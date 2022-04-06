United States Hyperscale Data Center Markets Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments, IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand, Deployment Of 5G

Apr 06, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2022-2027
The usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Western U.S. region is a mature and developed data center market in the U.S. The region offers benefits such as good connectivity and proximity to I.T. hubs, making it a good investment for data center operators. In California, digital companies, including cloud providers and other I.T. and technology firms, took up the maximum occupancy, at around 90% of the industry.
U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
Storage adoption in data centers will be dominated by all-flash and hybrid storage arrays. Innovative UPS battery technologies are positively impacting U.S. hyperscale data centers & services. Vendors are innovating with UPS battery technology. This includes the emergence of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries in data centers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Two major drivers that will intensify the competition among vendors will be the drop in prices of switch ports and the disintegration of hardware and software in network infrastructure offerings.
In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.
Market Growth Enablers
- Impact Of Covid-19
- Deployment Of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
- Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
- IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Data Direct Network
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Intel Technologies
- Infortrend technology
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- Micron technology
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Violin (Storcentric)
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cormant
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Eaton
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Rittal
- Toshiba
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Balfour Beatty US
- BlueScope Construction
- Corgan
- Clune Construction
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- Fluor Corporation
- HDR
- Holder Construction Group
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- Jacobs
- JE Dunn Construction
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- STO Building Group
- Syska Hennessy Group
- The Walsh Group
- Turner Construction
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Aligned Data Centers
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Cirrus Data Services
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Equinix
- Facebook (META)
- Flexential
- Microsoft
- Novva
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Iron Mountain
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Us Hyperscale Market Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
8.2 Adoption of Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 Increased Adoption of Advanced It Technologies in Data Centers
8.4 Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.5 Innovative Ups Battery Technologies
8.6 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19
9.2 Deployment of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
9.4 Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5 IoT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.6 Tax Incentives & Government Initiatives
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints on Hyperscale Data Center Construction
10.2 Physical & Cybersecurity Challenges
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Data Center Operators
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 It Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction
13 It Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Crac & Crah Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.7 Dcim/Bms Solutions
19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.1 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20 Western US
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
21 Southeastern US
22 Southwestern US
23 Midwestern US
24 Northeastern US
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 It Infrastructure
25.2 Electrical Infrastructure
25.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
25.4 General Construction
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owgvwx
