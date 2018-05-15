United States Organic and Clean Label Food Consumers 2018: Shifts in Consumer Usage Rates, Cross-Usage, Psychographics, and Demographics

Industry research shows growth in sales of organic foods, in their share of market-basket space, and in the number of products with clean label claims. As with any former niche that goes mainstream, one factor is simply be that a wider range of products, at a wider range of outlets and price points, are readily available. But Organic and Clean Label Food Consumer in the U.S. analyzes the core consumers, those who buy these products with intention and conviction.

This report examines current market dynamics including shifts in consumer usage rates, cross-usage, psychographics, and demographics. The focus is on market drivers and implications, to highlight cross-category sales growth opportunities for product manufacturers and retailers, including through private-label and the Internet.

While clean label (unlike organic) has no standard definition, the research presented confirms and quantifies how consumer mindsets align with industry use the term, covering three broad areas of concern - what's in the food, how the food is produced, and who produces, sells, and serves it.



To highlight opportunities for sales growth, this report provides you with strategic data and insights on:

Specific consumer segments, including adults who shop in the natural food channel; who mainly buy natural/organic groceries; who buy foods with animal welfare-related claims; who seek out non-GMO foods and local and seasonal fresh produce; and who favor regional/local and specialty/natural companies over large food corporations

The social and cultural environment driving interest in organic and clean label foods, such as the perception that these foods are healthier, tastier, and safer than their standard counterparts; concerns about animal welfare, food safety, and sustainability; and distrust or lack of knowledge about issues like regulation and label and marketing claims

The emotional component of organic and clean label consumerism and the role of a company's ethical behavior, values, and transparency in purchase decisions

The label claims consumers respond to, the store features organic and clean label consumers consider when they are choosing where to buy groceries, and online grocery shopping

Demographics and psychographics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Scope and Methodology of Report

The Cultural Milieu

Consumer Usage and Attitude Trends

Motivations for Organic and Clean Label Eating

The Organic and Clean Label Consumer in the Marketplace

Who is the Organic/Clean Label Consumer? Demographics and Psychographics

Insights, Implications, and Opportunities for Stakeholders

Shopping with Intention

Emotional Connection

Fuzzy Language

Leveraging Local

Organic/Clean Label Consumers Demand More of Grocery Stores

Recasting Perceived Drawbacks as Assets

The Future of Electronic Disclosure

Acculturation Among Organic and Clean Label Hispanics

2. The Cultural Milieu



Clean Label Terminology

Definitions and Standards

Clean Label

Organic

Natural

Non-GMO

Food Allergens

Gluten-Free

Animal Welfare-Related Label Claims

USDA Publishes, Then Withdraws Rule Ensuring Better Treatment of Organic Livestock

Sources of Information on Foods to Eat and Avoid

IFIC: Consumers Trust Health and Nutrition Professionals, But Turn to Friends and Family

