United States Navy Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Aircraft Carriers Market 2019-2024: Focus on Rebuilding their Aging Fleet and Procuring Ships
May 29, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Navy Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Aircraft Carriers: Resurgent Markets, New Technologies and Monopsony Competitors: 2019-2024 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Today, and for the last 78 years, the United States has ruled the waves and thereby ruled the world. And a major reason for its dominance, is the U.S. Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.
Since 9/11, U.S. military operations have been focused on the Middle East. However, resurging threats from peer and near-peer countries like Russia and China, as well as missile threats from Iran and North Korea, are shifting U.S. priorities towards higher-end capabilities.
After years of under-investment, the U.S. Navy is focusing on rebuilding their aging fleet and procuring ships including submarines and aircraft carriers. The U.S. Navy currently has 283 deployable ships compared to a 355-ship goal.
After numerous up and down cycles, the U.S. Navy today is resurgent, thanks to the Trump Administration's large increases in defense spending. In fact, the U.S. Navy is in the early stages of the strongest procurement cycle since the Reagan administration.
This report provides an in-depth look at how the nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers markets will be impacted by the double-digit growth in U.S. Navy spending on these vessels over the next five to 30 years.
For background, there is a discussion of U.S. strategic nuclear forces and naval nuclear propulsion. A review of the operations, capabilities and strategy of the modern U.S Navy is given, followed by an analysis of the markets for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. A more detailed analysis of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers technologies is provided.
Finally, profiles of General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls and BWX Technologies are given. These companies will be the primary beneficiaries of the U.S. Navy's 30-year shipbuilding plan, especially for submarines and aircraft carriers. For readers not familiar with nuclear power and how nuclear reactors work, an appendix explains these technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. UNITED STATES STRATEGIC NUCLEAR FORCES
- Strategic Triad
- Force Structure and Size During Cold War
- Force Structure and Size After the Cold War
- Current and Future Force Structure and Size
- Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles
- Modernization Plans and Programs
- Ohio Replacement Program
- Navy Force Posture
- Current Force Structure
3. NAVAL NUCLEAR PROPULSION
- Definition
- Applications
- Development History
- Naval vs. Land Power Plants
- Nuclear-Propulsion Advantages
- Naval Power Plants
- Naval Special Requirements
- Reactor Compartment
- Radiation
- Nuclear Fuel
- Decommissioning and Defueling
- U.S. Naval Reactors
- Naval Reactors Contractors
- Reactor Designations
- Aircraft Carrier Reactors
- A4W Reactor
- A1B Reactor
- Submarine Reactors
- S6G Reactor
- S6W Reactor
- S8G Reactor
- S9G Reactor
- S1B Reactor
- Naval Reactors Budget
- FY2020 Budget
- Future Priorities
- Naval Reactors Operations and Infrastructure
- Naval Reactors Development
- Advanced Test Reactor
- Cobalt-60
- S8G Prototype Refueling
- Columbia-Class Reactor Systems Development
- BWX Technologies
4. RESURGENT UNITED STATES NAVY
- Key Facts
- Navy Role in U.S. Defense Strategy
- Aircraft Carrier as a National Force
- High Seas
- Carrier Strike Group
- Expeditionary Strike Group
- Carrier Strike Group vs. Expeditionary Strike Group
- CSG as an Independent Combat System
- ESG Projects Land-Based Power
- Naval Vessels' Role in U.S. Strategy
- 1960's to 1980's
- 1990's
- 2000's
- Finite Lives
- Multiyear Procurement
- Smaller Operating Groups
- Reduced Manning
- Outsourcing
- 355-Ship Goal
- Submarines: Largest Part Navy Spending
- Next Tranche of Virginia-Class Submarines
- 12 Carriers Goal
- Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Aircraft Carriers
- U.S. Navy Largest in World
- Major U.S. Navy Ship Types
- U.S. Navy Coding System
- U.S. Naval Shipyards
- Rebuilding Aging Fleet
- Evolution to 355-Ship Force
