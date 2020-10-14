United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2020-2027: Harmony, Verifi, and Panorama are the Most Popular NIPT Test Available
Oct 14, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2020 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027.
The growth in the U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is largely attributed to factors such as the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk.
Key Findings:
- The United States Rises to Become Largest NIPT Test Market
- The U.S. NIPT Test Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of More Than 18% during 2020 -2027
- Harmony, Verifi, and Panorama are the Most Popular NIPT Test Available in the United States
Key Features of the Study:
- The Market Size of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the United States Average Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the United States High-Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast
- Analyses the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United States with Seven Years Forecast
- Examines the United States Number of Average Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast
- Scrutinizes the United States Number of High-Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast
- Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast
- Insight into the United States Average and High-Risk Potential NIPT Tests Market with Seven Years Forecast
- Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
- Analyses of the United States Average and High-Risk Potential Number of Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development
The Key Market Players for the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Are Listed Below:
- Illumina
- Natera
- Quest Diagnostics
- Myriad Genetics
- Centogene
- GenPath
- Progenity
- PerkinElmer
- Yourgene Health
- Invitae Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)
- Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.2 Key Market Inhibitors
7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis
8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Venture Capital Investment
10.3 Merger and Acquisition
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Licensing Agreement
10.6 Distribution Agreement
10.7 Partnership Deals
11. Key Companies Analysis
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Product Outlook
11.3 Key Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn00yp