Food Safety Issues

Only 15% Very Confident in Safety of U.S. Food Supply

Foodborne Illness the Top Safety Concern

Scientific Studies the Most Influential Source for GMO Information

Third-Party Certification

Animal Antibiotic Ban Boosts Confidence in Food Safety for Some Consumers

Most Consumers Don't Think Animal Welfare Standards Are Upheld

Understanding of Animal Welfare Claims Is Spotty

AWI: "Humane" Means Whatever the Producer Wants It to Mean

A Little Learning Can Be a Dangerous Thing

Consumer Reports Center Unimpressed with USDA Process Verified Shield

3. Consumer Usage and Attitude Trends



Key Points

Overall Usage Trends

Household Usage of Organic Foods Grows to 30%

Fresh Food Categories Show Highest Usage and Growth Rates

Consumption of Organic Fresh Produce Grows at Expense of Non-Organic

Shopping with Intention

Seeking Out Product Attributes

Nearly 30% of Adults Look for Organic or Natural Foods When Shopping

More Are Choosing Organic/Natural Foods for Health and Weight Management

Efforts to Buy Locally Grow Stronger

Non-GMO Shopping Shifts from Buying Products to Seeking Them Out

Changes in Attitudes and Behaviors

Half of Adults Are Buying More Natural and Organic Foods

Two-Thirds of Adults Are Paying More Attention to Label Communications

Most Adults Report Growing Concern About Animal Welfare Issues

Preference for Additive-Free Foods at an All-Time High

Corporate and Personal Responsibility

Staking Out Positions

4. Motivations for Organic and Clean Label Eating



Key Points

Relative Importance of Clean Label Features

Seven in Ten Adults Bought Organic or Natural Packaged Foods in the last Month

Store Brands Outrank Many Clean Label Attributes Among Organic Consumers

Organically and Humanely Produced Foods Are Seen as Healthier

Most Consumers Believe Organic/Clean Label Foods Taste Better

Food Safety Concerns Also Drive Usage

Growing Concern About Treatment of Animals in the Food Supply

Consumers of Products with Animal Welfare Claims More Likely to Trust the System

Lack of Information About GMOs Causes Consumers to Err on the Side of Caution

Half of Adults Buy Natural/Organic Foods When Managing Food Intolerances

Sourcing Is a Key Clean Label Virtue

Recognizable Ingredients Most Important Production-Related Feature

Clean Label Values Linked to Age and Education

5. The Organic and Clean Label Consumer in the Marketplace



Key Points

Where Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop, and Why

Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop Around

Under-35 Millennials Shop at Each Channel More Than Anyone

Older Millennials and Younger Generation Xers Are Avid Online Grocery Shoppers

Natural Food Channel Consumers Enjoy Shopping and Are Budget-Conscious

Priorities and Preferences at the Retail Level

Fresh Foods Valued Over Low Prices

Parents Choose Stores Based on Organic Produce, Packaged Foods Selections

Most Adults Will Pay More for Organic and Clean Label

Availability, Access to Organic Foods Significantly Influences Purchasing

Organic/Natural Shoppers Strongly Prefer Stores with Knowledgeable Employees

Organic and Clean Label Influences in the Fresh Produce Department

FMI on Demand for Local Products, Shifting Consumer Profiles, and Alternative Channels

Organic and Clean Label Influences in the Fresh Meat Department

Organic Meat Trends Mirror Those of Produce in FMI Study

Organic and Clean Label Attributes in Purchasing of Meat and Poultry

Organic and Clean Label Influences at the Dairy Case

Cage-Free, Local Are the Clean Label Features of Choice for Fresh Eggs

Cage-Free Eggs Considered Healthier by 60% of Purchasers

Organic and Clean Label Influences in Foodservice: Restaurants, Takeout, and Delivery

Clean Label Menu Penetration

Knowing Where Food Comes From Most Important Factor When Choosing Restaurant

One-Third of Diners Recently Ordered Locally Grown Menu Items

Three in Four Organic/Natural Shoppers Applaud Healthier Fast Food

Clean Labelers Under 25 Are Most Disposed Toward Fast Food and Store-Prepared Meals

Organic/Natural Consumers Cook More, Order Food More, and Buy More Meal Kits

6. Who is the Organic/Clean Label Consumer? Demographics and Psychographics



Key Points

Demographics

A Core Organic/Clean Label Consumer Profile Emerges

Consumers of Locally Grown Foods Are Disproportionately Boomers and Seniors

Parents Are Avid Clean Label Consumers Across Product Attributes and Categories

Many Natural/Organic Consumers May Prefer Mainstream to Specialty Channels

Psychographics

Clean Label Attitudes Can Be Strong Predictors of Organic/Natural Food Usage

Natural/Organic Consumers and Natural Food Shoppers Exhibit Similar Food and Diet Psychographics

Consumers Concerned About GMOs Buy Humanely Raised and Local Foods

Environmental Responsibility Considered a Personal Obligation

Organic/Natural Consumers Express the Preferences of a Foodie

Engagement with Food Extends to Cooking

Novelty Is an Asset

Seven of Ten Organic/Natural Consumers Snack Between Meals

Organic/Natural Consumers Judge Their Dietary Lapses Harshly

Clean Label Consumers Consider Themselves Influential in Peer Groups and Communities

IFIC 2017 Food & Health Survey Food Decision Profiles

Purchase Drivers Include Sustainability and Shared Values

Simmons Consumer Segmentations

Organic/Natural Consumers Aren't Just Foodies, They're True Foodies

Clean Label Consumers Are Active in Personal Health Management

Organic and Clean Label Consumers Are "Try-sumers"

Cell Phones Are Integral to the Lives of Organic/Natural Consumers

Simmons Hispanic Acculturation Segmentation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8kjdvv/united_states?w=5





