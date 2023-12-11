United States Office Stationery Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Focus Spurs Demand for Recyclable Stationery in Large Offices

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Office Stationery Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US office stationery market was valued at $45.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $50.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2028

This report offers market size & forecast data for the office stationery market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of office stationery is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US office stationery, including the US office stationery market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present office stationery market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The US office stationery market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of customized & company specific stationery, increasing adoption of digital technologies, growing trend of gifting office stationery items, rising popularity of interactive office stationery, growing popularity of online shopping for office stationery, establishment of new companies, increasing office infrastructure requirement for SMEs, and rising demand for sustainable & eco-friendly products.

The demand for electrical supplies, such as digital pens, highlighters, scanners, printers, etc., is growing significantly in the US office stationery market. This is due to the rising adoption of digital technologies.

There is a significant demand for recyclable stationery products from large offices. This is due to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing need for reducing the environmental impact of paper & plastic products.

Amazon.com, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Office Depot, LLC., Staples, Target, and Walmart are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as 3M , ACCO Brands, Billerud AB, Global Industrial Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Uline, Paper Source, M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shoplet, Rifle Paper Co., and others are prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

, ACCO Brands, Billerud AB, Global Industrial Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Uline, Paper Source, M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shoplet, Rifle Paper Co., and others are prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence. Demand for smart labels is rising in this market, as it helps to manage assets, track inventory, or send notifications when an object is moved.

The popularity of interactive office stationery is rising and noteworthy in the US market. It includes 3D fidget pens, luminous sticky notes, watercolor pens, scented markers, magnetic clips, 3D printing pens, etc.

Customization & personalization of office stationery products for gifting office employees on their work anniversaries and birthdays is one of the major trends in this market. It includes pens, notebooks, etc.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Amazon.com, Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Office Depot, LLC.

Staples

Target

Walmart

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

ACCO Brands

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Billerud AB

Global Industrial Company

M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Paper Source

Rifle Paper Co.

Shoplet

Uline

Aurora Corp. of America

Acme United Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Best Buy

Concord Supplies

Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.

Ennis

W. W. Grainger

Mohawk Fine Papers Inc.

Office 1 Superstore

Sugar Paper

Brother International Corporation

Crayola

American Greetings

Vistaprint

Pentel

Veritiv Corporation

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

Paper, Notebooks & Notepads

General Stationery Supplies

Binder Items & Filing Cabinets

Electrical Supplies

Miscellaneous

Office Size Market Insights (2022-2028)

SME Offices

Large Offices

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the US Office Stationery Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1irsxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets