United States Office Stationery Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Focus Spurs Demand for Recyclable Stationery in Large Offices

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Dec, 2023, 12:35 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Office Stationery Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US office stationery market was valued at $45.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $50.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2028

This report offers market size & forecast data for the office stationery market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of office stationery is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US office stationery, including the US office stationery market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present office stationery market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US office stationery market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of customized & company specific stationery, increasing adoption of digital technologies, growing trend of gifting office stationery items, rising popularity of interactive office stationery, growing popularity of online shopping for office stationery, establishment of new companies, increasing office infrastructure requirement for SMEs, and rising demand for sustainable & eco-friendly products.
  • The demand for electrical supplies, such as digital pens, highlighters, scanners, printers, etc., is growing significantly in the US office stationery market. This is due to the rising adoption of digital technologies.
  • There is a significant demand for recyclable stationery products from large offices. This is due to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing need for reducing the environmental impact of paper & plastic products.
  • Amazon.com, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Office Depot, LLC., Staples, Target, and Walmart are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as 3M, ACCO Brands, Billerud AB, Global Industrial Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Uline, Paper Source, M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shoplet, Rifle Paper Co., and others are prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
  • Demand for smart labels is rising in this market, as it helps to manage assets, track inventory, or send notifications when an object is moved.
  • The popularity of interactive office stationery is rising and noteworthy in the US market. It includes 3D fidget pens, luminous sticky notes, watercolor pens, scented markers, magnetic clips, 3D printing pens, etc.
  • Customization & personalization of office stationery products for gifting office employees on their work anniversaries and birthdays is one of the major trends in this market. It includes pens, notebooks, etc.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation
  • Office Depot, LLC.
  • Staples
  • Target
  • Walmart

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M
  • ACCO Brands
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Billerud AB
  • Global Industrial Company
  • M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd.
  • Paper Source
  • Rifle Paper Co.
  • Shoplet
  • Uline
  • Aurora Corp. of America
  • Acme United Corporation
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Best Buy
  • Concord Supplies
  • Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.
  • Ennis
  • W. W. Grainger
  • Mohawk Fine Papers Inc.
  • Office 1 Superstore
  • Sugar Paper
  • Brother International Corporation
  • Crayola
  • American Greetings
  • Vistaprint
  • Pentel
  • Veritiv Corporation

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Paper, Notebooks & Notepads
  • General Stationery Supplies
  • Binder Items & Filing Cabinets
  • Electrical Supplies
  • Miscellaneous

Office Size Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • SME Offices
  • Large Offices

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Offline Stores
  • Online Stores

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Office Stationery Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1irsxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Surgical Light Source Market Analysis 2024-2030 - Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Global Surgical Light Source Market Analysis 2024-2030 - Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

The "Global Surgical Light Source Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Small Appliances Market Insights & Forecast 2023-2027, Featuring Profiles of Whirlpool, Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Electrolux and Panasonic

Global Small Appliances Market Insights & Forecast 2023-2027, Featuring Profiles of Whirlpool, Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Electrolux and Panasonic

The "Global Small Appliances Market (Cooking, Personal Care, Vacuum Cleaners & Food Preparation): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Office Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.