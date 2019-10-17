United States Information National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard 2018-2022: PreK-12 Education Landscape Framing the Adoptions

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 Information National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2019 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2019 Outlook provides a singular look at sales by subject in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.



The 2018 report focuses on K-12 science adoptions, most notably in Florida and Tennessee, and on social studies adoption in California. Also included are sales results in what turned out to be an off-year in the adoption cycle.



The report provides individual analysis of each of the adoptions with sales broken down by publisher by grade segments. In addition, the report includes the annual publisher scorecard, a reflection of how each publisher did in the adoptions covered.



The 2018 edition of the annual report also provides a general grounding in the adoption of instructional materials with information on:

The PreK-12 education landscape framing the adoptions,

Background on the adoption process and the changes - including the attraction of OER - affecting that process,

A state-by-state calendar of adoption market opportunities in 2019-2022.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Methodology

Introduction and Trends Guaranteed Demand

18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions Table Instructional Materials Adoption States

Adoption Cycles

2018 State Adoption Results

Florida Schools Adopt Science

Florida K-12 Science Adoption Sales, 2018

McGraw-Hill Captures 44.7% Share

California Schools Buy Social Studies, Science

California K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2018

Pearson Takes the Lead in California

Science Buy Strong in North Carolina

MHE Tops 2018 Spending in North Carolina

Table North Carolina Off-Year Adoption Sales, 2018

Mix of Science Materials, Including OER, in Tennessee

Williamson County Goes for OER

Other Districts' Choices

McGraw-Hill Education Tops 2018 Publisher Adoption Scorecard

Adoption Publisher Scorecard, 2018

Pearson Holds the No. 2 Position

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Takes Third Place

Looking Ahead-2019 and Beyond

17 Publishers Jockey for Position in CA Science Adoption

Approved Programs in the California 2019 K -8 Science Adoption

Texas OKs ELA Programs from 16 Publishers

Approved Programs in Texas 2019 K -8 English Language Arts/Reading Adoption

-8 English Language Arts/Reading Adoption Financial Literacy

North Carolina Adopts K-8 Math Open Source Choice

Approved Programs in the North Carolina 2019 K -8 Math Adoption

New Mexico will Adopt Science

Approved Programs in the New Mexico 2019 K -12 Science Adoption

Coming Adoption Activity

State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2019-2022

Companies Mentioned



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

