United States Marshals Service to adopt TASER 10 and companion virtual reality training solutions

Cutting-edge less-lethal technology will enhance safety, alongside immersive virtual reality training pilot to prepare US Marshals for dynamic real-world scenarios

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) has deployed Axon's next-gen less-lethal energy weapon, TASER 10 . The USMS will also be piloting Axon's VR Training solution to support the deployment of TASER 10 and to provide more affordable and accessible training across a variety of immersive real-world scenarios.

TASER 10 will play a pivotal role for the USMS in training and equipping Deputy U.S. Marshals in fugitive apprehension, judiciary security, and safeguarding witnesses under the purview of the Witness Security Division. Advanced capabilities of TASER 10 include the ability to deploy 10 individually targeted probes at a longer range of up to 45 feet, enabling users to create their own spread and affording more time and space for decision-making, reducing risk for everyone involved when stopping a threat. By leveraging Axon's VR Training with this deployment, the USMS will also benefit from training that enables officers to build muscle memory and train to proficiency on TASER devices without the need for extensive training time and live cartridge consumption. This deployment will ensure a cohesive approach to law enforcement operations and replace the USMS's existing inventory of TASER X26P devices.

"Protecting life is at the core of everything we do at Axon, and we are proud to support the U.S. Marshals Service in their commitment to saving lives and enhancing public safety," said Axon President Josh Isner. "We have seen a clear link between improved performance and safety when agencies adopt less-lethal energy weapons and VR training solutions. This partnership will allow the USMS to immerse in realistic scenarios through virtual reality, enabling versatile training at any time and at a fraction of traditional costs. It also highlights their commitment to utilizing less-lethal alternatives, promoting accountability, training, and safety for both officers and the communities they serve."

Building on the success of their body camera program , which has significantly enhanced interactions between Deputy U.S. Marshals and the public since its deployment in 2021, the TASER 10 will seamlessly integrate with Axon body-worn cameras using signal activation. This integration enables the auto-activation of cameras when the device is pulled from the holster. This feature ensures that critical moments are captured automatically, enhancing situational awareness and accountability and is supported by Axon's digital evidence management system, which has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization for US government customers.

