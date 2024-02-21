United States mobile operators carry out first cross-carrier API tests focused on drone public safety connectivity, as part of GSMA Open Gateway initiative

GSMA

21 Feb, 2024

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon each conduct tests of the first North American cross-carrier, interoperable API

Demonstration is part of GSMA Open Gateway initiative to advance 5G capabilities around the world by fostering network API adoption and development

BELLEVUE, Wash., DALLAS and NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States' three largest mobile operators - AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – today announced they have each completed independent tests of the first cross-carrier, interoperable Application Programming Interface (API) in North America, as part of a GSMA initiative to unlock the full potential of 5G connectivity.

Through the GSMA Open Gateway program, which is focused on helping businesses bring new 5G services and use cases to market faster, the three operators worked in partnership with developers at American drone maker Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT). Verizon also leveraged its membership with technology foundation MITRE Engenuity to test a device status API. Once the API is commercially deployed, it will enable connected devices, such as drones, to maintain connectivity mid-flight and allow the drones to be re-contacted if any technical issues are encountered.

"The ability to access this type of network information via an API will allow us to better support drone flight and management, to pinpoint where to send relief immediately after weather events and/or to fly over communications, and other assets to expedite recovery efforts," said Adam Bilmes, Senior Director of Business Development at Inspired Flight Technologies.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative represents a paradigm shift in the way the global telecom industry designs and brings to market new mobile apps, as well as immersive and digital services. By creating a common and open framework between mobile operators, it becomes easier for developers and cloud providers to build safer apps and services that seamlessly communicate with each other. This is done through single, programmable access points known as APIs which are universal among mobile networks. Over 42 mobile operator groups worldwide, representing 237 mobile networks and 65% of global connections are now part of this initiative to make sure APIs can integrate seamlessly with participating networks around the world.

GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed, and published in CAMARA, the open-source project for developers to access enhanced network capabilities, driven by the Linux Foundation, in partnership with TM Forum.

