United States In-Situ Hybridization Market 2018-2024

In Situ Hybridization: Technology Evolves To Provide Better Management of Diagnoses for Cancer, Infectous Disease, Chromosonal Abnormalities, Inflamatory Disease

The US market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) at $4.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $7.8 billion by 2024, with CAGR of 7.8% in the next five years (2017 to 2024). Increasing diagnosis and growing incidence & prevalence of cancer, technology advancements in therapeutics, increasing government initiatives globally are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



US markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as In Situ Hybridization is used in diagnostic situations to analyze single cells inside tissue. Managing single cell diagnostics in real time, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering transaction management costs is a key benefit.



In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand (i.e., probe) to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ), or, if the tissue is small enough (e.g., plant seeds, Drosophila embryos), in the entire tissue (whole mount ISH), in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs).



Advances in RNA in situ hybridization transform molecular detection with morphological context enabling new applications. Scientists use RNA ISH to extract data dimensions. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and RNA in situ Hybridization are widely used technologies sharing the unique capacity to analyze a marker at the single cell level while preserving the morphological context. In different situations, IHC and ISH are used in conjunction to validate data or provide complementary information.



In situ hybridization (ISH) is a powerful technique for localizing specific nucleic acid targets within fixed tissues and cells, allowing users to obtain temporal and spatial information about gene expression and genetic loci. While the basic workflow of ISH is similar to that of blot hybridizationsthe nucleic acid probe is synthesized, labeled, purified, and annealed with the specific targetthe difference is the greater amount of information gained by visualizing the results within the tissue.



Key Topics:

In Situ Hybridization

Molecular Diagnostics

Cervical Cancer Stain

Fish Steps Reduction

Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

FISH Probe Kit

Cancer

Chromosonal Abnormalities

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ

Hybridization (CISH)

Human Genetic Tests

Microbial Tests

In Vitro Diagnostics

System for the Analysis of Solid Tumors

Hybridization Technique

Detection of Long Non

Coding DNA

Coding RNA

Key Topics Covered:



1. US In situ Hybridization Executive Summary

1.1 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)



2. United States In Situ Hybridization ISH Market Definition and Market Dynamics

2.1 US In situ Hybridization Market Overview

2.1.1 Antibody Challenges and Validation

2.2 Scope of In situ Hybridization in Inflammation

2.2.1 RNAscope Applications



3. In-Situ Hybridization Market Shares and Market Forecasts

3.1 In-Situ Hybridization Market Driving Forces

3.1.1 Identification of Cytokines and their Cellular Origins

3.1.2 Detection of Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA) in Inflammatory Diseases

3.1.3 Role of Inflammatory Pathways During Carcinogenesis

3.1.4 Therapeutic Potential Of Secreted Proteins In Inflammatory Diseases

3.1.5 Dual ISH-IHC Detect Cytokines During Inflammatory Responses

3.2 In Situ Hybridization Market Shares

3.2.1 Roche

3.2.2 Abbott Molecular

3.2.3 Advanced Cell Diagnostics

3.2.4 PerkinElmer In Situ Hybridization Market Driving Forces

3.2.5 In Situ Hybridization Market Shares, Unit Shipments and Kit Shipments

3.3 In Situ Hybridization Market Forecasts

3.3.5 In Situ Hybridization Market Segments, Units and Kits, Dollars and Percent, US,

3.4 In situ Hybridization Market Segments

3.4.1 In Situ Hybridization Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2012 to 2017

3.4.2 Fluorescence (FISH) and Chromogenic (CISH) Detection

3.4.3 ISH Applications

3.4.4 Multiplex Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.4.5 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.4.6 Cancer Drug Market

3.4.7 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

3.4.8 In-Situ Hybridization Cancer Diagnosis, Cytology, Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostic

3.1.6 In Situ Hybridization Market Segments, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.5 In-Situ Hybridization Pricing

3.5.1 miRCURY LNA miRNA Detection Probes

3.5.2 Price and Availability

3.6 In-Situ Hybridization Geographical Analysis



4. In-Situ Hybridization Research and Technology

4.1 Hybridization Technique



5. In-Situ Hybridization Company Profiles

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Market Categorization

5.1.2 In Situ Hybridization Product Category, Application and Specification

5.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Vysis Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) FISH Probe Kit (IVD)

5.1.4 Vysis CLL FISH Probe Kit Contents

5.1.5 Acupath Laboratories Test For Detecting Bladder Cancer Uses Probes from Abbott Molecular

5.1.6 Abbott Laboratories Barrett's Esophagus FISH

5.1.7 Abbott Molecular Vysis CLL FISH Probe Kit -

5.1.8 Abbott Laboratories Revenue

5.1.9 Abbott Laboratories ThermoBrite System

5.1.10 Abbott Laboratories User Programmable Settings

5.1.11 Abbott Laboratories Vysis FISH Chromosome Search

5.1.12 Abbott Laboratories Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.13 Abbott Diagnostic Products

5.2 Acupath Laboratories

5.2.1 Acupath Laboratories Barrett's Esophagus FISH

5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.3.1 Agilent CGH & CGH+SNP Microarrays

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Revenue

5.3.3 Agilent Diagnostics and Genomics

5.4 Bio-Techne / ACD

5.4.1 Bio-Techne ACD RNAscope Widely Used In-Situ Hybridization Technique

5.4.2 Bio-Techne Revenue

5.4.3 Biotechne US Regional Analysis

5.4.4 Advanced Cell Diagnostics

5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

5.5.1 Roche Gene Amplification by Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

5.5.2 Roche Automated RNA isolation

5.5.3 Roche Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.5.4 Roche Agreement with Merck Millipore Sigma

5.5.5 Roche Immuno Diagnostics

5.5.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Revenue

5.5.7 Roche Buys Flatiron Health Leader In Oncology-Specific Electronic Health Record (EHR) Software

5.6 Danaher / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

5.6.1 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH BOND IHC/ISH Instruments

5.6.2 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH Revenue

5.6.3 Danaher Geographical Revenue

5.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.7.2 Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

5.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue

5.8 Merck KGaA

5.9 PerkinElmer

5.9.1 PerkinElmer Stain

5.9.2 Perkin Elmer Revenue

5.10 Qiagen / Exiqon A/S

5.10.1 Qiagen's GeneReader NGS System

5.10.2 Polygenetic Mutations Drive Cancer

5.10.3 Qiagen Revenue

5.11 BioGenex Laboratories

5.11.1 BioGenex Fully-Automated Molecular Pathology Workstation

5.11.2 BioGenex Boosts Genome Research and Diagnostics - BioGenex US

5.11.3 BioGenex Antibodies for Cancer Diagnosis

5.11.4 BioGenex PMS2 CK5

5.11.5 eFISHiency System for the Analysis of Solid Tumors - BioGenex US

5.12 Bio SB

5.12.1 Bio SB Zytovision Molecular Diagnostics

5.13 Bio-Techne / Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)



6. Summary and Conclusions

6.1 Analyze A Marker At The Single Cell Level

6.2 Advances in RNA In Situ Hybridization



7. Appendix A: List Of Nucleic Acid-Based Tests

7.1 List: Nucleic Acid-Based Tests Approved by US Center for Devices and Radiological Health

7.1.1 List of Human Genetic Tests

7.1.2 List of Microbial Tests

7.2 In Vitro Diagnostics



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Acupath Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Bio SB Zytovision Molecular Diagnostics

Bio-Techne

BioGenex Laboratories

Biotechne US

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Danaher

Exiqon A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche Immuno Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vysis

