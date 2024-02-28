United States Nursing Care Market Insights Report 2024: Industry to See Prominent Growth by 2029 with Strong Demand for Skilled Nursing Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Nursing Care Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States nursing care market, valued at USD 475.15 billion in 2023, is poised to expand significantly at a CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. This growth trajectory underscores a resolute demand for nursing care services across the country, propelled by an aging population and prevalent chronic health conditions.

Enhanced by a robust aging demographic, the market is responding to the escalating necessity for long-term care facilities, skilled nursing, and home healthcare services. Striking growth within the skilled nursing segment, driven by a surge in age-associated diseases and chronic conditions, highlights a compelling trend of healthcare provision shifting to cost-efficient, high-quality care alternatives.

The steady climb in public expenditure, at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.71%, signals strong governmental support and reliance on Medicare services, coupled with state-level initiatives to moderate long-term care costs through Long-Term Care Partnership Programs.

Regional and Demographic Disparities Reflect Market Dynamics

Gender-wise, the market skews toward the female segment, witnessing an absolute growth of 47.81% during the forecast period, as women typically outlive men and display proactive health-seeking behavior. Geographically speaking, the South region leads the market owing to its favorable cost of living and tax environment, attracting a growing retiree population.

Competitive Landscape Intricacies and Key Players

Key players dominate the U.S. nursing care market, enjoying a broad geographical presence, expertise, and strong brand recognition. They are seen continually innovating with strategic mergers and acquisitions and introducing tailored services like luxury accommodations and customized living facilities. This intense competition among established entities and the influx of new ventures promise to reshape the contours of the market.

Innovative market strategies and the comprehensive spectrum of services offered by notable companies such as Brookdale Senior Living, ProMedica Senior Care, and Ensign Group lend credence to the sector's vitality. From skilled nursing facilities to assisted living communities, these organizations are central to the robust performance and future prospects of this essential industry.

U.S. Nursing Care Market Prospects and Interrogatives

Enhancement of Service Quality a Focal Point for U.S. Nursing Care Providers

The U.S. nursing care market showcases significant expansion prospects through 2029.

Market drivers such as the aging population and increased chronic health issues are pivotal to this growth.

Regional market trends display the South leading in growth due to its financial attractivity for retirees.

This industry analysis marks out a pivotal moment for the U.S. nursing care market, delving into key factors shaping its trajectory and providing essential insights for stakeholders. As the market trends towards increased segmentation and diversification of services, it stands at the cusp of transformation influenced by profound demographic and economic forces.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fair Acres

RiverSpring Living

The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center

NYC Health + Hospitals

Laguna Honda

Kings Harbor Multicare Center

Brookdale Senior Living

ProMedica Senior Care

Consulate Health Care

Ensign Group

Genesis Healthcare

Life Care Centers of America

Humana

Enlivant

Bayada Home Health Center

National Church Residencies

Sunrise Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living

BrightSpring Health Services

Fresenius Medical Care

Amedisys

Eddy Senior Living

Embassy Healthcare Services

Erickson Senior Living

Frontier Senior Living

Gardant Management Solutions

Bickford Senior Living

VNS Health

Valeo

Pacifica Senior Living

Life Care Services

MBK Senior Living

Hanceville Nursing and Rehab Center

Park Avenue Health & Rehabilitation Center

Ararat Home of Los Angeles

Colorado State Veterans Home

A.G. Rhodes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdsejh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets