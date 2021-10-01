United States Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market 2021: Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures, Growing Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US left atrial appendage closure device market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The left atrial appendage closure device market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing gross national income, increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increasing healthcare spending worldwide, growing urbanization and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedure. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as high cost of left atrial appendage closure procedure & equipment, unfavorable reimbursement policies in developing countries and high degree of competition.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market because when restrictions were lifted people were getting their procedures done immediately as heart patients have lower survival chances if they catch coronavirus.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the US left atrial appendage closure device market by value, by product, by procedure, by end-user, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the left atrial appendage closure device market.

The US Left atrial appendage closure device market can be segmented on the basis of product, endoscopes, Epicardial left atrial appendage closure device and endocardial left atrial appendage closure device; on the basis of procedure, such as percutaneous and surgical and on the basis of end-users, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and others.

The US left atrial appendage closure device market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the left atrial appendage closure device market are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Boston Scientific and Atricure are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.





Company Coverage

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Atricure



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Heart: Overview

2.2 Functions of Heart

2.3 Structural Heart Problem: Overview

2.4 Types of Treatments Structural Heart Problems

2.5 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device: Overview

2.6 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Segmentation: Overview



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: Product Analysis

3.3 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: Procedure Analysis

3.4 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: End-User Analysis



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Services Spending

4.3 Leading Causes of Death in the US



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Growing Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending Worldwide

5.1.5 Growing Urbanization

5.1.6 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost of Left Atrial Appendage Closure Procedure & Equipment

5.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Countries

5.2.3 High Degree of Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.2 Partnerships among Major Players

5.3.2 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Players: R&D Comparison



7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5snzn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

