United States Kids Food & Beverage Market Study (2019-2025) Featuring Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, The Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, and The Hershey Company

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Kids Food and Beverage Market by Category (Cereal, Dairy Frozen Products, Meals, Shelf-Stable, Juice/Fruit Drink, etc), Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of United States kids food & beverage market. According to the report, the United States Kids Food and Beverage Market is expected to be more than US$ 58 Billion by 2025.

United States kids' food and beverage market is a multi-dollar business. That is why every food & beverage companies want to target the children's age group. But Kid's food & beverage market in the United States is a tricky business. In order to get the slice of this market, companies need to pay special thought to both innovation and marketing to catch the attention of tech-savvy millennial parents.



Most of the millennial parents were born in affluent homes, were stress was more on involvement rather than winning. They have grown up in the era of the internet, emails, and messages. They are the early adaptors of social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. So to get the attention of millennial parents, companies need to have good marketing, innovative products in place, then only they can develop lifelong dietary and brand loyalty with millennial parents.



These days' parents are looking for healthy, functional ingredients in kid's food & beverage that offer nutritional benefits. For example: Juices, which used to be seen as a healthy choice for children, once are now being demonized for their high sugar content. In short, parents are looking for food & beverage, which should be healthy in eating and does not lead to obesity. Millennial parents are very conscious about the food their kids are eating as child obesity is turning up to be a significant problem in the United States.



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers

Child Obesity Trends

Key Facts About the Number of Children in the United States

Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet for Kids in United States

Increasing United States Children's Food and Beverages Retails Trends

Growth of Organic Products in the United States .

Challenges

The Impact of Food Advertising on Childhood Obesity

The Plastic Ban

The Rise of Health-Consciousness Among Consumers

By Products: Beverage, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods are top three leading category



In this report, we have done complete assessment of kid's food and beverage market on the basis of category; Beverage, Cereal, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Meals, Shelf-Stable, Produce, Snacks, Salty and Sweet, Others. Beverage, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods are top three leading product category in the United States Kids Food & Beverage market.



By Sub-Products: Yogurt, Ice Cream and Juice products hold the majority share in the United States Kids Food and Beverage Market



In this report, we have shown complete insight of the United States Kids Food & Beverage by products. The covered market by products are; Juice/Fruit Drink, Aseptic (Boxes and Pouches), Juice/Fruit Drink, Other (Bottles, Cans, Cartons etc.), Cheese, Yogurt (Cups, Tubes etc.), Yogurt (Drinks/Dairy based Smoothies), Ice Cream/ Novelties, Chips/Crackers, Fruit Chews/Gummies, Others. Yogurt, Ice Cream and Juice products hold the majority share in the United States Kids Food and Beverage market.



Companies Analysis - Recent Initiatives & Sales



Some of the key players in the United States Kids Food and Beverages market include Conagra Brands Inc, PepsiCo Inc, The Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills Inc and The Hershey Company.



Companies Covered

Conagra Brands Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills Inc .

. The Hershey Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhif45

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