- Shipbuilding Plan
- Aggressive Growth Scenario
- Efficient and Agile Industrial Base
- Individual Ship Procurement by Class
- Aircraft Carriers
- Strategic Ballistic Missile Submarines
- Attack Submarines
- Digital Shipbuilding
- Shipbuilding 4.0
- Digital Twin
- Model-Based Enterprise
- Modular Construction Programs
- Submarines
- 1-3-8
- Next Steps
5. U.S. NAVY SHIPBUILDING MARKET
- 30-Year Overview
- FYDP
- Shipbuilding Plan
- Long-Range Naval Vessel Inventory
- Aggressive Growth Opportunity
- Defense Industrial Base
- Commercial Industrial Base
- Annual Funding for Ship Construction
- Navy Shipbuilding Market Value
- Nuclear Propulsion Equipment Market
- Sustainment Costs
- Business Model as a Monopsony
6. NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINES
- U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarines Types
- SSNs
- Designations
- Missions
- Ohio-Class SSBNs
- Submarine Construction Industrial Base
- Columbia-Class Program
- Program Name
- Columbia Class Technology Efforts
- Planned Procurement Quantity
- Planned Procurement Schedule
- Key Columbia-Class Design Features
- Operation and Support Cost
- Submarine Unified Build Strategy
- Milestone B Approval
- Columbia-Class Program Funding
- GAO Review
- Columbia Class Critical Technologies
- Columbia Design and Construction Approach
- Aggressive Build Schedule
- Use of Advance Construction
- Critical Technologies Challenges
- Integrated Power System
- Common Missile Compartment
- Integrated Power System and Nuclear Reactor
- Labor Hours
- Cost Uncertainties
- Schedule and Technical Risks
- Nuclear Reactor Plant
- Impact on Other Navy Shipbuilding Programs
- Block Buy and Multiyear Procurement Contracting
- U.S. Attack Submarine Force Level Goals
- Los Angeles- and Seawolf-Class Boats
- Virginia-Class Program
- Three Boats Requested
- Block V Boats
- Joint Production Arrangement
- Schedule and Cost Performance
- Virginia Payload Module
- Virginia-Class Costs
- Acoustic and Other Improvements
- Projected SSN Force Levels
- Industrial-Base Challenges
- Stealth Issues
- SQUIDs
7. AIRCRAFT CARRIERS
- Background
- Current Navy Aircraft Carrier Force
- Not Less Than 11 Carriers
- Nine Carrier Air Wings
- 12 Carriers Goal
- Dates for Achieving 12-Carrier Force
- Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base
- Gerald R. Ford Class Program
- CVN-78 (Gerald R. Ford)
- CVN-79 (John F. Kennedy)
- Block Buy Contract
- CVN-80 (Enterprise)
- CVN-81 (Not Yet Named)
- CVN-79, CVN-80, CVN-81 Costs
- Smaller Aircraft Carriers
- Nuclear Powerplant Problems
- Transformers
- Shock Testing
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (Overview, Financials, Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, Medical Isotopes Business, BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada, Competition, Joint Ventures, Customers, Submarines and Aircraft Carriers, Nuclear Cores Revenue, New Contracts)
- General Dynamics Corporation (Overview, Marine Systems, Electric Boat, Virginia-Class Submarines, Industrial Base, Columbia-Class Submarines, CapEx, MRO)
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Overview, Segments, Ingalls, Newport News, Aircraft Carriers, RCOH, Decommissioning, Nuclear-Powered Submarines, Virginia-Class Submarines, Columbia-Class Submarines, Fleet Support Services, Technical Solutions, Nuclear and Environmental Services, Employees, Customers, Two Aircraft Carriers at Once, Margins, Shipbuilding Modernization, Modular Building, Digital Shipbuilding, 3-D Mapping, Reality Capture and Laser Scanning, Visual Build Management, Augmented Reality)
9. APPENDIX
10. NUCLEAR REACTORS
- Definition
- Principles of Operation
- Chain Reaction and Criticality
- Reactor Control
- Fissile and Fertile Materials
- Heat Removal
- Shielding
- Critical Concentration and Size
- Thermal, Intermediate and Fast Reactors
- Reactor Design and Components
- Core
- Fuel Types
- Coolants and Moderators
- Reflectors
- Reactor Control Elements
- Structural Components
- Coolant System
- Containment System
- Types of Reactors
- Power Reactors
- Light-Water Reactors
- PWRs and BWRs
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Fueling and Refueling LWRs
- CANDU Reactors
- Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor
- Other Power Reactors
- Research Reactors
- Production Reactors
- Space Reactors
- Ship-Propulsion Reactors
