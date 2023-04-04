United States Open Access Journal Publishing Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Potential, Key Issues, Trends, Spending Forecasts, Policy Shifts

Apr 04, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the changing dynamics of scholarly and professional publishing. Rely on the Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the publisher quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing.
The author used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2021 and market projections through 2026. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
Inside Intelligence and Expert Analysis
Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Title and article growth metrics
- A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.
- A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Analysis of mergers and acquisitions
- Exclusive market projections to 2026 and more
- Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
- Learn About Key Issues and Trends
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
- The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA
- The rise of transformative agreements
- The pandemic's role in accelerating the transition
- Economic impacts, specifically inflation
- Global R&D Spending forecast
Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
The author has a knowledge base from more than 25 years' worth of perspective on these markets. This is not a static industry. It's one that's affected by rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy and library budgets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
- Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
2. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- What is Open Access Publishing?
- Key Facts & Trends
- Open Access Sales Reach $1.4 billion in 2021
- Open Access Has 12% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation
- Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 10% Per Annum
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit
- APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation
3. Open Access Journal Market
- Introduction
- Key Developments in Open Access
- Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement
- Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model
- Biden Changes U.S. Open Access Policy
- Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models
- Open Access Journals
- Gold
- Green
- Diamond
- Hybrid
- Megajournals
- Article Processing Charges (APCs)
- Institutional Memberships
- The Open Access Ecosystem
- Public Funding Agencies
- National Institutes of Health
- European Research Council
- Research Councils UK
- The Wellcome Trust
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
- Institutional Mandates
- Market Size
- Table | Open Access Journal Market by Metric, 2019-2021
- Table | Research Outputs on Science Direct, 2018-2021
- APC Journal Revenue
- Direct Support
- Premium Services
- Memberships
- Transformative Agreements
- Table | Largest Transformative Agreements by Number of Publications Covered
- Other Measures of Market Size
- Open Access by Discipline
- Medical & Biosciences
- Scientific & Technical
- Social Science and Humanities (SSH)
- Open Access Publishing by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Language
4. Leading Open Access Journal Publishers
- American Chemical Society
- De Gruyter
- Elsevier
- Frontiers
- IEEE
- Informa PLC
- John Wiley & Sons
- MDPI AG
- Oxford University Press
- Public Library of Science (PLOS)
- SAGE Publications
- Springer Nature
- Wolters Kluwer
5. Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Trends in Open Access Publishing
- Pandemic Hit the Accelerator on Open Access Transition
- Transformational Deals Gobble Up Library Budgets Too
- APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation
- After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- Partnerships, Stakeholder Relationships Remain Crucial
- Younger Researchers Embrace Open Access
- Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper
- Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals
- Open Access Publishing Forecast
- Global Economic Forecast is Stable
- Market Forecast
- Forecast Leading Publishers
