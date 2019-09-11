United States Lighting Fixtures Market to 2022 by Residential-Consumer, Architectural-Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor Segments
Sep 11, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2013-2018 and forecast up to 2022.
The report analyzes the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the market structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.
International Trade
Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2013-2018.
Market Structure
The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:
- Residential-Consumer
- Architectural-Commercial
- Industrial
- Outdoor
Within them, the market is further broken down by types of product, by light sources, and by the place of production.
Distribution Channels
The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels
- Contract
- Builders
- Lighting Specialists
- Lifestyle stores
- Distributors and Reps
- Home Improvement
- DIY stores
- E-commerce
A selection of around 100 among architectural offices and lighting designers, electrical and lighting wholesalers and furniture stores is also included.
Competitive System
Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in the market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.
An address list of around 120 US lighting fixtures manufacturer is included.
Highlights
- Between 2013 and 2018, the consumption of lighting fixtures in the United States has grown at a yearly average rate of 3.1%.
- During 2018, imports from North America increased by 9.8% while imports from Asia Pacific declined by -0.7%.
- From Europe, Germany is the main supplier of lighting fixtures, but the ones that are growing are Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Spain. Imports of lighting fixtures from Europe are stable (on the considered five years' period) for around 500 million Eur.
- LED share reached 76% in 2018 and now Acuity is monitoring the OLED option.s.
- Product groups that register a plus include Healthcare, Hospitality, Horticulture, and Street lighting.
- Among the companies registering a change in ownership, we can mention Amerlux, Cree (lighting division), Current, Eaton Lighting, Kenall, Leviton, Osram Sylvania, Sternberg, Visual Comfort.
- Companies registering growth are visible either in the mass market (Home Depot, RAB) than in the quality, project segment (Usai, Visionaire).
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Contents of the Report, Research tools, and methodological notes; Terminology
1 Basic Data
United States and the lighting fixtures market worldwide:
USA: Production, international trade, and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment; World production and consumption of lighting fixtures; World imports and exports of lighting fixtures: six major importers and exporters.
2 Activity Trend and Forecast
USA: Production, international trade, and consumption of lighting fixtures, 2013-2018; Consumption of lighting fixtures, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts;
Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment, 2013-2018; Export/production and import/consumption ratio, 2013-2018.
3 International Trade
USA: Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2013-2018; Breakdown of lighting fixture exports by country of the major US companies.
4 Market Structure
Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment: residential/consumer lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting.
- Residential lighting segment by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary) and by type of products (floor, table, wall and ceiling lamps, chandeliers/suspensions).
- Commercial lighting segment by product (downlights, recessed, batten/modular systems, linear lighting, strip lighting, hi-bay/low bay, floor/table, decorative and professional suspensions, spotlights, projectors, wall washers, LED panels) and by destination (hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures).
- Industrial lighting segment by product/destination (industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, horticultural, marine).
- Outdoor lighting segment by product (residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sports plants and other large areas).
LED lighting versus traditional sources: Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by light source (incandescence, fluorescence, LED, gas discharge/metal halide) and a special focus on LED-based lighting fixtures sales on the US market of the top 50 companies. Consumption of LED-based lighting fixtures, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts.
Lighting controls an overview of the incidence of lighting controls and related IoT device on the lighting fixtures market and main players in the United States.
Employment: Number of employees and average turnover per employee in a sample of companies.
Manufacturing in USA/Outsourcing: Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by geographical area.
5 Distribution
Lighting fixtures sales on the US market by distribution channel, by segment: Residential and Professional.
Distribution channels considered: contract/projects, builders, specialist lighting stores, lifestyle retailers (furniture & antique shops, furniture chains, department stores), distributors & reps, DIY stores, and home centers, e-commerce.
Architectural offices and Lighting designers in the US: top players; Top 50 retail sector architecture firms; Top 10 Interior Design's Hospitality Giants; Top 50 Hotels in the US; Top 150 Retail Design Firms; Top 100 US Furniture Stores; Selection of 50 US electrical wholesalers and retailers selling also lighting fixtures; Leading e-commerce websites also selling lighting fixtures
Sales by geographical area: consumption of lighting fixtures by US Region and State.
Reference prices: USA. Lighting fixtures and LED lamps. Reference prices by product category, 2018.
Magazines; Fairs; Trade Associations.
6 Competitive System
7 Demand Determinants
Economic indicators; Population and income; Building activity.
8 Directory of US Lighting Fixtures Manufacturers
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- AFX
- Altman
- Amerlux
- Artemide
- Arup
- Atlantic
- Barron
- Cimcon
- Craftmade
- Cree
- Current by GE
- Delta Electronics
- Dialight
- Eaton
- Edge Lighting
- Eglo
- Elco Lighting
- Erco
- Finelite
- Flos
- Fulham
- Generation Brands
- Gensler
- Hinkley
- Home Depot
- Hortilux
- Hubbardton Forge
- Hubbell
- Iguzzini
- Ikea
- Intense
- Iwasaki
- Jesco
- Kenall
- Kichler
- Led Roadway Lighting
- Ledvance
- Leedarson
- Legrand
- Leotek
- Leviton
- Lighting Science Group
- Littman Brands
- Lowe's
- LSI Industries
- Lucifer
- Lumenpulse
- Luminaires
- Maxim Lighting
- Maxlite
- Meteor
- Musco
- Neri
- Nora Lighting
- Nordeon
- Osram
- Philips Lighting
- Prudential
- Quoizel
- RAB
- Satco
- Seagull
- Seoul
- Signify
- Silvair
- Sonepar
- Sonneman
- Soraa
- Spectrum Lighting
- SPI Lighting
- Sternberg Lighting
- Usai
- V-Tac
- Visa Lighting
- Visionaire Lighting
- WAC Lighting
- Wesco
- Westinghouse
- Xal
- Zumtobel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tarzfl
