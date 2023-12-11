United States Office Stationery Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Focus Spurs Demand for Recyclable Stationery in Large Offices

11 Dec, 2023, 12:35 ET
The US office stationery market was valued at $45.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $50.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2028
This report offers market size & forecast data for the office stationery market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of office stationery is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US office stationery, including the US office stationery market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present office stationery market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The US office stationery market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of customized & company specific stationery, increasing adoption of digital technologies, growing trend of gifting office stationery items, rising popularity of interactive office stationery, growing popularity of online shopping for office stationery, establishment of new companies, increasing office infrastructure requirement for SMEs, and rising demand for sustainable & eco-friendly products.
- The demand for electrical supplies, such as digital pens, highlighters, scanners, printers, etc., is growing significantly in the US office stationery market. This is due to the rising adoption of digital technologies.
- There is a significant demand for recyclable stationery products from large offices. This is due to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing need for reducing the environmental impact of paper & plastic products.
- Amazon.com, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Office Depot, LLC., Staples, Target, and Walmart are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as 3M, ACCO Brands, Billerud AB, Global Industrial Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Uline, Paper Source, M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shoplet, Rifle Paper Co., and others are prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
- Demand for smart labels is rising in this market, as it helps to manage assets, track inventory, or send notifications when an object is moved.
- The popularity of interactive office stationery is rising and noteworthy in the US market. It includes 3D fidget pens, luminous sticky notes, watercolor pens, scented markers, magnetic clips, 3D printing pens, etc.
- Customization & personalization of office stationery products for gifting office employees on their work anniversaries and birthdays is one of the major trends in this market. It includes pens, notebooks, etc.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Office Depot, LLC.
- Staples
- Target
- Walmart
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- ACCO Brands
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Billerud AB
- Global Industrial Company
- M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd.
- Paper Source
- Rifle Paper Co.
- Shoplet
- Uline
- Aurora Corp. of America
- Acme United Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Best Buy
- Concord Supplies
- Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.
- Ennis
- W. W. Grainger
- Mohawk Fine Papers Inc.
- Office 1 Superstore
- Sugar Paper
- Brother International Corporation
- Crayola
- American Greetings
- Vistaprint
- Pentel
- Veritiv Corporation
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Product Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Paper, Notebooks & Notepads
- General Stationery Supplies
- Binder Items & Filing Cabinets
- Electrical Supplies
- Miscellaneous
Office Size Market Insights (2022-2028)
- SME Offices
- Large Offices
Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
