United States Information National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard 2018-2022: PreK-12 Education Landscape Framing the Adoptions
Oct 17, 2019, 15:00 ET
The "2018 Information National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2019 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2019 Outlook provides a singular look at sales by subject in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.
The 2018 report focuses on K-12 science adoptions, most notably in Florida and Tennessee, and on social studies adoption in California. Also included are sales results in what turned out to be an off-year in the adoption cycle.
The report provides individual analysis of each of the adoptions with sales broken down by publisher by grade segments. In addition, the report includes the annual publisher scorecard, a reflection of how each publisher did in the adoptions covered.
The 2018 edition of the annual report also provides a general grounding in the adoption of instructional materials with information on:
- The PreK-12 education landscape framing the adoptions,
- Background on the adoption process and the changes - including the attraction of OER - affecting that process,
- A state-by-state calendar of adoption market opportunities in 2019-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Methodology
Introduction and Trends Guaranteed Demand
- 18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions Table Instructional Materials Adoption States
- Adoption Cycles
2018 State Adoption Results
Florida Schools Adopt Science
- Florida K-12 Science Adoption Sales, 2018
- McGraw-Hill Captures 44.7% Share
California Schools Buy Social Studies, Science
- California K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2018
- Pearson Takes the Lead in California
Science Buy Strong in North Carolina
- MHE Tops 2018 Spending in North Carolina
- Table North Carolina Off-Year Adoption Sales, 2018
Mix of Science Materials, Including OER, in Tennessee
- Williamson County Goes for OER
- Other Districts' Choices
McGraw-Hill Education Tops 2018 Publisher Adoption Scorecard
- Adoption Publisher Scorecard, 2018
- Pearson Holds the No. 2 Position
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Takes Third Place
Looking Ahead-2019 and Beyond
- 17 Publishers Jockey for Position in CA Science Adoption
- Approved Programs in the California 2019 K-8 Science Adoption
Texas OKs ELA Programs from 16 Publishers
- Approved Programs in Texas 2019 K-8 English Language Arts/Reading Adoption
- Financial Literacy
North Carolina Adopts K-8 Math Open Source Choice
- Approved Programs in the North Carolina 2019 K-8 Math Adoption
New Mexico will Adopt Science
- Approved Programs in the New Mexico 2019 K-12 Science Adoption
Coming Adoption Activity
- State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2019-2022
Companies Mentioned
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6oxcfr
