DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States mobile water treatment systems market is poised for substantial growth to 2028

The demand for mobile water purification systems in the United States is on the rise due to several factors. One significant driver is the need for rapid responses to water crises caused by plant downtime, facility maintenance, or scarcity of drinking water. Many regions across the country face water shortages and diminishing freshwater supplies, further emphasizing the importance of mobile water treatment systems.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has also accentuated the significance of water quality in both households and industrial settings. Alongside conventional services like waste management and wastewater treatment, providers are now offering industrial services, including water treatment and distribution.

Industries such as chemicals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals heavily rely on water for their production processes. Access to purified water is a top priority for these sectors, as the absence of decontaminated water can disrupt manufacturing processes and compromise the quality of final products. Mobile water treatment plants come into play when industrial facilities expand or when existing water treatment plants face issues. They are especially beneficial for smaller industrial enterprises due to their portability, ease of installation, and space efficiency.

Urbanization, population growth, and increased demand for goods are driving industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and petrochemicals. These sectors consume substantial amounts of water, further fueling the demand for clean water.

Additionally, the production of commodities such as paper, clothing, gasoline, and energy requires significant water usage. The United States Department of Energy highlights the importance of water in refining crude oil. The growing need for clean water across various industries, including power and energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, is boosting the demand for mobile water treatment equipment.

In regions prone to natural disasters like hurricanes and floods, mobile desalination units play a critical role in providing clean water during emergencies. The extensive water usage across different sectors underscores the importance of water treatment facilities, especially portable ones.

The rising population in the United States, primarily driven by net immigration, is expected to increase the demand for mobile water treatment technology to ensure the availability of clean drinking water for communities. Moreover, 20-30% of industrial and domestic applications require extremely clean water, further bolstering the demand for mobile water treatment systems.

However, the high initial costs associated with water treatment equipment pose a challenge. Components like clarifiers, mobile water treatment containers, reverse osmosis systems, wastewater treatment units, filtration systems, and sewage treatment options require substantial investments. The American Society for Civil Engineers estimates significant costs for water distribution and wastewater treatment infrastructure, emphasizing the financial burden on governments, municipalities, and industries.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States mobile water treatment systems market.

Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Veolia North America LLC

Culligan International Company

Fluence Corporation Limited

UCC Environmental LLC

Orenco Systems Inc

Aquatech International LLC

Alar Water Treatment LLC

Report Scope:



United States Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market, By Technology:

Membrane

Resin

Filtration

United States Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market, By End User:

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Municipal

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Processing

Others

United States Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

