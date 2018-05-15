United States Organic and Clean Label Food Consumers 2018: Shifts in Consumer Usage Rates, Cross-Usage, Psychographics, and Demographics

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Organic and Clean Label Food Consumer in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry research shows growth in sales of organic foods, in their share of market-basket space, and in the number of products with clean label claims. As with any former niche that goes mainstream, one factor is simply be that a wider range of products, at a wider range of outlets and price points, are readily available. But Organic and Clean Label Food Consumer in the U.S. analyzes the core consumers, those who buy these products with intention and conviction.
This report examines current market dynamics including shifts in consumer usage rates, cross-usage, psychographics, and demographics. The focus is on market drivers and implications, to highlight cross-category sales growth opportunities for product manufacturers and retailers, including through private-label and the Internet.
While clean label (unlike organic) has no standard definition, the research presented confirms and quantifies how consumer mindsets align with industry use the term, covering three broad areas of concern - what's in the food, how the food is produced, and who produces, sells, and serves it.
To highlight opportunities for sales growth, this report provides you with strategic data and insights on:
- Specific consumer segments, including adults who shop in the natural food channel; who mainly buy natural/organic groceries; who buy foods with animal welfare-related claims; who seek out non-GMO foods and local and seasonal fresh produce; and who favor regional/local and specialty/natural companies over large food corporations
- The social and cultural environment driving interest in organic and clean label foods, such as the perception that these foods are healthier, tastier, and safer than their standard counterparts; concerns about animal welfare, food safety, and sustainability; and distrust or lack of knowledge about issues like regulation and label and marketing claims
- The emotional component of organic and clean label consumerism and the role of a company's ethical behavior, values, and transparency in purchase decisions
- The label claims consumers respond to, the store features organic and clean label consumers consider when they are choosing where to buy groceries, and online grocery shopping
- Demographics and psychographics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Scope and Methodology of Report
- The Cultural Milieu
- Consumer Usage and Attitude Trends
- Motivations for Organic and Clean Label Eating
- The Organic and Clean Label Consumer in the Marketplace
- Who is the Organic/Clean Label Consumer? Demographics and Psychographics
- Insights, Implications, and Opportunities for Stakeholders
- Shopping with Intention
- Emotional Connection
- Fuzzy Language
- Leveraging Local
- Organic/Clean Label Consumers Demand More of Grocery Stores
- Recasting Perceived Drawbacks as Assets
- The Future of Electronic Disclosure
- Acculturation Among Organic and Clean Label Hispanics
2. The Cultural Milieu
- Clean Label Terminology
- Definitions and Standards
- Clean Label
- Organic
- Natural
- Non-GMO
- Food Allergens
- Gluten-Free
- Animal Welfare-Related Label Claims
- USDA Publishes, Then Withdraws Rule Ensuring Better Treatment of Organic Livestock
- Sources of Information on Foods to Eat and Avoid
- IFIC: Consumers Trust Health and Nutrition Professionals, But Turn to Friends and Family
- Food Safety Issues
- Only 15% Very Confident in Safety of U.S. Food Supply
- Foodborne Illness the Top Safety Concern
- Scientific Studies the Most Influential Source for GMO Information
- Third-Party Certification
- Animal Antibiotic Ban Boosts Confidence in Food Safety for Some Consumers
- Most Consumers Don't Think Animal Welfare Standards Are Upheld
- Understanding of Animal Welfare Claims Is Spotty
- AWI: "Humane" Means Whatever the Producer Wants It to Mean
- A Little Learning Can Be a Dangerous Thing
- Consumer Reports Center Unimpressed with USDA Process Verified Shield
3. Consumer Usage and Attitude Trends
- Key Points
- Overall Usage Trends
- Household Usage of Organic Foods Grows to 30%
- Fresh Food Categories Show Highest Usage and Growth Rates
- Consumption of Organic Fresh Produce Grows at Expense of Non-Organic
- Shopping with Intention
- Seeking Out Product Attributes
- Nearly 30% of Adults Look for Organic or Natural Foods When Shopping
- More Are Choosing Organic/Natural Foods for Health and Weight Management
- Efforts to Buy Locally Grow Stronger
- Non-GMO Shopping Shifts from Buying Products to Seeking Them Out
