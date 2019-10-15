United States Onychomycosis Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Onychomycosis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Onychomycosis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the US onychomycosis market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, volume and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the larger nail care market in order to showcase the position of onychomycosis with respect to the nail care industry.

There are five types of Onychomycosis: Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White superficial onychomycosis, Proximal subungual onychomycosis, Endonyx onychomycosis and Candidal onychomycosis. Two types of treatments are available of onychomycosis: Oral Treatment and Topical Treatment. Oral treatment includes Terbinafine, Itraconazole, etc. and topical treatment includes Kerydin, Jublia, etc. Nonpharmacologic approaches are also there, which includes the following: Laser treatment, Photodynamic therapy, etc.

The US onychomycosis market is forecasted to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The US onychomycosis market is supported by various growth drivers, such as rising per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic patients, ageing population, the introduction of new drugs, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as reimbursements, low awareness, side effects, etc.

Under the competitive landscape, different players in the onychomycosis industry have been compared on the basis of parameters such as revenue and market capitalization.

Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson are some of the key players operating in the US onychomycosis market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Onychomycosis: An Overview

2.1.1 Signs and Symptoms

2.1.2 Causes of Onychomycosis

2.2 Types of Onychomycosis

2.3 Treatment for Onychomycosis

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Nail Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Nail Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Nail Care Market by Segment (Onychomycosis (Antifungal Medications and Non-Pharmacological Products) and Other Nail Care Products)

3.2 Global Onychomycosis Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Onychomycosis Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Onychomycosis Market by Segment

3.2.3 Global Kerydin Drugs Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Jublia Drugs Market by Value

3.3 Global Onychomycosis Market: Pipeline Drugs Analysis

3.3.1 Phase II Drugs (Onychomycosis) Pipeline Forecast

3.3.2 Phase III Drugs (Onychomycosis) Pipeline Forecast

3.4 Onychomycosis Market: New Drugs Overview

3.5 Global Onychomycosis Market: Country Analysis

3.5.1 Global Onychomycosis Market by Countries

4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Nail Care Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Nail Care Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Nail Care Market by Segments Segment (Onychomycosis (Antifungal Medications and Non-Pharmacological Products) and Other Nail Care Products)

4.2 The US Onychomycosis Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.3 The US Onychomycosis Market: Type of Treatment Analysis

4.3.1 The US Onychomycosis Market by Type of Treatment (Pharmacological and Non-Pharmacological)

4.3.2 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.3.3 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Route of Administration

4.3.4 The US Topical Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.3.5 The US Oral Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.4 The US Onychomycosis Market: Drug Availability Analysis

4.4.1 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Drug Availability

4.5 The US Onychomycosis Market: Prescription Drugs Analysis

4.5.1 The US Prescription Onychomycosis Drugs Market by Value

4.5.2 The US Prescription Onychomycosis Market Value by Product

4.5.3 The US Jublia Drug Market by Value

4.5.4 The US Jublia Drug Market by Volume

4.5.5 The US Kerydin Drug Market by Value

4.5.6 The US Kerydin Drug Market by Volume

4.6 The US Onychomycosis Market: OTC Drugs Analysis

4.6.1 The US OTC Onychomycosis Drugs Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competition in Onychomycosis Prescription Market: An Overview

5.2 Financial Comparison of Major Players of the US Onychomycosis Market

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Pfizer Inc.

6.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.4 Novartis AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghfmln

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

