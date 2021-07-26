United States' Home Organization Products Market to 2030

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Home Organization Products Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $12.2 billion US home organization product industry. It presents historical demand data and forecasts by material, product (bins, baskets, and totes; shelving; modular units; hanging storage; and accessories and hardware), room (closets, garages, family rooms, kitchens and pantries, bedrooms, utility rooms and basements, outdoor areas, bathrooms), and market.

This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.

Sales of products to self-storage facility operators and any other non-residential end-users are not included. Also excluded are:

conventional cabinets, including kitchen cabinets with open shelving

food storage products

furniture, including outdoor furniture and bookcases

laundry baskets

office products

preinstalled accessories

tool storage

waste baskets and recycle bins

Office products are also excluded from this study, as it is difficult to know the final end use for these items. However, products that turn non-office rooms into multifunctional spaces would fall into the scope.

Sales of for home organization products is examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise (as in the Retail Sales vs. Manufacturers' Sales section). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Sales data are presented by product, material, room, and installation type.

Products are discussed in terms of:

bins, baskets, and totes

shelving

modular units (e.g., closet and garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods)

hanging storage

accessories and hardware (e.g., drawer and shelf dividers, hooks, jewelry tray inserts, lazy susans, pull-out drawers, slatwall and pegboard, valet rods)

Material segments include:

metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

plastic

wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Rooms are segmented by:

closets (e.g., master, bedroom, hall, linen, coat)

garages

family rooms (e.g., formal living rooms, media centers, dens, playrooms, recreation rooms)

kitchens and pantries

bedrooms

utility rooms, basements, and attics (e.g., laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms)

outdoor areas (e.g., decks, porches, outdoor kitchens, patios, barns, hobby greenhouses, sheds)

bathrooms

Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional. In addition, retail sales are discussed by retail channel:

mass merchant and discount stores, including mass merchandisers, membership club stores, dollar stores, and closeout stores

home centers and hardware stores (e.g., national home improvement chains, national hardware chains, independent retailers)

specialty channels

home decor, housewares, and furniture stores

non-store retailing from manufacturer websites

specialty internet sites

catalogs

TV home shopping channels

other outlets (e.g., department stores, fabric and craft stores, supermarkets, drug stores)

Leading Retailers Mentioned

Amazon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Houzz

IKEA

Lowe's

Target

The Container Store

The Home Depot

Walmart

Wayfair

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

4. Consumer Trends

5. Bins, Baskets, & Totes

6. Shelving

7. Modular Units

8. Hanging Storage

9. Accessories & Hardware

10. Materials

11. Room Trends

12. Retail Home Organization Sales Trends

13. Suppliers & Market Share

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynnwss

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

