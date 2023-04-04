United States Open Access Journal Publishing Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Potential, Key Issues, Trends, Spending Forecasts, Policy Shifts

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the changing dynamics of scholarly and professional publishing. Rely on the Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the publisher quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing.

The author used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2021 and market projections through 2026. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Inside Intelligence and Expert Analysis

Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Analysis of mergers and acquisitions

Exclusive market projections to 2026 and more

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.

Learn About Key Issues and Trends

Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA

The rise of transformative agreements

The pandemic's role in accelerating the transition

Economic impacts, specifically inflation

Global R&D Spending forecast

Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

The author has a knowledge base from more than 25 years' worth of perspective on these markets. This is not a static industry. It's one that's affected by rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy and library budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

What is Open Access Publishing?

Key Facts & Trends

Open Access Sales Reach $1.4 billion in 2021

in 2021 Open Access Has 12% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation

Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 10% Per Annum

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit

and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation

3. Open Access Journal Market

Introduction

Key Developments in Open Access

Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement

Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model

Biden Changes U.S. Open Access Policy

Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models

Open Access Journals

Gold

Green

Diamond

Hybrid

Megajournals

Article Processing Charges (APCs)

Institutional Memberships

The Open Access Ecosystem

Public Funding Agencies

National Institutes of Health

European Research Council

Research Councils UK

The Wellcome Trust

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Institutional Mandates

Market Size

Table | Open Access Journal Market by Metric, 2019-2021

Table | Research Outputs on Science Direct, 2018-2021

APC Journal Revenue

Direct Support

Premium Services

Memberships

Transformative Agreements

Table | Largest Transformative Agreements by Number of Publications Covered

Other Measures of Market Size

Open Access by Discipline

Medical & Biosciences

Scientific & Technical

Social Science and Humanities (SSH)

Open Access Publishing by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Language

4. Leading Open Access Journal Publishers

American Chemical Society

De Gruyter

Elsevier

Frontiers

IEEE

Informa PLC

John Wiley & Sons

MDPI AG

Oxford University Press

Press Public Library of Science (PLOS)

SAGE Publications

Springer Nature

Wolters Kluwer

5. Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Trends in Open Access Publishing

Pandemic Hit the Accelerator on Open Access Transition

Transformational Deals Gobble Up Library Budgets Too

APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation

After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit

and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

Partnerships, Stakeholder Relationships Remain Crucial

Younger Researchers Embrace Open Access

Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper

Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

Open Access Publishing Forecast

Global Economic Forecast is Stable

Market Forecast

Forecast Leading Publishers