- Changes in Attitudes and Behaviors
- Half of Adults Are Buying More Natural and Organic Foods
- Two-Thirds of Adults Are Paying More Attention to Label Communications
- Most Adults Report Growing Concern About Animal Welfare Issues
- Preference for Additive-Free Foods at an All-Time High
- Corporate and Personal Responsibility
- Staking Out Positions
4. Motivations for Organic and Clean Label Eating
- Key Points
- Relative Importance of Clean Label Features
- Seven in Ten Adults Bought Organic or Natural Packaged Foods in the last Month
- Store Brands Outrank Many Clean Label Attributes Among Organic Consumers
- Organically and Humanely Produced Foods Are Seen as Healthier
- Most Consumers Believe Organic/Clean Label Foods Taste Better
- Food Safety Concerns Also Drive Usage
- Growing Concern About Treatment of Animals in the Food Supply
- Consumers of Products with Animal Welfare Claims More Likely to Trust the System
- Lack of Information About GMOs Causes Consumers to Err on the Side of Caution
- Half of Adults Buy Natural/Organic Foods When Managing Food Intolerances
- Sourcing Is a Key Clean Label Virtue
- Recognizable Ingredients Most Important Production-Related Feature
- Clean Label Values Linked to Age and Education
5. The Organic and Clean Label Consumer in the Marketplace
- Key Points
- Where Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop, and Why
- Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop Around
- Under-35 Millennials Shop at Each Channel More Than Anyone
- Older Millennials and Younger Generation Xers Are Avid Online Grocery Shoppers
- Natural Food Channel Consumers Enjoy Shopping and Are Budget-Conscious
- Priorities and Preferences at the Retail Level
- Fresh Foods Valued Over Low Prices
- Parents Choose Stores Based on Organic Produce, Packaged Foods Selections
- Most Adults Will Pay More for Organic and Clean Label
- Availability, Access to Organic Foods Significantly Influences Purchasing
- Organic/Natural Shoppers Strongly Prefer Stores with Knowledgeable Employees
- Organic and Clean Label Influences in the Fresh Produce Department
- FMI on Demand for Local Products, Shifting Consumer Profiles, and Alternative Channels
- Organic and Clean Label Influences in the Fresh Meat Department
- Organic Meat Trends Mirror Those of Produce in FMI Study
- Organic and Clean Label Attributes in Purchasing of Meat and Poultry
- Organic and Clean Label Influences at the Dairy Case
- Cage-Free, Local Are the Clean Label Features of Choice for Fresh Eggs
- Cage-Free Eggs Considered Healthier by 60% of Purchasers
- Organic and Clean Label Influences in Foodservice: Restaurants, Takeout, and Delivery
- Clean Label Menu Penetration
- Knowing Where Food Comes From Most Important Factor When Choosing Restaurant
- One-Third of Diners Recently Ordered Locally Grown Menu Items
- Three in Four Organic/Natural Shoppers Applaud Healthier Fast Food
- Clean Labelers Under 25 Are Most Disposed Toward Fast Food and Store-Prepared Meals
- Organic/Natural Consumers Cook More, Order Food More, and Buy More Meal Kits
6. Who is the Organic/Clean Label Consumer? Demographics and Psychographics
- Key Points
- Demographics
- A Core Organic/Clean Label Consumer Profile Emerges
- Consumers of Locally Grown Foods Are Disproportionately Boomers and Seniors
- Parents Are Avid Clean Label Consumers Across Product Attributes and Categories
- Many Natural/Organic Consumers May Prefer Mainstream to Specialty Channels
- Psychographics
- Clean Label Attitudes Can Be Strong Predictors of Organic/Natural Food Usage
- Natural/Organic Consumers and Natural Food Shoppers Exhibit Similar Food and Diet Psychographics
- Consumers Concerned About GMOs Buy Humanely Raised and Local Foods
- Environmental Responsibility Considered a Personal Obligation
- Organic/Natural Consumers Express the Preferences of a Foodie
- Engagement with Food Extends to Cooking
- Novelty Is an Asset
- Seven of Ten Organic/Natural Consumers Snack Between Meals
- Organic/Natural Consumers Judge Their Dietary Lapses Harshly
- Clean Label Consumers Consider Themselves Influential in Peer Groups and Communities
- IFIC 2017 Food & Health Survey Food Decision Profiles
- Purchase Drivers Include Sustainability and Shared Values
- Simmons Consumer Segmentations
- Organic/Natural Consumers Aren't Just Foodies, They're True Foodies
- Clean Label Consumers Are Active in Personal Health Management
- Organic and Clean Label Consumers Are "Try-sumers"
- Cell Phones Are Integral to the Lives of Organic/Natural Consumers
- Simmons Hispanic Acculturation Segmentation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8kjdvv/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-organic-and-clean-label-food-consumers-2018-shifts-in-consumer-usage-rates-cross-usage-psychographics-and-demographics-300648731.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article