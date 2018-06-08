United States Kids Food and Beverage Markets 2018: Breakfast Foods, Lunch Foods, and Dinner Foods; Sweet Snacks and Salty Snacks; Produce; and Beverages

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes and trends seven retail food and beverage categories that are especially significant to children's eating choices, addressing a range of use occasions and need states: breakfast foods, lunch foods, and dinner foods; sweet snacks and salty snacks; produce; and beverages. In each case, the report provides trend data over a ten-year period (2008-2017) and analysis of food and beverage categories for which families with children at home significantly over-index in usage. The report also covers marketing strategies and product innovation relevant to each category.
The kids' food and beverage market is a tricky business and requires a special approach to both innovation and marketing. Industry players must meet the needs of parents (as the purchasers) as well as kids (as the end-users), while operating in the force field of public and regulatory concerns about nutrition for children, advertising to children, and childhood obesity.
Not only is there is no clear-cut way to differentiate kids' food from regular food products, but there is no consensus on when such differentiation is desirable.
To provide the market context, this research considers a variety of factors that influence consumer usage patterns, market innovation, and marketing strategies. Population trends, household composition, economic factors, health and wellness trends, and retail trends are all key to understanding the potential and pitfalls of the kids' food and beverage market.
It's also vital for marketers, product developers, and retailers to better understand what influences parents' decisions on what they feed their children. Proprietary data offer insight into the degree to which product qualities, dietary lifestyle characteristics, and diet claims are sought after by kids food product purchasers
While parents may be the purchaser of kids' food and beverage, kids are of course key influencers over parents' choices. For example, nearly all parents say they at least some of the time buy a new food or beverage that their kids ask for, with 20% indicating they almost always do so. This provides incentive for marketers to continue to target the end user in promotional efforts. Packaged Facts data also identify food categories, such as breakfast cereal, in which kids tend to have greater influence over their parents' purchase behavior.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
The Market
Scope Of Report
Report Methodology
Report Summary
Market Factors
Desired Product Attributes
Kids As Influencers
Breakfast Foods
Lunch Foods
Dinner Foods
Salty Snacks
Sweet Snacks
Produce
Beverages
Chapter 2 Market Factors
Key Points
Population And Household Composition Trends
Static Child Population Challenges Market
The Population Age The Family Household
The Majority Of Households Are Childless
Parents Age 35-44 Represent The Largest Share Of Family Households
Growth Of Multicultural Population Influences Market
Income, Consumer Confidence, And Kids Impact Grocery Spending
Key Parent Demographic Among Highest Income Earners
Consumer Confidence On The Rise = Willingness To Spend
Children Influence Weekly Grocery Spend
Health And Wellness Trends
Child Obesity Trends
Health Trends Played Out At Retail And Foodservice
Retail Trends
Where Families Shop
2017
Chapter 3 Desired Product Attributes
Key Points
Product Qualities
Fresh Is The Word
Freshness And Sale/Promotion Influence Parents
Dietary Lifestyle Characteristics
Healthy Is A Moving Target
Children, December 2017 (Percentage Of Respondents)
Parents Seek Out All-Natural Products
Diet Claims
Parents Seeking Out Products With No Artificial Ingredients
Chapter 4 Kids As Influencers
Key Points
Kids As Influencers
55% Of Parent Shoppers Consider Kids Preferences Especially Important
Kids Influence On New Product Purchasing
Influence Even Higher Over New Food And Beverage Purchases
Kids' Requests Have The Most Power In Breakfast Cereal, Salty Snacks, And Produce
Chapter 5 Breakfast Foods
Key Points
Breakfast As The Most Important Meal Of The Day
Breakfast Is More Important In Households With Teens
Composition, 2017
Cereal Is The Most Widely Used Breakfast Food Among Family Households
Pancake/Waffle Mixes Have Strong Penetration Into Family Households
Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Select Breakfast Products
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Breakfast Foods
Introduction
Toaster Pastries
Frozen Waffles
Frozen Breakfast Entres/Sandwiches
Packaged Muffins
Chapter 6 Lunch Foods
Key Points
Lunch As Most Important Meal Of The Day
More Important To Larger Family Households
Composition, 2017
Household With Children And Lunch Food Products
Kids Meal Solutions
Prepared Lunch Kits Widely Used By Families
Household, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Lunch Foods
Introduction
Healthier Lunch Food Kits
Chapter 7 Dinner Foods
Key Points
Dinner As The Most Important Meal Of The Day
Changing Dynamic Of The Family Dinner
Household Composition, 2017
Overall Vs. Households With Or Without Children, 2017
Household Usage Rates For Selected Dinner Food Products
Frozen Pizzas Even More Popular In Family Households
Families Are Key Consumers For Shelf-Stable Packaged Dinners Mixes
Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Frozen Hot Snacks
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Dinner Foods
Frozen Hot Snacks
Shelf-Stable Packaged Dinners, Mixes And Kits
Children In The Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)
Frozen Pizza
Chapter 8 Salty Snacks
Key Points
Salty Snacks As Household Favorites
Introduction
With Or Without Children, 2017
Popcorn And Chips Have Strong Reach Among All Households, Particularly Families
Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Snack And Trail Mixes
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Salty Snack Categories
Snack And Trail Mixes
Pretzels
Chips
Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)
Popcorn Products
Chapter 9 Sweet Snacks
Key Points
Treat Appeal Supports Sweet Snacking
Nearly Two-Thirds Often Snack Between Meals
Home Sweet Snack Home
Cookies And Kids Just Go Together
Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Fruit Snacks
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Sweet Snack Categories
Cookies
Snack Cakes
Chapter 10 Produce
Key Points
Healthy Snacking Rooted In Produce Department
Fresh Cut And Single-Serve
Households With Or Without Children, 2017
Household Penetration For Produce Products
Eat Your Fruits And Veggies
Families Skew Higher In Use Of Canned/Jarred Fruit
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Vegetable And Fruit Categories
Fresh Produce
Canned/Jarred Fruit
Canned/Jarred Veggies
Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)
Chapter 11 Beverages
Key Points
Kid-Friendly Liquids And Powders
Juice As Quintessential Kids' Beverage
Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)
Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Powdered Soft Drinks
Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017
Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Beverage Categories
Powdered Soft Drinks
Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)
Fruit Juice/Drinks
Companies Mentioned
- Angie's
- Buddyfruits
- Capri Sun
- Cheetos
- Crunch Pak
- Digoiorno
- Eggo
- Gogo Squeez
- Green Giant
- Hostess
- Jif
- Juicy Juice Splashers
- Kodiak Cakes
- Kraft
- Lenny & Larry The Complete Cookie
- Little Debbie
- Lunchables
- Mio Vitamins
- Nature's Path
- Nestl
- Oreo
- Plum Organics
- Pop-Tarts
- Rold Gold
- Rxbar Kids
- Soozy's
- Totino's
- Tyson
- Van's
- Welch's
