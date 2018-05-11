United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market, 2022 - Increase in Demand for Sustainable Coffee Solutions

The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the US will a register revenue more than USD 6.2 billion by 2022.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising consumption of specialty coffee. There is a growing demand for specialty coffee beans from high-end restaurants and hotels in the US. Specialty coffee beans are derived from specialized processing methods that eliminate sourness, bitterness, and unpleasant flavors of coffee beans, driving the need especially from the millennial population.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for premium coffee. It has been observed that there is a steady demand for premium coffee such as gourmet coffee from offices and working professionals. Despite high costs, employers across the globe highly invest in premium coffee and coffee-making equipment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising and fluctuating prices of coffee beans. The rise in the prices of coffee beans limits the growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the US. Fluctuations in coffee-bean prices negatively impact the growth of the market.

Key vendors

Bunn

Farmer Bros.

Jab Holding Company

Nestle

Royal Cup Coffee

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT REQUIREMENT



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel



Online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Offices



Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores



Healthcare and hospitality

Education

Others



Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in demand for sustainable coffee solutions

Rising consumption of specialty coffee

Offline distribution strategies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6txrq6/united_states?w=5

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-office-and-commercial-coffee-equipment-and-supplies-market-2022---increase-in-demand-for-sustainable-coffee-solutions-300646947.html

