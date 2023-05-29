United States Lottery Market Report 2023: Increased Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales & High Penetration of Smartphones Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Lottery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lottery market in US is forecasted to grow by $39.39 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61%

This study identifies the advancing technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, high penetration of smartphones, and the growing popularity of the lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availability. Also, the growing use of lottery money for good cause and the growing focus on ensuring the security of lotteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the lottery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market vendors. Also, the lottery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games LLC

Texas Lottery Commission

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Lottery market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfbymh

