United States Home Service Market, Forecast to 2023 with IAC (Home Adviser & Angie's List), Yelp, Amazon (Amazon Home Service), and INGKA Holding (TaskRabbit) Dominating the Competition

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Home Service Market: Size, Trends and Opportunities (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US home service market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023).



The US home service market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increased marketing by home services platforms, increase in the number of service providers, instant book/instant connect options, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, safety concern and costly services, diminishing worth of word-of-mouth, etc.

Few market trends are also provided such as, spike in Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) activity, customized job rather flat-rate or fixed-fee, increasing internet penetration, etc.

IAC (Home Advisor & Angie's List), Yelp Inc., Amazon (Amazon Home Service) and INGKA Holding B.V. (TaskRabbit) are some of the key players operating in the US home service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Scope of Report



The report provides analysis of the US home service market, with detailed analysis of the overall market in terms of value followed by analysis of its various segments.



Under competitive landscape, players in the US home service market have been compared on the basis of site visitors share. This is followed by a comparison of various players in the US home service market on the basis of different parameters such as mode of service, pre-lead fees, retail cross sales etc. A comparison of players operating specifically within the US landscaping market on the basis of revenues has also been included in this section.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US home service market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Home Service: An Overview

2.1.1 Home Service Meaning

2.1.2 Home Service Segments

2.1.3 Home Services Model

2.1.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Home Services

2.1.5 Modes of Home Service



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Home Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Home Service Market by Value

3.2 The US Home Service Market: Type of Service Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Service Market by Type of Service (Landscaping, HVAC, Flooring and Others)

3.2.2 The US Landscaping Home Service Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) Home Service Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Flooring Home Service Market by Value

3.3 The US Home Service Market: Service Platform Analysis

3.3.1 The US Home Service Market by Service Platform

3.3.2 The US Offline Home Service Market by Value

3.3.3 The US Online Home Service Market by Value



4. Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Industry as a Source of Inspiration and Ideas

4.1.2 Augmented Marketing by Home Services Platforms

4.1.3 Growing Number of Service Providers

4.1.4 Increasing GNI Per Capita in the US

4.1.5 Increasing Site Visitors

4.1.6 Enhanced Home Booking Platform Features

4.1.7 Instant Book/Instant Connect Options

4.1.8 Smartphone Penetration and Growing M-Commerce Platform

4.1.9 Growing Millennial Population and Homeowners

4.1.10 Increasing Urbanization and Hectic Lifestyles

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Safety Concern and Costly Services

4.2.2 Diminishing Worth of Word-of-Mouth

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Spike in M&A Activity

4.3.2 Customized Job Rather Flat-Rate or Fixed-Fee

4.3.3 Developing Technology

4.3.4 Increasing Internet Penetration



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Home Service Market Player by Share

5.2 The US Home Service Market by Player Competitive Landscape Overview

5.3 Landscape Service Providers in US Comparison



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 IAC (Home Adviser & Angie's List)

6.2 Yelp Inc.

6.3 Amazon (Amazon Home Service)

6.4 INGKA Holding B.V. (TaskRabbit)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgex2q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

