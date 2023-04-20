United States Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis Report 2023: COVID-19/Influenza Combination Vaccines Gaining Momentum with GSK, CureVac and Novavax's Continued Advancements

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The influenza vaccines market in the United States was valued at US$ 3,962 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8,347 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

This report on the influenza vaccines market in the United States is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand, market size, forecasts, and trends in the influenza vaccines market in the United States during 2018-2031. In addition, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Rapid market expansion is primarily due to increased research & development, the introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, the aging population, and vaccine awareness. In addition, expanded recommendations from government and advisory bodies to get influenza vaccines are driving market growth in the United States.

Influenza is the second leading cause of death from vaccine-preventable disease in the United States after COVID-19. Rates of seasonal influenza infection are highest in children, but the risks for complications, hospitalizations, and deaths are higher in adults 65 years of age and older, children younger than 5 years, pregnant women, and people of any age with conditions that place them at increased risk for influenza complications.

The Most Important Questions are Answered in this 2023 Report:

What is the current size of the U.S. influenza vaccine market?

What will be the CAGR of the influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? How many people will be vaccinated with flu vaccines in the U.S. between 2018 and 2031?

What percentage of people in the United States get vaccinated against influenza?

get vaccinated against influenza? What are the main flu vaccines available in the United States ?

? What are the key drivers of the influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? What are the major barriers to the influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? What is the reimbursement pattern in the influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? What is the regulatory framework for the influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? What are the key deals and agreements in the United States influenza vaccine market?

influenza vaccine market? What are the upcoming flu vaccines that will significantly impact the market in the future?

Who are the main market participants? What is happening with them, what revenues do they generate from vaccines, and what are the current developments and scenarios?

Who are the new players? What are their events, clinical developments, platform technologies, phases, and current developments?

How is the market likely to develop in the future?

Key Market Developments

The United States continues to be the world's largest influenza vaccines market

continues to be the world's largest influenza vaccines market Demand for influenza vaccines is expected to increase over the forecast period due to the pandemic COVID -19

Moderna Announces Interim Phase 3 Safety and Immunogenicity Results for mRNA-1010, A Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Candidate

Novavax announces initiation of Phase 2 study for COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidate

GSK and CureVac advance mRNA COVID-19 and influenza vaccine candidates

Seqirus receives a government contract to develop 2 influenza vaccines

Company Profiles



Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Seqirus

AstraZeneca

Emerging Company Profiles

Novavax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Medicago

Moderna Inc.

Pneumagen

Altimmune

Daiichi Sankyo

FluGen

Imutex

EpiVax

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6 % Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis, and Forecasts (2018-2031)



5. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2018-2031)



6. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market



7. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights



8. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies), 2014-2022



9. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis 2010-2022



10. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States, 2004-2022



11. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza



12. Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States



13. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market



14. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market



15. Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market



16. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development



17. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wojh5p

