hardware chains, independent retailers)
- specialty channels
- home decor, housewares, and furniture stores
- non-store retailing from manufacturer websites
- specialty internet sites
- catalogs
- TV home shopping channels
- other outlets (e.g., department stores, fabric and craft stores, supermarkets, drug stores)
Leading Retailers Mentioned
- Amazon
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Houzz
- IKEA
- Lowe's
- Target
- The Container Store
- The Home Depot
- Walmart
- Wayfair
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
4. Consumer Trends
5. Bins, Baskets, & Totes
6. Shelving
7. Modular Units
8. Hanging Storage
9. Accessories & Hardware
10. Materials
11. Room Trends
12. Retail Home Organization Sales Trends
13. Suppliers & Market Share
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynnwss
